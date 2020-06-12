Ligonier Country Night Market will have approximately 40 vendors located on the Diamond Park and the first block of East and West Main streets from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 18.
Market-goers can look forward to visiting their favorite producers and processors from the Saturday morning market while enjoying live music on the bandstand.
A list of the vendors and their location are shown on the market’s website at www.ligoniercountrymarket.com/2020-night-market
The night market will be held on the third Thursday of the month through October during the summer.
* * *
Although southwestern Pennsylvania has gone from yellow to green, the Forbes State Forest district office will still have a modified opening, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, where visitors can come up to the front office window where clerical staff will be available to answer questions and issue permits.
Camping and firewood cutting permits will continue to be issued via email, mail, phone or in-person. Educational programming is still on hold.
Private landowner visits are beginning to slowly resume with some modifications, and modified volunteer opportunities will be offered on an individual or small group basis starting on Monday, June 15.
For additional information, call during office hours at 724-238-1200.
* * *
Scout leaders of Troop 372 Ligonier are encouraging troop members wanting to earn their Reading Badge Zoom to register in the Ligonier Valley Library’s Summer Reading Challenge program for all ages.
For additional information about the program or to register, visit https://ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365 or call 724-238-6451.
* * *
Covenant Presbyterian Church, North Market Street, will resume public worship beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 14.
Masks are to be worn while entering and exiting the sanctuary, but feel free to remove them once seated for worship.
Certain pews will be marked open and closed to ensure physical distancing per CDC guidelines. Maintain a buffer of 6 to 10 foot between families seated in the same pew.
Services will continue to be broadcast online for those who need to remain at home.
Summer church office hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
* * *
Pioneer Presbyterian Church PCA will hold Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. June 14 and 21, at the Ligonier Camp and Conference Center pavilion, located off of Route 711 north of Ligonier Borough.
You are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
* * *
Join the Ligonier Valley Library for a summer full of free virtual fun programs.
Consider registering for the Summer Reading Challenges available for all ages, including adults.
A live-virtual event, “Beethoven Lives Upstairs” will be offered at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, Friday, June 19, Monday, July 13, and Thursday, Aug. 6. All options offer the same program.
As you read this book about how music, perceptions and understanding other people come together, musicians from the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will join to bring the music in the book, penned by Barbara Nichol, to life.
This free live-virtual event, held via Zoom, is suitable for all ages,
Registration is required, visit https://forms.gle/cDxdoa9VUYxRrZNY6 to register. Call the library at 724-238-6451 with any questions.
* * *
Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 will hold a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, in the fire hall, located along Route 271, Waterford.
Choices on the menu include shrimp, baked fish, fried fish, fried fish sandwiches, parsley potatoes, mac and cheese, green beans and French fries. Cost is $8.50 for fish, $9.50 for shrimp and $6 for a fish sandwich.
Call 724-238-5270 for takeout orders. Picnic tables will be available to enjoy your meal under the pavilion.
Teens, if you’re looking for a way to challenge yourself this summer, check out the Teen Challenge on the Ligonier Valley Liberary’s Beanstack page.
“Can you read 1,000 pages by Friday, Aug. 7?” asks Annamae Bolen, youth services librarian.
Here’s the link for Beanstack: https://ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365 and the link for information about how to navigate the webpage can be found at https://www.ligonierlibrary.org/beanstack/
Don’t like logging your pages through a computer? Use the mobile app. Beanstack is free for both ISO and Android.
Make sure to follow the Instagram (liglibrarypa_ya) for updates on programs, summer reading, and new books.
For additional information, call the library at 724-238-6451.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Historical Society (LVHS) is slated to reopen Compass Inn Museum Saturday, June 20, with the launching of a new, self-guided, audio tour, meant to mitigate potential COVID-19 related risks.
Hours will be limited to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, with plans to expand hours into the summer.
Additionally, Father’s Day weekend will include local blacksmiths, providing smithing demonstrations in and around the blacksmith shop and an outdoor, open-fire cooking demonstration will also take place during the weekend.
In order to help maintain the health and safety of guests, volunteers and staff, the following steps have been taken: Sanitation stations, minimized touch points, proper ventilation of tour areas, increased cleaning routines and minimized physical interaction.
Group sizes are limited to a maximum of eight people.
Masks ARE mandatory, and you will be turned away if you are not wearing one.
Regular admission rates are adults $10, adults ages 62 and plus $9, youth ages 6 to 17 $6, active military and historical society members free.
* * *
Fort Ligonier will conduct a Sunset Tour at 7 p.m. Friday, June 26.
Reservations are essential for the private guided tour of the museum, a wine and cheese reception and lantern-lit walk through the fort at dusk.
There is limited availability, go to fortligonier.org to register.
* * *
A limited number is spaces are available for Fort Ligonier’s legendary Fort Kids Camp scheduled for the week of July 13-17.
Fort staff will follow CDC recommended guidelines for summer day camps to ensure campers’ safety.
Go to fortligonier.org to register.
* * *
Cook Township municipal office has reopened. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Cook Township Community Center has also reopened for activity rentals.
For additional information, call the municipal office at 724-593-7471.
* * *
Friendship Park reopened Tuesday, June 9. There are no set hours for the playground except that it closes at dusk. Generally, it is open by 8 a.m. The restrooms at the playground are open.
* * *
Ligonier Township is seeking information from its residents to help set priorities for stormwater management.
For additional information, visit the township’s website http://www.ligoniertwp.com/ or call 724-238-2725.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, in the municipal building, and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, in the municipal building.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.