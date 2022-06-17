Your local dance studio, Bridget Dawn’s Studio of Performing Arts, will hold its recital, “Friends Forever,” June 18, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m at Town Hall. Both shows have different performances, so come enjoy both shows if you wish. Tickets are available for purchase at the studio; call 724-238-3400 to see when they’re open or 45 minutes prior to each show time. Tickets are $15 to support the students and the studio. They appreciate all your support.
Get your brew on at the Loyalhanna Brewfest Saturday, June 18, at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy the outdoor festival held on the Ligonier Country Market grounds. There will be local craft breweries, distilleries and food vendors. HI-DEF will be playing live entertainment for your enjoyment. This is a 21-and-over event with tickets required, $25 per person, $10 for the designated driver. Call the Loyalhanna Watershed Association for more information at 724-238-7560.
There’s some scoundrels invading the inn this weekend. “June Living History Weekend: Scoundrel’s Alley,” will be held June 18 and 19 at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Faire Wynds Entertainment is coming to Compass Inn Museum to present the past. The troupe has four historical re-enactors who show the “underside of society” such as scoundrels, rogues, paupers, and other societal outcasts. This is a fun event for all ages, but be warned the topic can be a bit dark and disturbing. General admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors 62+, and $8 for youth 6-18 years old. Tickets can be purchased on-site the day of the event.
Did you hear that? The Sunday Night Band Concerts are in full swing. ‘Tis the season for music. This Sunday, it happens again on the Diamond in front of Town Hall at 7 p.m. Bring your chairs, please leave the pooches home as dogs are not to be on the Diamond grass. The Blairsville Community Band will be performing for all to enjoy. The fun continues every Sunday with different groups performing throughout the summer season with Swing City, Scottdale Area Concert Band, Kiski Valley Community Band, East Winds, Symphonic Band, Community Band South, Penn Trafford Community Band, Big Fat Jazz, Wally, and Ginger’s Orchestra.
Connie Baptiste Annual Night Market and Strawberry Festival will happen Friday, June 24, from 4-7 p.m., at the Flax Scutching Festival Grounds in Stahlstown. There will be delicious treats to purchase such as sandwiches, fries, cake, strawberries, ice cream, and drinks. You can sell your wares for $5 a table and bring your own table. Any questions, call 724-593-7417. Setup will begin at 2 p.m. Thank you from the Stahlstown Trinity U.M. Women.
Dust your hat off and join the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Ligonier for a show featuring St. Francis University costume designer Bonnie Resinski for “Silhouettes: A One-Woman Fashion Show.” The event is Saturday, June 25, at 2-4 p.m. The cost is $30 a person with reservations required by Monday, June 20.
The St. John’s UCC Church Youth Group is selling Marianna subs and pizza. For $9 each, you can enjoy the delicious food. Delivery will be July 12. Please let a youth member/parent know if you would like to order or call Shannon at 724-689-6835 to place your order. The youth raise money to pay for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter meals for some families in need, community charities, attending an Altoona Curves baseball game, and youth group meetings. They appreciate all your support.
Looking ahead, there will be the annual yard sale of the youth group Saturday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Darlington Fire Hall. There will be treasures to purchase as well as a lemonade stand with beverages and snacks to purchase. You can sell your own treasures of yard sale goods, not crafts, for $15 a table. Please contact Shannon at 724-689-6835 to purchase a table or with questions.
Enjoy producers and processors around the Diamond for the Ligonier Night Market. Find your goodies and enjoy shopping and eating around town. Mark your calendar for July 21, Aug. 18, and Sept. 15, from 5-8 p.m. There’s something for everyone. Remember to support your local everything.
Did you know there are summer camps at Bridget Dawn’s Studio of Performing Arts? There are camps for ages 3 to adult. Rumored that yours truly is taking the adult tap, some company would be great. Check out the camps and register as they fill quickly at http://www.bridgetdawnsstudio.com/classes.html and choose summer camps and classes to access them or call 724-238-3400 for guidance.
Get your writing caps ready for the Forbes State Forest 2022 Storybook Trail Story Writing Contest. This is brought to you by the Ligonier Valley Library. The contest runs from June 1-Aug. 1 with the contest winner being announced Aug. 5. This is a community-wide story writing contest. You, your child and/or your entire family are welcome to participate in writing, illustrating and submitting a short story. This is an open contest to everyone... children, teens, adults and families. The chosen winner wins the privilege of having their story featured along the Storybook Trail at Forbes State Forest in Laughlintown. This trail allows people to visit and enjoy nature while reading a story along the footpath. Each story needs to be 10-25 pages long. Illustrations are recommended. Writing templates will be available for pickup at the library. For full details go to www.ligonierlibrary.org. Please remember stories must be family friendly. The handwritten final copy must be legible or the story may be typed up with illustrations included and follow the template. The theme is wonders of water... this can include rain, stream, pond, puddle, or anything water related. On your mark, get set, write.
The Christian Church of Waterford will host its Vacation Bible School June 27-July 1 from 6-8 p.m. on site. Be sure to register at https://856-nature-run-rd.mycokesburyvbs.com/register-child.
Looking ahead to July, mark your calendar for Saturday, July 16, for some fun at Summer in Ligonier Arts and Crafts Show on the Diamond from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Enjoy the summer and all that it has to offer. Enjoy the creations of the art and craft vendors along with kid activities and sidewalk sales. There will also be some live entertainment as well. It’s a great day to spend in our town.
Get out there and do something!
