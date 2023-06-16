Our local dance studio will be performing this Saturday, June 17, at the Town Hall. A near sold-out event, but a few tickets are available to purchase. This is an open-to-the-public performance. You’ll catch me at both shows with my dancer! Cheers to 20 years of dancing at Bridget Dawn’s Studio of Performing Arts! Take your chance on the Basket Raffle available during the recital day. Your chances purchases help raise money for the dancers to dance in Disney World. Good luck!
In other dance news, something exciting is happening at the studio. Students from Bridget Dawn’s Studio of Performing Arts are attending Disney World in December to dance their hearts out down Main Street and a showcase. If you know a dancer, they are looking for sponsors as well as businesses and individuals. Cheer on our local dancers all the way to Disney. What an amazing opportunity for these performers. Thank you to all the local businesses who have given their support, it’s beyond appreciated!
The Cook Township Community Center presents free children’s movies under the stars: June 17, “Finding Dory”; July 8, “Toy Story,” and Aug. 4, “Elemental.” Movies start at dusk with refreshments available for purchase. Bring your blanket or chair and a stuffy to cozy up and enjoy a movie night. Please have an adult accompany the children.
The scarecrows are in full force at the Ligonier Country Market from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the market grounds. Enjoy all the market offers and tell your friends and family to meet you at the market. There is something for everyone there! Grab breakfast, brunch or lunch while you shop for fresh produce, baked goods, delicious sweets and treats, crafts, and who knows what else. I have my favorites that my family and especially children have grown up with. Be sure to check out the Children’s Garden if you have younger ones with you.
Special features for Saturday, June 17
Music by Laura Thurston. Laura brings multi-instrumentalism to a new level! You will be enthralled when you see this lovely lady rappin’ on a suitcase kick drum with one foot and tappin’ on a tambourine with the other; all the while, hands on her guitar and mouth on her harp. On top of that, Laura then adds sweet sugary vocals to her acoustic folk-grass mix while giving energy and presence to capture your attention. This talented musician launched her solo career in 2011, performing up and down the East Coast. With her original ideas and talented executions, this one woman band is sure to dazzle any audience. Laura has her own unique style from a vintage era that will enliven you and have you feelin’ fine. Market Sprouts Stop by the Children’s Garden and make a Father’s Day kite to take home as a gift for Dad!
Market — Every Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon
Ligonier Night Market — third Thursday of the month, June-September
Harvest Dinner — Aug. 12
Holiday Market — Nov. 4
The Ligonier Alliance Church located along state Route 711 north (one mile past Sheetz) will be holding Vacation Bible School June 19-23 from 6:30-8 p.m.
All children kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to attend. There will be bible stories, crafts, games and refreshments. For directions/info, contact Steve at 724-537-9149.
It’s blood drive time at the Heritage Methodist Church (on the Diamond) on Friday, June 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Social Hall. If you are an eligible type O, B-, or A- donor consider making a Power red donation. Please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter HERITAGEUMC to schedule an appointment. You can save lives.
The Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1 is hosting an “all you can eat crab leg dinner” at Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse Monday, July 24, with two seatings – one at 5 p.m., and the other at 7 p.m. (each are 90 minutes). $100 per person gets you the delicious goods of snow crab legs, potatoes, corn on the cob and bread. There will be a small appetizer spread during the happy hour before each seating, that’s included. Call Linda Ferry at 724-238-4436 to get your ticket and check out their Facebook page. Before each seating there will be a cocktail hour with a cash bar, a huge basket raffle, pull tab games, 50/50 and more. Please come 30 minutes before your seating to check in and get your seating and enjoy the cocktail hour. There is prime steak available (not all you can eat). Please mention wanting the steak option when you book your seating.
June is the gateway to summer.
