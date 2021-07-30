The Friends of Ligonier Beach, in partnership with the Ligonier Township Supervisors, will hold its first volunteer “Community Cleanup Day” at the historic swimming pool and surrounding property starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 31.
Work will focus primarily on weed and brush removal. Volunteers are asked to bring battery or gas-powered weedwackers (electricity not available for charging batteries and chainsaws not permitted), pruning shears, loppers, spade shovels, rakes and tarps. Long sleeve shirts and pants, closed-toed shoes, gloves, sunscreen, bug spray and safety goggles are recommended. Volunteers will be asked to sign a liability waiver. Beverages and lunch will be provided. Restroom facilities currently not available onsite.
Volunteers can pre-register on Facebook @LigonierBeachAUniqueLandmark. Check the “Ligonier Beach-A Unique Landmark” facebook page for additional details.
According to information posted on their Facebook and website, the Fort Ligonier Days Committee is working diligently on preparing safe plans for the 2021 festival scheduled for Oct. 8-10. Vendor registration is currently being accepted. The form is available on their website https://fortligonierdays.com/ For additional information, call 724-238-3680 or email info@fortligonierdays.com.
Fort Days 5 K will be held Sunday, Oct. 10, with the course starting at Ligonier Valley High School, Springer Road, going through downtown Ligonier and returning to the school.
Schedule of events: 7 a.m. — race day registration/packet pick-up; 8:30 a.m. — 5K Run; 8:32 a.m. — 5K Walk and 5K Ruck; 9:30 a.m. — Kids Cannonball Dash separated into age groups 3, 4, 5 and 6.
New for 2021 is a Rucking Division that requires: wearing a Ruck/backpack with the standard weight — 10 pounds for participants 150 pounds and under, and 20 pounds for those over 150 pounds. Your Ruck will be weighed at the beginning of the race. No participants will be weighed, as weight requirements are on the honor system.
Weighted vests are not permitted unless it is the GORUCK Ruck Plate Carrier. You must wear a backpack with the weight on your back at all times during the race. Learn more about rucking at https://www.goruck.com/rucking-101.
Registration prices are Runners/5K Walkers $25 until Sept. 30, $30 Oct. 1 to race day, and $10 for Kids Cannonball Dash $10 now to race day.
Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 2. In-person registration will be available at early packet pick-up at the high school from 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8, and beginning at 7 a.m. Oct. 10 the day of the race.
COVID-19 information will be emailed to race participants prior to the race date. The CDC guidelines at the time of the race will be followed.
The historic Weller Field is undergoing a much needed facelift. The football/soccer field has been completely renovated with a drainage system, centering the crown of the field and sod. It will be ready for the fall athletic season.
In addition, the 40-plus-year-old scoreboard will be replaced with a larger LED state of the art board. It will be complete with Trumpet Horn, panel for sponsor recognition, All Sport Control Console, amazing outdoor speaker system, video display system and more. The Ligonier Valley School District Foundation is conducting the fundraiser for the $98,195 system and needs help. The foundation is $8,000 short of the goal to provide all the components of the scoreboard/system.
Donations can be sent to the foundation at P.O. Box 763, Ligonier, PA 15658 or via PayPal to the website. Any amount will help reach the goal.
Drop-off donations of school supplies at Ligonier Pharmacy will be held Friday and Saturday, July 30-31, for children who participate with the Big Brothers/Big Sisters organization.
The pharmacy is located across from Dollar General along South Fairfield Street, and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Ligonier Valley Library is hosting a new program “Great Decisions — a Foreign Policy Discussion Group” with the first meeting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, in-person at the library.
This will be an organizational meeting. If you are interested in joining or just want to learn more, then plan to attend.
There is no pre-registration. Additional information is available at https://www.fpa.org/great_decisions
Featured entertainment at Ligonier Country Market on Saturday, July 31, will be the music group Detention. Jane and Mandi have been performing in the area for more than 16 years. Learn more about them at: detentionjaneandmandi.weebly.com
Visit the Market Sprouts tent for a fun Grab & Go Craft for kids to make at home. Located on the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm near the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, Ligonier Township, the market operates from 8 a.m. to noon.
No pets are permitted in the market’s vendor area. Service animals are allowed with proper credentials. Stop and check in with your service animal at the red executive director’s tent. The market area is tobacco free; no smoking or chews allowed. Vaping is also not permitted on the grounds.
Featured Saturday, Aug. 7, will be SuperMoon, a three-piece acoustic string trio, and Stormwater Management for the Homeowner.
Diamond Theatre of Ligonier will be showing “Jungle Cruise” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 30-31, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
The Penn-Trafford Community Band will perform the band concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, on the Diamond. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the auditorium inside Town Hall.
A COVID-19 vaccine community clinic, sponsored by the LVRx Pharmacy, will be held at Ligonier Valley High School, Springer Road, from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Local physician Dr. Lauren Trimeloni will be assisting. Participants will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine and must be 12 years of age or older. The second dose will be administered from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27.
For additional information and registration, visit the LVRx Pharmacy website https://www.lvrxpharmacy.com/ or call 724-995-8868.
The New Florence Volunteer Fire Company, located on 13th Street, New Florence, will host a chicken BBQ, from 11 a.m. to sold out, the first Saturday of each month starting Sept. 4 through Dec. 4. An August BBQ will be held at the Ideal Market in Seward at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.
The Pennsylvania Room of the Ligonier Valley Library is looking for information on Veterans of the Korean War for this year’s historic photography show, “Faces of Ligonier Valley: Veterans of the Korean War Era.”
Shirley Iscrupe, Pennsylvania Room archivist, would like to borrow and make copies of photographs, documents and any other data to help identify the men and women who served at that time including those stationed in Germany. There are currently around 270 veterans identified.
The dates for the show are from Sept. 14 to Nov. 16. There will be an opening reception on Sept. 14.
For additional information, call the library at 724-238-6451 or email Shirley.Iscrupe@wlnonline.org
Proctor’s Militia will set up camp on Compass Inn Museum’s historic grounds, Laughlintown, and give demonstrations, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21-22.
This American Revolutionary War reenactment unit portrays frontier and militia life in southwestern Pennsylvania during the 18th century.
In the mid-1700s, the Laurel Highlands separated the early Pennsylvania colony from the wild frontier. This western border had to be protected from Native and British attacks. Proctor’s Militia, named after John Proctor, the Sheriff of Westmorland County, was formed and tasked with protecting this frontier border.For additional information, visit https://www.facebook.com/compassinnmuseum/, email info@compassinn.org or call 724-238-6818.
During “Antiques on the Diamond,” Heritage United Methodist (HUM) Church, located on the Diamond, will be holding a Sandwich and Salad Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
The luncheon will offer a choice of pulled pork or chicken salad sandwiches, pasta salad, pretzel salad, gob cake and pie. Lunch will be available for dine in or take out. The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, HUM Outreach chair, stated that all proceeds form the luncheon benefit local and global missions.
Cook Township Supervisors will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, in the municipal office.
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case.
