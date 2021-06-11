A volunteer from the Valley Center for Active Adults will be available, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, to complete the application for 2020 rent/property tax rebate (PA1000 booklet).
Bring your completed landlord certification for the rent rebate or the spring/fall property tax receipt, proof of income and the PA1000 booklet.
The center is located on Kalassay Drive, off Carey School Road.
* * *
The Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, will be showing “In The Heights” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 11-12, and 7 p.m. Sunday, June 13.
* * *
Ligonier Country Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 12, on the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm at the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, Ligonier Township.
The Market and LVRx Pharmacy will be hosting a free COVID vaccine clinic in the children’s garden. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be provided to adults ages 18 and older. No appointment needed. Recipients will receive a vaccine record card.
Smoking and pets are not permitted on the market grounds.
* * *
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, Station 43, will hold their first BBQ at 10 a.m. to sold out, Saturday, June 12, in a drive-thru style at 618 West Main St. (Ligonier Distributing).
A $10 meal deal includes a half chicken, pop or water, a side of homemade coleslaw and a side of homemade smoked bacon baked beans.
If you would like to pre-order message, the department Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lvhcstation43/ or call the station at 724-238-2016 and leave a message.
* * *
Jim Wexell will be at Second Chaper Books, East Main Street, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, signing copies of his book “Polamalu.”
This biography, the first written on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Hall of Famer, has been over a decade in the making and includes interviews with hundreds of Troy Polamalu’s family, friends, coaches, team officials, front office members and teammates.
* * *
Sunday’s band concert, hosted by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, will feature Swing City Band playing a variety of music starting at 7 p.m. in the bandstand.
* * *
Summer reading begins at the Ligonier Valley Library Monday, June 14, and runs through Friday, Aug. 13, with the summer theme “Tails and Tales.”
The children’s department can help families register using Beanstack or they can pre-register at https://ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org/. After registering, children can pick up their kick-off kits at the children’s desk.
This week there will be an animal hero scavenger hunt along with Stage Right performing “A Very Grumpy Monkey” at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 17, in the baseball field pavilion, next to Friendship Park on North Fairfield Street. An adult caregiver must stay.
Look for details on the events calendar, on the children and family site at https://ligonierlibrary.org/kids.
There will be reading challenges for all ages. For additional information, call the children’s department at 724-238-6451
* * *
The first Ligonier Night Country Market will be on the Diamond from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17.
The night markets continue on the third Thursday of July, August and September.
* * *
Meatloaf dinners will be available, for pick up, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, in the Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271.
The meal will takeout only. There will be no phone orders; come to the church to place and pick up your order.
The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple sauce, dinner roll and dessert.
Cost is a donation of $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 10 years. For additional information, call Donna at 724-238-6834.
Forbes State Forest will host a “Summer Solstice Stroll” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 19.
Celebrate the longest day of the year by hitting the trails for a moderate 2.5-mile hike just outside the Roaring Run Natural Area. Pre-registration is required. Additional details will be provided upon registration.
For additional information or to register, contact rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-238-1200.
* * *
Graceful Aging Wellness Center’s “Walk & Talks” will take place at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday.
If you haven’t been very active lately, this is the perfect opportunity to get moving and get outside. To register, call 724-238-2142.
Interested in learning more about this activity or others? Visit their newly designed website: www.gracefulagingwellnesscenter.com/events-and-programs
* * *
Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its ninth annual Golf Experience Monday, June 21, at Ligonier Country Club, on Country Club Road, located off Route 711 South.
This is the chamber’s biggest fundraiser and helps fund many events that support local merchants throughout the year.
The scramble format schedule is as follows: registration, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:15 a.m., and shotgun start, noon, and dinner, 5 p.m.
For additional information, contact the chamber at 724-238-4200.
* * *
Compass Inn Museum, Laughlintown, will hold a living history weekend, with “Hammer In: A Blacksmithing Event” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Smithies from Compass Inn Museum and the Pittsburgh Area Artists Blacksmith Association will demonstrate their craft.
The “Professor Chalmers Bodkin-Childs Patent Medicine & Magic Show” will be present from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 19-20. Based upon an actual medicine show of the early 1800s, there will be magic, juggling, feats of strength and dexterity, fire-eating and escapology.
Regular admission rates will apply to these events and include tours of the historic museum and out buildings: adults, $12; adults, ages 62 plus, $11; youth, ages 6 to 17, $8, and active military and Ligonier Valley Historical Society members, free.
For additional information, call 724-238-6818.
* * *
Holy Trinity Parish, East Vincent Street, is collecting boxes of macaroni and cheese for the Ligonier Valley Food Pantry. Boxes may be placed in the grocery cart in the Narthex next to the Jesus cutout.
***
The Ligonier Valley Police Department posted on its Facebook page, “be aware social media accounts are not constantly monitored. Should someone wish to file a report or notify police of a concern call 911 or call 724-238-5105 and leave a message.”
* * *
The Ligonier Township office is open and fully vaccinated people do not need masks. No appointment required, though it is still recommended to call ahead at 724-238-2725
* * *
The Ligonier Township Recreation Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 14, in the municipal complex, Route 711 North.
There are no restrictions on attendance. Zoom will only be used if specifically requested by contacting James Nieusma, no later then the day before at 724-238-2725, ext. 116
* * *
Among the meeting scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Valley School Board, committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., business meeting, 6:30 p.m., Monday, June 14, in the Ligonier Valley High School auditorium, Springer Road, Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board, Tuesday, June 15, canceled for lack of agenda, and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, in the municipal complex.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
