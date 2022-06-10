The last football sub sale for the season is this Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. until sold out (which happens fast). Be sure to catch them on the Diamond and by the school district administration building. Support our team.
Cathy Jane is known as a one-woman band with honest and heartfelt originals. The acoustic folk singer-songwriter living in coastal Delaware blends a love of American folk and early country influence with soothing vocals, raw guitar and percussion using a suitcase kick drum. With her low-key vibe and slight folksy twang, she captivates her listeners with songs inspired from growing up in rural Western Pennsylvania. In 2018, Cathy released a debut EP and since then has released two singles and is currently working on her third single release. All of her releases, along with music videos, can be found at cathyjanemusic.com.
Join Daisy Mae at the Children’s Garden this week for rock painting.
The Ligonier Library has the youth snorkeling and scuba experience this Saturday, June 11, for children 8 and older snorkeling at 11 a.m., and 10 and older for scuba at 1 p.m. Larry Klinger from Dive Buddy Scuba Adventures, the YMCA, and the library partnered to present this amazing program. Registration is required, call 724-238-6451. See you in the pool.
Did you hear that? The first Sunday night band concert happened last Sunday. ‘Tis the season for music. This Sunday, it happens again on the Diamond in front of Town Hall at 7 p.m. Bring your chairs, and please leave the pooches home as dogs are not to be on the Diamond grass. The Jeannette Community Band will be performing for all to join. The fun continues every Sunday with different groups performing throughout the summer season.
Enjoy producers and processors around the Diamond for the Ligonier Night Market kickoff, Thursday, June 16, from 5-8 p.m. Find your goodies and enjoy shopping and eating around town. Mark your calendar for the future ones as well, July 21, Aug. 18, and Sept. 15. There’s something for everyone. Remember to support your local everything.
Your local dance studio, Bridget Dawn’s Studio of Performing Arts, will hold its recital, “Friends Forever,” June 18, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m at Town Hall. Both shows have different performances, so come enjoy both shows if you wish. Tickets are available for purchase at the studio; call 724-238-3400 to see when they’re open or 45 minutes prior to each show time. Tickets are $15 to support the students and the studio. They appreciate all your support.
Did you know there are summer camps at Bridget Dawn’s Studio of Performing Arts? There are camps for ages 3 to adult. Rumored that yours truly is taking the adult tap, some company would be great. Check out the camps and register as they fill quickly at http://www.bridgetdawnsstudio.com/classes.html and choose summer camps and classes to access them or call 724-238-3400 for guidance.
Get your writing caps ready for the Forbes State Forest 2022 Storybook Trail Story Writing Contest. This is brought to you by the Ligonier Valley Library. The contest runs from June 1-Aug. 1 with the contest winner being announced Aug. 5. This is a community-wide story writing contest. You, your child and/or your entire family are welcome to participate in writing, illustrating and submitting a short story. This is an open contest to everyone... children, teens, adults and families. The chosen winner wins the privilege of having their story featured along the Storybook Trail at Forbes State Forest in Laughlintown. This trail allows people to visit and enjoy nature while reading a story along the footpath. Each story needs to be 10-25 pages long. Illustrations are recommended. Writing templates will be available for pickup at the library. For full details go to www.ligonierlibrary.org. Please remember stories must be family friendly. The handwritten final copy must be legible or the story may be typed up with illustrations included and follow the template. The theme is wonders of water... this can include rain, stream, pond, puddle, or anything water related. On your mark, get set, write.
Join the library at their summer kickoff event at the Donaldson Field Tuesday, June 14, at 11 a.m. If it rains, the program will be in the library. Enjoy yummy treats to buy at the concession stand. This will support the Ligonier Youth Baseball Softball Association. Kids on the Block will be performing three puppet shows about bullying, vision impairment and hearing impairment. The group uses interactive puppetry to teach children about disabilities while engaging them with question-and-answer time. The children’s institute will be providing the puppet show. No registration is required and best for younger children with all ages welcome. Enjoy the free program.
Thursday, June 16, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, join the library and have some fun with the puppet-making workshop. Learn with Darlene Thompson and Joann Kieler, puppet-making experts, how to make puppets and perform a small skit at the end. It’s a fun, interactive workshop for children 5 and older. Children 5 and 6 years old must have a caregiver stay with them. Registration is required by calling 724-238-6451.
Get your brew on at the Loyalhanna Brewfest Saturday, June 18, at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy the outdoor festival held on the Ligonier Country Market grounds. There will be local craft breweries, distilleries and food vendors. HI-DEF will be playing live entertainment for your enjoyment. This is a 21-and-over event with tickets required. $25 per person, $10 for the designated driver. Call the Loyalhanna Watershed Association for more information 724-238-7560.
The Christian Church of Waterford will host its Vacation Bible School June 27-July 1 from 6-8 p.m. on site. Be sure to register at https://856-nature-run-rd.mycokesburyvbs.com/register-child.
Looking ahead to July, mark your calendar for Saturday, July 16, for some fun at Summer in Ligonier Arts & Crafts Show on the Diamond from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Enjoy the summer and all that it has to offer. Enjoy the creations of the art and craft vendors along with kid activities and sidewalk sales. There will also be some live entertainment as well. It’s a great day to spend in our town.
Enjoy the summer season and all that it offers.
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
