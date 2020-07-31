July 31, 2020

The Ligonier Valley Library Children’s Department is creating book bundles. Each will contain five books based on the theme/topic of the bundle.
The bundles will vary and change as they are checked out. Examples of some of the themes are robots, weather, feelings, c is for cookie, etc.
The form that you will fill out will keep you updated on the bundles currently available. Fill out the form at http://tiny.cc/bookbundle and you will be contacted when your bundle is ready to be picked up.
The form will only let you choose one bundle per week per library card. However, if you have more than one child, who has a library card, you can submit one form per week per child.
If you have any questions, contact Heather Oates, children’s librarian, at lvlkids@ligonierlibrary.org or at 724-238-6451.
* * *
The Open Hands Ministry Boutique in the Cook Township Community Center on Route 711 South, Stahlstown, is hosting their bag sale every day the Boutique is open in August.
A small grocery store bag full of clothing is $1 per bag, while a small kitchen bag of clothing is $3 per bag.
Regular hours of operation are: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Under current regulations, customers and volunteers are expected to wear masks, practice proper hand hygiene, and social distancing. Customers will be limited to three to five at a time.
The boutique is still seeking volunteers to serve in the shop in two and three hour time segments.
Volunteers serve the shoppers by assisting with sales and directing them to the items they are looking for. If you are interested in helping out or have any questions call Esther Berkey, the volunteer scheduler, at 724-238-4844.
Monies raised stay in the community and fund local projects to help the elderly and disabled, as well as provide layettes for newborns of financially struggling families.
Anyone wishing to donate to the project can mail contributions to: Open Hands Ministries, P.O. Box 896, Ligonier, PA 15658. These donations defray the costs of rent and utilities.
* * *
There are still a few time slots available for an “in person” live medieval themed program scheduled for Monday, Aug. 3, by the Ligonier Valley Library Children’s Department.
Presented by Dan Andre of “Knights in the Classroom,” this traveling museum includes medieval artifacts, weapons, mythical creatures and more.
Only two families will be allowed in at a time to be part of the same 30-minute program. Masks must be worn during this time and social distancing will be encouraged.
Starting with children ages 4 and up, this event is great for all ages. Only sign up if you can truly attend. Plan to be a bit early for your scheduled tour.
Three time slots are listed, you will be contacted with confirmed time. Form to register is available at https://forms.gle/B7mr4BpmNT3QqrzH7
* * *
Daisy Mae will be crafting with the Market Sprouts Saturday, Aug. 1, making a DIY Bunny Mask, at the Ligonier Country Market.
Located on the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm near the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, ther Market operates from 8 a.m. to noon.
Following recommended CDC guidelines and being an essential like a grocery store, shoppers must follow guidelines posted on https://www.facebook.com/LigonierCountryMarket/.
* * *
The classic movie “Grease” will be shown this weekend at the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, at 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, Saturday, Aug. 1, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2.
Then the never before seen “Greece Lightning the Musical,” a live performance, will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug 7; 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday. Aug. 8, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9.
The Ligonier Valley YMCA is now offering a Senior Only Open Swim Time from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
* * *
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, Station 43, is collecting non-perishable food items for the Ligonier Food Pantry.
The collected items will stay in the Valley and help the community.
They can be dropped off on the table inside the front door of the old fire house, North Fairfield Street.
The door will be open until Thursday, Aug. 20.
* * *
“Woodstock: An Evening of Peace, Love, and Music!” will be hosted at SAMA Ligonier, Route 711 South, beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.
Throw on those bell bottoms, love beads, groovy glasses and come out for a fun and peaceful party.
For additional information, contact the museum at 724-238-6015.
* * *
Fort Ligonier is now taking reservations for the Friday, Aug. 14, Sunset Tour of the acclaimed French and Indian War Museum. It will be conduct from 7 to 9 p.m.
There will be a wine and cheese reception prior to the lantern-lit tour. Casual attire with comfortable shoes for walking are recommended.
This is an adult tour for guests age 21 and up. Reservations are essential. Cost is: Fort Association members $30 and non-members $35.
Go to fortligonier.org to make reservations. For additional information, call the fort at 724-238-9701
* * *
Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond will offer a sandwich and salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.
The luncheon held during Antiques on the Diamond will feature a choice of hot dogs, ham barbecue and egg salad sandwiches, pasta salad, pretzel salad and pies. The luncheon will be served in the social room but is available for take out.
Rev Chuck Shaffer, Outreach chairman, stated that all proceeds form the luncheon benefit local and foreign missions.
* * *
Idlewild & SoakZone will only be open Fridays through Sundays for the rest of this summer plus Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7.
The park staff is working to operate as normal as possible during these uncertain times. However, like many businesses, they needed to adapt and this included changes their days of operation.
Information about the fall schedule will be available soon, visit https://www.facebook.com/idlewildpark
* * *
The Ligonier Valley YMCA Fall Soccer League registration is now open. The league will run from Saturday, Aug. 22, to Saturday, Oct. 17, weather permitting.
Do not wait to register as the success of the league depends on your registrations.
Coaches are needed. Email Mike @ mmarinchak@ligonierymca.org to volunteer today.
For additional information, visit the Y’s website http://ligonierymca.org/home/soccer-is-a-go/ or call 724-238-7580.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Cook Township Supervisors 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, in the municipal office, and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, in the municipal building
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.