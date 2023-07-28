Rita’s Closet is always looking to get the word out about “A Free Clothing Ministry For All” (but it’s more than just clothes!). You can explore what they have to offer all for free on Mondays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or arrange for another time by calling 814-243-7156. They invite you to browse and have a cup of coffee or tea. Rita’s Closet is at First Church of the Brethren located at 405 Route 271, Ligonier. You can also call and inquire about donating. Just another gem in our area. Tell them I sent you.
***
The Sunday Night Band Concerts are in full swing on the Diamond Sunday nights at 7 p.m. July 30 — Community Band South; Aug. 6 — Penn-Trafford Community Band; Aug. 13 — Big Fat Jazz; Aug. 20 — Wally Ginger’s Orchestra, and Aug. 27 — Candle in the Wind.
***
Get your Marianna’s subs Saturday, Aug. 12, on the Diamond from the Ligonier Youth Inc. nonprofit. This supports their mission to help our youth in our school district participate in extracurricular activities when they cannot afford it. Being a part of things and learning a talent and skill is essential to well rounded and thriving individuals. Thank you for your support in this new local nonprofit.
***
The Darlington Volunteer Fire Company 2023 Gun Bash is Saturday, Aug. 19, from 4:30 to 9 p.m at the Darlington Fire Station. Get your ticket from a firefighter or their family. Guns provided by Clear Run Sporting Goods. Two numbers per ticket with food and drink included. $30 donation.
***
The 64th annual McMaster Family Reunion will be held July 30, starting at noon at the Chestnut Ridge Community Center. They can’t wait to see family!
***
Our adult summer reading challenge started June 21. New and current users can open up the fun by visiting either ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org or downloading and joining through the free Beanstack app.
There’s a reading challenge for everyone! The challenge is to read or listen to 2,121 minutes between June 21 and Aug. 21 – about 35 minutes each day. Books, e-books, audiobooks, newspapers and magazines all count. Log your minutes and complete activities to earn fun badges and tickets that can be used for a chance to win a prize!
If you need help, stop in or call the Ligonier Valley Library at 724-238-6451. Pop in and see what’s happening, there’s always something!
***
Cook Township Community Center presents Free Children’s Movies Under the Stars Aug. 4 starting at dusk. The movie will be about the different elements. ...see if you can guess that one. There will be refreshments to purchase. Bring your blanket or chair and all children must be accompanied by an adult.
***
The popular square dance is Aug. 5 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Chestnut Ridge Community Center. All ages and skill levels are welcome, live music, food for purchase and fun to be had.
***
Take a stroll around the Diamond with oldies music, dancing and classic cars Aug. 11 from 5 to 9 p.m. and enjoy the throwback ’50s vibe.
***
Calling all photographers! The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking submissions for its 2024 Ligonier Valley Calendar Contest. Photos should be recognizable as a location in the Ligonier Valley and can include scenic landscapes, special events, landmarks, and much more. The Chamber is looking for photos that represent all four seasons in the Ligonier Valley. Deadline for submission is Aug. 18. Only photos of the Ligonier Valley will be eligible for the contest.
All photos must be submitted as high-quality or high-quality digital photos on a flash drive. All photos and flash drives must be labeled with the photographer’s name, address, and phone number. All submissions must be color photos and horizontal format. No black and white photos will be accepted. Watermarks on photos may disqualify the entry. The LVCC reserves the non-exclusive right to use any photograph(s) in its marketing projects. Photographers are encouraged to send submissions to the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, 120 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658, or office@ligonierchamber.com. Winning photos will be featured in the 2024 Ligonier Valley Calendar and in various LVCC publications. Winners will receive a $25 cash prize and a 2024 calendar.
***
The 4th Annual Al Ludwig Memorial Fund presents the Golf Classic and Family Fun Night at Champion Lakes Golf Course in Fairfield Township. Join in the fun Friday, Aug. 18, from 7-10 p.m. for Classic Kickoff. The fun community event is for all ages with live entertainment by Acoustic Fingers. There will be a basket raffle, games of chance, appetizers and pizza donated by Carol & Dave’s Roadhouse and Fox’s Pizza of Ligonier. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. is the shotgun start for the 18-hole scramble. The tee sheet is currently full but contact Cindy Shaffer at cshaffer_107@comcast.net to be added to the wait list and for sponsorship opportunities. What an amazing charity group honoring the memory of an amazing local man.
***
It’s almost that time again, local football! The first game (scrimmage) is Aug. 19 at Berlin with the next ones Aug. 25 at Springdale, Sept. 1 vs. Southmoreland (Youth Night), Sept. 8 at Greensburg Salem, Sept. 15 vs. Apollo Ridge, Sept. 22 at Steel Valley and Sept. 29 vs. Yough. Oct. 6 vs. Burrell is Homecoming. Go Rams!
***
Look for your treasures or admire the ones that you already have at Antiques on the Diamond Saturday, Aug. 26. Explore them around the Diamond and while you’re there take a peek at the shops and restaurants.
***
Looking ahead to next month, the New Florence Community Development is hosting at the New Florence Playground a Back To School Scavenger Hunt. Join them Aug. 20 at the New Florence Playground at 2 p.m. for fun, something to eat and school supplies. This is for ages Pre-k to fifth grade and their smiling faces.
New Florence is the place to be! The New Florence Community Development is hosting a vendor-craft show Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Florence Playground. They are looking for vendors to sell their goods for a fee of $15. Contact the committee at nflcommunitydev@yahoo.com or call 724-235-9993. Deadline to register is Aug. 18.
***
The 115th Annual Flax Scutching Festival will be Sept. 16-17 at Monticue’s Grove in Stahlstown. Just reminding you to mark those dates in your agendas.
***
Be sure to check the Chamber’s website at ligonier.com to see its upcoming events. There’s some events in the works to come back and to continue! I for one am extremely happy.
***
Fort Ligonier Days are Oct. 13-15.
***
Our community is so blessed to have this format to list events and news for free regarding our amazing community of Ligonier. When you have something to include make sure that you put Valley Views in the subject line so that it is noted and not potentially lost. Let’s enjoy what all is offered!
***
Isn’t it wonderful to live in an area with seasons? Enjoy the sun and heat while we have it.
***
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.