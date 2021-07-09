Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels at Heritage United Methodist Church needs cooks and drivers. Cooks help in the kitchen one morning a week from 9 until around 11:30 a.m.
It takes about an hour for drivers to deliver meals twice a month starting at 10:45 a.m. and not only take a meal, but also check on the welfare of the recipient.
Contact Peg Marshall at 724-238-7250 if you can help.
* * *
Forbes State Forest has partnered with the Ligonier Valley Library as part of their summer reading challenge. This summer’s storybook trail is “A Whiff of Pine, A Hint of Skunk: A Forest of Poems” by Deborah Ruddell.
The storybook trail makes a short, ‘u shape’ path, behind the Forbes district office, Route 30, Laughlintown. This information is available at the start and end of the trail, as well as posted to the door of the office.
Enjoy reading this story while going on a short hike in the woods.
* * *
The special feature on Saturday, July 10, at the Ligonier Country Market will be Wayne Shaffer, a plugged-in acoustic guitarist and solo singer of throwback signature songs from the 1960’s and onward.
These signature songs tell of the relationships, feelings, historical and cultural events of dozens of your favorite musical artists. Wayne performs the songs just the way you remember them. See wayneshaffer.net.
The Market mascot, Daisey May, has put together Grab & Go Crafts. Come by the Market Sprouts tent and grab a bag with everything you need to make your own flower pot magnets at home.
The market, located on the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm near the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, operates from 8 a.m. to noon.
No pets are permitted in the market’s vendor area. Service animals are allowed with proper credentials. Stop and check in with your service animal at the red executive director’s tent.
The market area is tobacco free, no smoking or chews allowed. Vaping is also not permitted on the grounds.
Ligonier Night Market will open at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 15, on the Diamond.
* * *
Learners who would like to join the Ligonier Valley School District Marching Band, for grades 6 to 12, are asked to email verna_stephanie@yahoo.com
All camps will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Dates are as follows: Percussion, July 12 to 14; Guard Camp, July 19, 20, and 22, and Marching camp for the entire band, July 21 to 23. Participants will meet at the high school.
Band camp will be held for two weeks, Monday, Aug. 2, to Friday, Aug. 6, and Monday, Aug. 9, to Friday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Also the band will be marching at Kennywood Park on Sunday, Aug. 8.
* * *
Ligonier Paws on Main Street will hold the third annual “Celebrating all things Golden” gathering to celebrate the commonality of being a golden parent starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 11.
There will be a parade around the Diamond and treats for golden retrievers.
Tammy Tomlinson of Hillock Golden Retrievers will be bringing Daniel, the winningest golden retriever in the United States. Tomlinson will be available for Q&A.
A donation box for the local animal shelter will be available. Items of toys, blankets, food, cat litter, etc. will be accepted for participation.
All pups need to be updated on their shots and on leashes. Confirm if attending by calling 878-238-1729.
* * *
“Black Widow” will be shown at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 9-10, and at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street.
* * *
Come to the Chestnut Ridge Community Center, located along Route 259, Fairfield Township, for square dancing from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 10.
There will be a live band and guided instructions via a live caller; no experience necessary.
Cost of admission is $5 per person.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Help support the community center by attending this fun event.
For additional information, contact Jane Guyer 724-235-9793.
* * *
The Kiski Valley Community Band will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 11, on the Diamond or in case of inclement weather, in the Town Hall auditorium
Fort Ligonier’s Cannon Ball Club, a free summer program for children ages 5 to 12, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the upcoming Wednesdays, July 28 and Aug. 4 and 11.
Children can attend just one Wednesday. Attendees explore the fort and museum, play games, make new friends and more.
Advance registration is required 48 hours prior. Sign up at fortligonier.org. For additional information, call 724-238-9701.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Library will host a “Magic Show” at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, located at the Donaldson Field Baseball Pavilion near Friendship Park. Geared for all ages; no registration needed. An adult caregiver must stay.
Heather Oates, children’s librarian, noted “We are going to do our best to have the concession stand open for snacks.”
Each child will receive a free book while supplies last.
For additional information, call the library at 724-238-6451.
* * *
First Responder Wheels and Reels Movie Night will be a double feature showing Ladder 49 and BackDraft on Friday, July 16, at the Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1, Waterford, on the firehall grounds, Route 711 North.
Come out to support and celebrate first responders with donations of $8 per person or $25 per car of four or more people.
Gates open at 7:30 p.m., movie starts at 9 p.m. Concessions will be available
For additional information, call 724-238-5270 or email Waterfordstation44@outlook.com.
* * *
Ship’s Company, a group of 1820 Civilian Naval Agents, and a historic cricket instructor will be at Compass Inn Museum, Laughlintowh, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18, to share their knowledge and experience
America has one of the richest cricketing histories of any country dating back 300 years.
Visitors will have an opportunity to personally relive this little-known sporting legacy by joining in the short, informal 19th century cricket games conducted by American cricket player and historian Tom Melville.
Members of the Ship’s, a War of 1812 Naval reenactment unit from Maryland, will be on hand to portray the life of “Civilian Naval Agents and the Sailors of the War of 1812.
In addition, docent lead tours will be given throughout the museum and historic grounds for no additional charge.
General admission is adults $12, adults 62 or older $11 and children $8. Tickets can be purchased on-site, day of the event. For additional information, check their website at compassinn.org/eventcalendar. For any questions, email info@compassinn.org or 724-238-6818.
* * *
Valley Youth Network will be holding its annual General Household Auction beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Barn on Springer Road.
The doors open at noon in order to view the merchandise. Food and drinks will be available.
Lots of clean, quality items are needed for the auction including: art work, sporting goods, household items, collectables, glassware, tools, etc. No large furniture will be accepted.
Donations can be taken to the Barn between noon and 8 p.m. Monday, July 12, through Thursday, July 15.
* * *
Join Forbes State Forest naturalist for an adult beginner-friendly, tree identification hike and tea from 10 a.m to noon, Saturday, July 17.
Pre-registration is required. Details will be provided upon registration. For additional information or to register, contact rmahony@pa.gov.
* * *
Valley Youth Network’s 23rd Annual Scramble Golf Tournament will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Champion Lakes Golf Club, Route 711, Bolivar.
For additional information, call 724-238-9441 or go to www.vynhome.net
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Recreation Board, 7 p.m. Monday, July 12, in the municipal complex; Ligonier Valley Police Commission, 5 p.m. and Ligonier Township Supervisors, 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 13, in the municipal complex.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
