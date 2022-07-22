St. James Lutheran Church in town will have its day camp from July 25-29 with Camp Sequanota. Ages kindergarten to sixth grade will meet Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a snack provided; please pack a lunch. This fun program is free and they look forward to seeing you. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/stjamesdaycamp.
* * *
Everybody loves a deal and a bargain. See what you can find at the St. John’s UCC Youth Group Annual Looking Yard Sale of the Youth Group Saturday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Darlington Fire Hall. There will be treasures to purchase as well as a lemonade stand with beverages and snacks to purchase. You can sell your own treasures of yard sale goods for $15 a table. Please contact Shannon at 724-689-6835 to purchase a table or with questions.
* * *
The Pavilion will host a Fall Prevention Seminar Thursday, July 28, from 2 to 3 p.m., at 438 Pleasant Grove Church Road, Cook Township. The seminar is sponsored by Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church and Nova Care Rehabilitation.
Attendees will learn about statistics of falls and fall prevention techniques, testing availability, targeted muscle workouts and much more. Speakers include Dr. Hannah Seibel (physical therapist) and Dr. Roxane Peiffer (physical therapist, exercise physiologist and certified fall prevention specialist).
Seating is limited. Call Nova Care Rehabilitation at 724-238-6660 to reserve your seat July 22.
* * *
Heritage UMC on the Diamond will host a Food Truck Party, “On a Roll with God,” Aug. 1-5, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Lunch is included with the program for ages 3 years old to fifth grade. Call 724-238-2627 to register or visit the website ligonierhumc.org.
***
Come one, come all to the National Night Out for our town Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., in the Ligonier Borough Parking Lot A (located in front of the YMCA). Come show your support for the LVPD, local fire departments, and celebrate the Ligonier Township’s 200th anniversary. There’s fun to be had with a bounce house, dunk tank, demonstration by K-9 Officer Kilo and a tug of war between the police department and volunteer firefighters.
***
Get your poodle skirt, saddle shoes, slicked hair, and all your Stroll attire ready for Friday, Aug. 5, from 5-9 p.m., around the Diamond. The annual Stroll will have all the amazing vehicles, live music, dancing and music of the ’50s. Find your dream vehicle.
* * *
Family fun happens at the Square Dance 7-10 p.m. Aug. 6, at the Chestnut Ridge Community Center. Grab your partner and enjoy the live band.
The construction in our beautiful town will eventually end in time for the fall fun. Being patient and understanding goes a long way. Remember your honey and leave your vinegar at home. Leave a little earlier, take a different street, walk a little, and treat yourself to a delicious treat from one of our many savory establishments.
Friendly reminder that no signs are permitted on the Diamond area (the round part) as per the borough rules. Thanks for keeping our town looking like a diamond.
* * *
Support the LVHS Junior ROTC Aug. 1 at Fox’s Pizza Seward. Eat in, take out, or delivery, a portion or all goes to the Junior ROTC program. They thank you for supporting this incredible program.
***
I can hear the bells. The percussion ones, that is. The Sunday Night Band Concerts are in full swing. ‘Tis the season for music. The Sunday concert is back this Sunday, July 24, on the Diamond in front of Town Hall at 7 p.m. Bring your chairs, please leave the pooches home as dogs are not to be on the Diamond grass. The East Winds Symphonic Band will be performing for all to enjoy. The fun continues every Sunday with different groups performing throughout the summer season with Community Band South, Penn-Trafford Community Band, Big Fat Jazz, Wally, and Ginger’s Orchestra.
* * *
All expecting and new parents are welcome to attend Mommy Gear’s Mommy Club for support. This is a free in-person informal meeting to provide information, support and friendship. The next meetings are Monday, Aug. 8, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Right after the Mommy Club, the Ligonier La Leche League Breastfeeding Support Group will meet and all are welcome to stay for that. Ask questions and join in the discussion.
* * *
The first LVHS Marching Band sub sale will happen Aug. 13 with preorders due by July 29. Contact your favorite band member to order or show up that Saturday.
* * *
Wing, hoagie, and dance night benefit for the Doug Nixon family will happen at the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Co. Friday, Aug. 12, starting at 5 p.m. Enjoy all the fun, as well as music by the Other Side of the Hill Band, performing from 6-10 p.m.
***Enjoy producers and processors around the Diamond for the Ligonier Night Markets on a Thursday every month of the summer from 5-8 p.m. Find your goodies and enjoy shopping and eating around town. Mark your calendar for the future ones: Aug. 18 and Sept. 15. There’s something for everyone. Remember to support your local everything.
* * *
The Ligonier Lodge 331 F&AM is hosting the Sporting Clays Shoot Aug. 27 at Buffer Creek Sporting Clays in Somerset. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are due by Aug. 1 for early bird savings. $85 individual, $400 per team, $35 dinner only for the delicious prime rib. The event benefits the lodge which donates to local charities. All are welcome. Contact Damian Hart at 724-691-4338 or a mason.
***
The free summer kid’s program at the fort, Cannonball Club, is Wednesday, July 27, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Ages 5-12 are welcome to enjoy learning about the history of the fort and Colonial days in fun ways. Registration is required 48 hours before the day. Every Wednesday through Aug. 10, the club will meet. Please call the fort to register your little cannonball at 724-238-9701.
* * *
Valley Youth Network Annual Golf Outing is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 19, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. You are invited to this fun-filled scramble at beautiful Champion Lakes. Whether you sign up to golf, sponsor a hole, donate a prize, or make a contribution, we greatly appreciate your help. By helping the Valley Youth Network, you are investing in the lives of our youth and strengthening our mission of sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with them.
* * *
Grab your red and black Rams gear and come on out for the Meet the Rams Night 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Come one come all Rams fans to Weller Field for an evening to meet the athletes of all the sports teams, the marching band, and the cheerleaders. The athletic director, Joe Skura, is expecting to see a huge community turnout. Jeff Page, the voice of the Rams, will host the event. They hope to have the concession stand open and spirit wear available for purchase. If Mother Nature happens, the event will be held in the gym.
* * *
LHTC Customer Appreciation Day will commence Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Flax Scutching Grounds in Stahlstown. If you’re interested in sponsorship call Kristin at 724-594-0123.
***
In a blink of an eye, the fall season will be upon us so plan accordingly for the fun. Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival is Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with musical entertainment by SuperMOON String Trio, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash tribute artists, the Dirty Grass Players, and Raid on the Homestead. Sunday, Sept. 18, begins with a church service from 9-10 a.m. and entertainment beginning at 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Black Diamond Bluegrass Band, The Martin Sisters, and Raid on the Homestead. Stroll throughout the grounds for other displays, demonstrations, crafts and delicious food. It’s really a cherished local event.
* * *
Fort Ligonier Days this year are Oct. 14, 15, 16 for the 2022 season. Plan ahead for next year, Oct. 13, 14, 15, 2023.
* * *
Enjoy these warm and sunny days while we have them. It won’t be too long that the leaves will turn and our part of the world will be orange and burnt reds and browns.
***
