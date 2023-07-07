Check out the library for the First Friday event in the Children’s Wing Friday, July 7, to enjoy some free bubble tea, popcorn and spin the prize wheel by completing a craft. This is a free event from noon to 2 p.m.
Namaste! Enjoy some family time while working on your inner yogi Saturday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to noon through poses, breathing, movement and games in the Community Room. This is for children ages 5-10 and their families. Please bring your own mat. Registration is required for this event.
Get your gaming brain ready, set, play at the library’s Board Game Saturdays every month for all ages to play a wide variety of games. Games from the library’s collection include Catan, Forbidden Island, Munchkin, One Night Werewolf, Stuffed Fables, Ticket to Ride, Carcassonne, Coup, Exploding Kittens, and more. Classics include Candyland, Sorry!, Monopoly, Clue, Scrabble, Uno, Scattergories, Cranium, Risk and Connect 4. Registration is not necessary and you can bring your own games.
***
Cook Township Community Center presents Free Children’s Movies Under the Stars July 8 starting at dusk. The movie will be a fun story about a bunch of toys...see if you can guess that one. There will be refreshments to purchase. Bring your blanket or chair and all children must be accompanied by an adult. One more movie after this on Aug. 4 about the different elements.
***
The scarecrows are in full force at the Ligonier Country Market from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the market grounds. Enjoy all the market offers and tell your friends and family to meet you at the market. There is something for everyone there! Grab breakfast, brunch or lunch while you shop for fresh produce, baked goods, delicious sweets and treats, crafts, and who knows what else. I have my favorites that my family and especially children have grown up with. Be sure to check out the Children’s Garden if you have younger ones with you.
Special Features for Saturday, July 8
Market Sprouts — Banana Splits Day
Stop by the Children’s Garden and make a modified banana split. Why? The banana split was originated in Westmoreland County. Let’s celebrate the 205th birthday with ice cream.
Music by Wayne Shaffer
Over the past 10 years, Wayne Shaffer has had the privilege of playing in the finest places and events in the Greensburg, Latrobe and Ligonier areas. He is pleased to be part of making people happy when they’re out for a good time. As a plugged-in acoustic guitarist and solo singer, Shaffer chooses to perform the signature songs from the 1960s through the decades of his memories. If the air waves of memories could talk, they would say, Shaffer, play me the tunes of the… Eagles, Beatles, CS&N, Croce, Lightfoot, Cash, Mellencamp, Denver, Diamond, Redbone, Ketchum, Strait, Stewart, Exile, Taylor, Lovin’ Spoonful, Temptations, Drifters, Puckett, Zac Brown Band, Buffet, Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks, Alabama, Dylan, CCR, Nelson and lots more. Shaffer says, “it’s all right to have a good time… from the time when music was fine.”
Market — Every Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon
Ligonier Night Market — third Thursday of the month, June-September
Harvest Dinner — Aug. 12
Holiday Market — Nov. 4.
***
The Sunday Night Band Concerts are in full swing on the Diamond Sunday nights at 7 p.m. July 9 — Scottdale Area Concert Band; July 16 — Kiski Valley Community Band; July 23 — East Winds Symphonic Band; July 30 — Community Band South; Aug. 6 — Penn Trafford Community Band; Aug. 13 — Big Fat Jazz; Aug. 20 — Wally Ginger’s Orchestra, and Aug. 27 — Candle in the Wind.
***
Guess what time it is? School board meeting time. Monday, July 10, at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the high school auditorium. Be sure to sign up if you want to speak and make your voice be heard. You can find the agenda online at the district website under the school board section. They post them closer to the meeting date. Make sure that you know that there are still school board meetings throughout the summer at the Ligonier Valley High School auditorium. Come at 5:30 p.m. for the planning meeting and/or the 6:30 p.m. regular board meeting. See what the latest is in the school district. The next meetings are Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Nov. 13.
***
Our adult summer reading challenge started June 21. New and current users can open up the fun by visiting either ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org or downloading and joining through the free Beanstack app.
There’s a reading challenge for everyone! The challenge is to read or listen to 2,121 minutes between June 21 and Aug. 21 – about 35 minutes each day. Books, e-books, audiobooks, newspapers and magazines all count. Log your minutes and complete activities to earn fun badges and tickets that can be used for a chance to win a prize!
If you need help, stop in or call the Ligonier Valley Library at 724-238-6451.
***
Checkmate! The Chess Club at Ligonier Valley Library will happen every fourth Saturday of the month for ages 17 and under. Stop by the Community Room any time between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for chess practice and games. All experience levels are welcome. Learn from our tournament judge and other experienced players. Have fun playing and learning the game of the minds.
Join us in the Smart Room for LEGO challenges and free play. Suggested for ages 6-12. LEGO Duplo will be provided as free-play for children under 6. Registration is not necessary.
Abracadabra, the magician Steve Haberman will be presenting the mystery and magic in the Community Room July 20 from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. All ages are welcome and registration is not needed.
***
Did you miss a recent weekend at Compass Inn and Scoundrel’s Alley? You don’t want to miss Saturday, July 15, starting at 10 a.m., and Sunday, July 16, and ending 4 p.m. for a step back in time during 1812. Interact with the Ship’s Company, a reenactment unit that portrays the naval contractor system that was used along with many other roles of people in the early 1800s. The Living History events are always something to do at Compass Inn in Laughlintown.
***
Compass Inn Museum cordially invites you to dance the night away under the stars with local dancing master, Brett Walker, and period music by The Wayward Companions. Period clothing is encouraged. Refreshments are included in the ticket price.
Once guests have arrived, they will be greeted by the sounds of 19th-century music before being ushered under the grand tent and onto the dance floor. While spinning and swaying under the moonlight, guests will get to experience a piece of the past for themselves and discover a new meaning behind the timeless tradition of dance. Should guests find themselves thirsty or hungry, they can find their way to the cocktails and hors d’oeuvres for a refreshment before getting back to the night’s exciting activities! Ticket reservations are required. General admission tickets cost $55 per person and $50 per person for members. For questions, email tgrohall@compassinn.org or call 724-238-6818.
***
The Summer in Ligonier Block Party is July 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. around the Diamond. Kids and adults will have fun with the activities and sales happening that day.
***
Our community is so blessed to have this format to list events and news for free regarding our amazing community of Ligonier. When you have something to include make sure that you put Valley Views in the subject line so that it is noted and not potentially lost. Let’s enjoy what all is offered!
***
Enjoy the heat, the sun and all the fun of summer!
***
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
