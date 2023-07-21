The scarecrows are in full force at the Ligonier Country Market from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the market grounds. Enjoy all the market offers and tell your friends and family to meet you at the market. There is something for everyone there! Grab breakfast, brunch or lunch while you shop for fresh produce, baked goods, delicious sweets and treats, crafts, and who knows what else. I have my favorites that my family and especially children have grown up with. Be sure to check out the Children’s Garden if you have younger ones with you.
Special Features for Saturday, July 22
Summer in Ligonier Block Party – Your favorite Market Sprouts mascots are on a road trip. Beep Beep! Find them at the Ligonier Diamond for the Summer in Ligonier Block Party. They will provide you with a scavenger hunt and pass out prizes to those who complete the task while supplies last.
Market — Every Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon
Ligonier Night Market — third Thursday of the month, June-September
Harvest Dinner — Aug. 12
Holiday Market — Nov. 4.
The Sunday Night Band Concerts are in full swing on the Diamond Sunday nights at 7 p.m. July 23 — East Winds Symphonic Band; July 30 — Community Band South; Aug. 6 — Penn-Trafford Community Band; Aug. 13 — Big Fat Jazz; Aug. 20 — Wally Ginger’s Orchestra, and Aug. 27 — Candle in the Wind.
The 64th annual McMaster Family Reunion will be held July 30, starting at noon at the Chestnut Ridge Community Center. They can’t wait to see family!
Our adult summer reading challenge started June 21. New and current users can open up the fun by visiting either ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org or downloading and joining through the free Beanstack app.
There’s a reading challenge for everyone! The challenge is to read or listen to 2,121 minutes between June 21 and Aug. 21 – about 35 minutes each day. Books, e-books, audiobooks, newspapers and magazines all count. Log your minutes and complete activities to earn fun badges and tickets that can be used for a chance to win a prize!
If you need help, stop in or call the Ligonier Valley Library at 724-238-6451. Pop in and see what’s happening, there’s always something!
Clank Clank, cue Verdi’s Anvil Chorus. July 22 is the Hammer-In: A Blacksmithing Event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Compass Inn. Let me tell you, my son is wild about the blacksmithing trade and all because of watching them at the Inn. It’s for all ages to enjoy! This event will have around 25 smithies demonstrating this historic craft. General admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62+) and $8 for youth (6-18). Admission is free to children 5 years old and younger. You can purchase tickets on-site that day. Might I suggest inquiring about joining so you get into most things free or discounted. We did this because it is a favorite of our family. Any questions contact them at lvhscompassinn@gmail.com or 724-238-6818.
The Fort is jumping with historical events. The greatly attended Sunset Tour takes place July 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. where guests enjoy a private guided tour while enjoying a wine, cheese and dessert reception on the patio. The walk through the fort is enjoyed as the sun sets and the lantern is lit to guide the tour. This is a 21-and-over event, and casual attire and walking shoes are recommended. Advance registration is required. Fort members are $35 and non-members are $45.
The Summer in Ligonier Block Party is July 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. around the Diamond. Kids and adults will have fun with the activities and sales happening that day.
Cook Township Community Center presents Free Children’s Movies Under the Stars Aug. 4 starting at dusk. The movie will be about the different elements. ...see if you can guess that one. There will be refreshments to purchase. Bring your blanket or chair and all children must be accompanied by an adult.
Take a stroll around the Diamond with oldies music, dancing and classic cars Aug. 11 from 5 to 9 p.m. and enjoy the throwback ’50s vibe.
The 4th Annual Al Ludwig Memorial Fund presents the Golf Classic and Family Fun Night at Champion Lakes Golf Course in Fairfield Township. Join in the fun Friday, Aug. 18, from 7-10 p.m. for Classic Kickoff. The fun community event is for all ages with live entertainment by Acoustic Fingers. There will be a basket raffle, games of chance, appetizers and pizza donated by Carol & Dave’s Roadhouse and Fox’s Pizza of Ligonier. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. is the shotgun start for the 18-hole scramble. The tee sheet is currently full but contact Cindy Shaffer at cshaffer_107@comcast.net to be added to the wait list and for sponsorship opportunities. What an amazing charity group honoring the memory of an amazing local man.
Looking ahead to next month, the New Florence Community Development is hosting at the New Florence Playground a Back To School Scavenger Hunt. Join them Aug. 20 at the New Florence Playground at 2 p.m. for fun, something to eat and school supplies. This is for ages Pre-k to fifth grade and their smiling faces.
New Florence is the place to be! The New Florence Community Development is hosting a vendor-craft show Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Florence Playground. They are looking for vendors to sell their goods for a fee of $15. Contact the committee at nflcommunitydev@yahoo.com or call 724-235-9993. Deadline to register is Aug. 18.
Our community is so blessed to have this format to list events and news for free regarding our amazing community of Ligonier. When you have something to include make sure that you put Valley Views in the subject line so that it is noted and not potentially lost. Let’s enjoy what all is offered!
Isn’t it wonderful to live in an area with seasons? Enjoy the sun and heat while we have it.
