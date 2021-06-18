A volunteer from the Valley Center for Active Adults will be available from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, to complete the application for 2020 rent/property tax rebate (PA1000 booklet).
Bring your completed landlord certification for the rent rebate or the spring/fall property tax receipt, proof of income and the PA1000 booklet.
The center is located on Kalassay Drive, off Carey School Road.
* * *
Meatloaf dinners will be available, for pick up from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, in Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271.
The meal is takeout only; there are no phone orders and those interested in buying a meal must come to the church to place and pick up orders.
The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple sauce, dinner roll and dessert.
Cost is a donation of $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 10 years. For additional information, call Donna at 724-238-6834.
* * *
Ligonier Country Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 19, on the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm at the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road.
Smoking and pets are not permitted on the Market grounds.
* * *
Compass Inn Museum, Laughlintown, will host a living history weekend, with “Hammer In: A Blacksmithing Event” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Smithies from Compass Inn Museum and the Pittsburgh Area Artists Blacksmith Association will demonstrate their craft.
The “Professor Chalmers Bodkin-Childs Patent Medicine & Magic Show” will be present from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, there will be magic, juggling, feats of strength and dexterity, fire-eating and escapology.
Regular admission rates will apply to these events and include tours of the historic museum and out buildings: adults, $12; adults, ages 62 plus, $11; youth, ages 6 to 17, $8; active military and Ligonier Valley Historical Society members, free.
For additional information, call 724-238-6818.
* * *
Sunday’s band concert, hosted by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, will feature Blairsville Community Band starting at 7 p.m. in front of Town Hall. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Town Hall Auditorium.
* * *
The Ligonier Alliance Church, located one mile past Sheetz on Route 711 North, will hold Vacation Bible School, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 21 to Friday, June 25.
All children in kindergarten to sixth grade are invited to attend. There will be Bible stories, crafts, games and refreshments.
For additional information, contact Steve Dyekman at 724-537-9149.
* * *
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, in the Fellowship Hall at Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond.
If you would like to donatem call 1-800-733-2767 or schedule online at redcrossblood.org and enter: HERITAGEUMC.
* * *
Stop on by the Ligonier Valley Library Children’s Department and pick up a Kite Take and Make Kit with everything you need included to make your very own family kite (except scissors, tape and Sharpies).
One kit per family. They are available starting Monday, June 21, until supplies run out.
Participants will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, June 28, to fly kites at the football field next to Friendship Park, on North Fairfield Street.
* * *
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will host a special lecture and demonstration with artist Denny Nurkiewicz beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
Denny will show some of his carvings and demonstrate several techniques including feather detailing. He will also provide tool, supply and reference materials for the beginning carver as well as a recommendation for experienced artists to show their “flat art” at regional and national carving shows.
Cost is $10 per person. Light refreshments will be provided. Registration is required in advance by Tuesday, June 22, and can be made online or by contacting the museum at 724-238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org.
The museum is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South. The hours of operation are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
* * *
On May 13, Ligonier Paws on Main suffered extensive water damage from a water break. After one month of repairs and construction, it has reopened.
* * *
Fort Ligonier kicks off July 4th weekend with a new event, “Cannons and Cocktails!” the Fort’s first casual get together of the year, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., rain or shine.
The event features an artillery firing, live fiddle music, 18th century influenced spirits and more. Sign up today at fortligonier.org or call 724-238-9701. Fort Ligonier Association Members is $20 and non-members is $25 per person.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley YMCA’s is still taking on foursomes for the 32nd Annual Golf Outing planned for Friday, July 9, at the Ligonier Country Club.
Lunch and dinner are provided. Check in starts at 10:30 a.m. and a shot gun start at noon.Contact Larry Stormer at lstormer@ligonierymca.org by Friday, July 2, to register.
* * *
Deadline to register for Ligonier Valley YMCA’s Youth Soccer Camp is Monday, July 5.
This program for boys and girls ages 5 to 13 will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 26, to Friday. July 30, at the Ligonier Valley High School.
* * *
Join the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce at Pop’s Pub & Grub Inn, Laughlintown, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 22, to play Music Bingo.
Purchase your favorite menu items from Inn. Cost of a bingo card is $5. All songs are from the 1960s, ‘70s, & ‘80s. Prizes and 50/50 available.
Reservations not required but suggested. For additional information contact, Amy Beitel, executive director, at 724-238-4200.
* * *
Heritage United Methodist Church’s Outreach Committee would like to thank the community for their support of the Spring Rummage Sale. The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, chairperson, noted that over 25 households donated clothing, household items and/or furniture for the sale, which raised $3,550 for missions.
The Outreach Committee supports 31 local and global ministries, including Valley Youth Network, Union Mission, Food2Go4Kids, Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels, Clean Water Kenya and Heifer International.
The committee is planning a Fall Rummage Sale on Sept. 24-25. Donations of good, usable clothing, household items and furniture can be brought to the church during office hours Sept. 20-22. Due to a lack of storage space, please do not bring items to the church before then. For questions, contact the church office at 724-238-2627.
* * *
Ligonier Township will be paving the following roads, weather permitting, starting Monday, June 21; make allowance in your schedule for delays and temporary closures.
Next week the roads scheduled are Beech Drive, Gregg Aveune, Hillside Avenue, Laurel Drive, Maple Drive, Ridgeview Drive, Forbes Drive, Hermitage Circle, Oakview Drive, St. Clair Circle, Tall Timber Drive and Westview Drive.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week: Ligonier Township Supervisors, Tuesday, June 22, canceled, and Ligonier Township Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, in person only (no Zoom).
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.