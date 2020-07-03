July 3, 2020

The Ligonier Valley Library children’s department is currently offering a free virtual preschool storytime this summer for children ages 3 to 5, but all ages are welcome.
Due to copyright requirements, you need to join the library’s private Facebook group where recorded storytimes will continue to be posted on Wednesdays until Aug. 5. https://www.facebook.com/groups/553762755314703/?ref=share
Contact Heather Oates, children’s librarian, at 724-238-6451 or lvlkids@ligonierlibrary.org with any questions.
* * *
Fort Ligonier will be open over the 4th of July weekend from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
To ensure the safety of the employees and visitors, guests are required to wear a mask and socially distance from other visitors inside the museum.
Masks are not required outside in the fort. Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the museum. Water fountains are not available; guests are welcome to bring their own bottled water.
Protective plexiglass shields have been installed at the admission’s desk and museum store.
Credit/debit cards are the preferred form of payment, if possible. Cost of admission is adults $12, senior citizens ages 62 plus and students ages 17 to 21, $10; active military, veterans, law enforcement and youths ages 6 to 16, $6; children age 5 and under, and Fort Ligonier Association members free.
Fort Ligonier is following CDC recommended guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing.
* * *
Fort Ligonier continues to work on plans to hold a limited number of commemorative activities at its historic site on Oct. 9-11, in a format geared to keep staff and visitors in a safe environment.
The annual Fort Ligonier Days, that draws more than 100,000 visitors to the town, was canceled out of concern for the health and safety of the community, participants, visitors and all those involved in the event.
Instead, there will be a virtual format via the festivals social media channels and website https://www.facebook.com/FortLigonierDays/
* * *
The descendants of the Samuel and Clara Johns family will gather for a reunion at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4, in the Community Center in Laughlintown.
Ronald Smithley is president of the clan, Cherie Massimo is secretary and Barbara Glista is treasurer.
Those who attend should bring a covered dish to share, and also an item for the Chinese auction.
* * *
Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, will show “The Invisible Man,” rated R, at 7 p.m. Friday, July 3, and Sunday, July 5. The theatre be closed Saturday, July 4.
* * *
Chestnut Ridge Community Volunteer Fire Company (CRCVFC) will hold the 59th Annual Fireman’s Fair on Wednesday, July 8, through Saturday, July 11, on the Flax Scutching grounds in Stahlstown, according to information posted on their website.
The fireworks show, sponsored by LHTC Broadband, is scheduled for 10 p.m. Saturday, July 11. Admission is $5 per car and $2 per walk in.
All proceeds from the event benefit the fire company. For additional information, visit https://www.facebook.com/chestnutridge.vfc/
* * *
Heritage United Methodist Church, on the Diamond, will hold a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 10, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 11.
Rev Chuck Shaffer, Outreach Committee Chair, said a “great selection of good used clothing, household items and furniture will be available.” In order to protect everybody “safe distancing will be enforced.”
Customarily, lunch is served, however, only deserts will be available for purchase at the sale.
Proceeds from the event benefit both foreign and local missions.
* * *
Idlewild and Soak Zone will open to the general public on Saturday, July 11, with significant changes in an effort to keep everyone as healthy and safe as possible because of concerns about COVID-19.
All guests will need to RSVP for the day they wish to visit, in addition to having a pre-purchased ticket or season pass. The park will only sell tickets and season passes online. Walk-up sales will not be available and there will be no ticket sales through the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Among the most important elements of the new safety measures are: required face coverings for park personnel and guests alike, temperature checks of every guest and employee upon entrance, and limiting the number of guests to facilitate social distancing.
For additional information on the changes, visit https://www.idlewild.com/summer2020
* * *
“Learn to Toon!” is a program where teens will learn the basics of cartooning, creating characters and telling stories through images.
This program, offered by the Ligonier Valley Library, is virtual and will take place via Zoom at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 15.
The workshop breaks down the art of cartooning into easy to follow instructions. It is a fast-paced class that covers the art of visual storytelling. From basic line work, anthropomorphism, character development and much more.
The class will leave students amazed at their own abilities, according to Annamae Bolen, youth services librarian.
Registration is required at https://forms.gle/zFQv9w1kr9NtcKT87 An email will be sent with a meeting code on the day of the program. This program is for teens only.
For additional information, call the library at 724-238-6451 or visit https://www.ligonierlibrary.org/ya-today/
* * *
The Ligonier Valley YMCA is offering Child Watch in its teen center area from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, and evening hours 5 to 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The hours are modified and a one-hour maximum for each child during these times will be enforced. Child Watch is able to accept ages 6 months to 10 years old, but has a 12-child maximum in the room at any given time. Reservations are not needed at this time; however, this may need to be alter in the future. Do not bring any outside items, food, or drink, and children will wear shoes at all times.
* * *
Meetings scheduled for the coming week include: Ligonier Borough Council, 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, in Town Hall.
* * *
Have a safe and happy 4th of July weekend.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
