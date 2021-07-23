The Ligonier Valley Library and the Diamond will be alive with flowers from 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturday, July 24.
“Getting to Know the Natives,” a small standard flower show hosted by the Weeders and Seeders Garden Club of Ligonier, is open free to the public.
* * *
Ligonier Country Market, located on the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm near the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, Ligonier Township, operates from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 24.
Visit the Market Sprouts tent this week for a fun Grab & Go Craft for kids to make at home.
No pets are permitted in the market’s vendor area. Service animals are allowed with proper credentials. Stop and check in with your service animal at the red executive director’s tent. The market area is tobacco free; no smoking or chews allowed. Vaping is also not permitted on the grounds.
Next week’s featured entertainment will be the music group Detention.
* * *
Idlewild & SoakZone, home to family-friendly attractions for children, offers in-park family shows featuring Daniel Tiger’s Grr-ific Day and Princess Lily Meet & Greet.
Children can sing and dance along with Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat daily at the Daniel Tiger Stage in Raccoon Lagoon from noon to 4 p.m. weather permitting.
Princess Lily will greet guests to the Castle in Story Book Forest from 11 a.m to 4 p.m.
* * *
Community Band South will perform the band concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 25, on the Diamond.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the auditorium inside Town Hall.
* * *
Pick up a “Take and Make” kit at the Ligonier Valley Library between Monday, July 26, and Friday, July 30, or as long as supplies last.
Children will have all the supplies they need to sew their very own animal friend. Kits are available at children’s department desk or main check out desk.
* * *
First Responder Wheels and Reels Movie Night, a double feature showing Ladder 49 and BackDraft, was rescheduled to Friday, July 30, at the Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1, Waterford, on the firehall grounds, Route 711 North.
Come out to support and celebrate first responders with donations of $8 per person or $25 per car of four or more people.
Gates open at 7:30 p.m., movie starts at 9 p.m. Concessions will be available.
For additional information, call 724-238-5270 or email Waterfordstation44@outlook.com.
* * *
The Youth Group of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Darlington, is hosting their first yard sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
Come shop, find some treasures and/or sell your own goods by purchasing a table. There will be snacks and beverages available for purchase.
Table inquiries can be answered by Shannon Ramsey 724-689-6835. All proceeds benefit the youth group.
* * *
Forbes State Forest will host a “PW&S Railroad Ramble” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7.
The Pittsburgh, Westmoreland and Somerset railroad shaped a large part of the Laurel Ridge that we see today. Learn about the history of the railroad while walking along the old railroad grade.
Come prepared for a moderate, 2-mile, roundtrip hike. Pre-registration is required. For additional information or to register, contact rmahony@pa.gov. The exact location will be provided upon official registration.
* * *
The annual Farm-to-Table Harvest Dinner will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, on the Ligonier Country Market grounds located at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association Farm near the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, Ligonier Township.
The event will have food and beverages available for purchase from many of the market vendors, plus live music.
Cost for admission/parking is $5 per person, with all proceeds benefitting the association’s free community education programs. Tickets are available through Eventbrite at https://harvestdinner2021.eventbrite.com.
Contact Susan Huba, executive director, for additional information at 724-238-7560, ext. 1#.
* * *
The New Florence Volunteer Fire Company, located on 13th Street, New Florence, will host a Chicken BBQ from 11 a.m. to sold out, the first Saturday of each month starting Sept. 4 through Dec. 4. An August BBQ will be held at the Ideal Market in Seward at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.
The fire company is also hosting a Rippie Party (Pull Tabs) the second Thursday of each month, the next one is Aug. 12. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and starts at 7 p.m. Entry fee is $5 and food provided.
A gun bash is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased by calling 724-552-6501.
The social hall is available for rent for events. For additional information, call 724-235-2920 or email nfvfd46@outlook.com
* * *
The Stroll, sponsored by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m Friday, Aug. 13, with Swing City performing on the Bandstand from 7 to 9 p.m.
The chamber has received approval for merchants to hold sidewalk sales.
* * *
Join Powdermill Nature Reserve staff members and hit the trails for a guided nature walk at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
Participants will meet in the atrium of the Nature Center, Route 381, Rector, before heading outside to explore the beauty of a summer afternoon. This family-friendly experience is open to all ages.
Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Pay what you wish. For additional information or to register, call 724-593-6105 or https://carnegiemnh.org/event/family-nature-walk-at-powdermill-8/
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold the first annual cornhole tournament Saturday, Sept. 11, in the municipal parking lot across from the Ligonier Valley YMCA, West Church Street, with a rain date of Saturday, Sept. 18.
Registration will open at 10 a.m., and the games begin at 11 a.m. There will be two divisions decided by four games of Round Robin.
Cost to enter is $60 per two player team. Early registration is suggested but not required, you can sign up to play the day of the event. A registration form is available at https://www.facebook.com/VisitLigonier/.
No outside food or drinks will be permitted into the tournament area.
For additional information, call the chamber at 724-238-4200 or stop in the office, located in Town Hall, between 9:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
* * *
Among the in-person meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Supervisors, 4:30 p.m. and Ligonier Township Public Works, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 27, in the municipal office complex; Ligonier Borough Planning Commission, Tuesday, July 27, canceled for lack of an agenda, and Ligonier Valley School Board, committee meeting 5:30 p.m., business meeting 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, in Ligonier Valley High School auditorium, Springer Road.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case.
