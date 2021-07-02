July 2, 2021

Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Company will hold its 60th annual Fireman’s Fair starting Monday, July 5, and continuing until Saturday, July 10, on the Flax Scutching Grounds, Route 711, Stahlstown.
Multiple activities are scheduled daily from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Highlights of the event include Wednesday, 6 p.m., Classic Cruise In, cars, trucks, tractors; Thursday, 7 p.m., parade, and Saturday, 10 p.m., fireworks with a $5 per car admission or $2 walk in.
Daily offerings includes live music, kids games, six inflatables, climbing wall, dinner, desserts and drinks, prize raffles, 50/50 and more.
For a complete list of scheduled activities, visit https://www.crcvfc.com/annual-fair.html#/
* * *
Check the Ligonier Valley Library’s summer reading calendar options for children of all ages, even teens, at https://drive.google.com/.../1lRolRrdTVxwCDt130jT.../view
It is not too late to register for the summer reading challenges at https://ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org/.
There is also an adult challenge and several of the programs for younger people are open to adults as well.
For additional information, call 724-238-6451 and speak to Heather Oates, children’s librarian, or Bobbi McDowell, children’s department clerk.
* * *
As the CDC and state governments continue to ease COVID-19 restrictions, the Ligonier Country Market (LCM) is preparing to bring back some key attractions that have been missing at the market since the pandemic started.
In mid-July, the market’s special features, including musical entertainment, exhibits by community organizations and limited Market Sprouts Kids’ Club activities, will begin to return.
For information on the special features scheduled along with regular market news, visit ligoniercountrymarket.com and check the market’s Facebook page.
The LCM is held each Saturday from mid-May into September, rain or shine, on the grounds of the Loyalhanna Watershed Association Farm located at the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, Ligonier Township.
* * *
According to information posted on its website, the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier will be closed this and next weekend.
* * *
A Bike Swap will be held Tuesday, July 6, at Heritage United Methodist Church, located on the Diamond.
Drop off is noon to 2 p.m., the free swap will is slated from 4 to 6 p.m. in the church yard.
Any donations support TBA Youth Group.
* * *
Fort Ligonier’s Cannon Ball Club, a free summer program for children ages 5 to 12, returns beginning 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 7.
Kids can attend just one Wednesday or all six. Attendees explore the fort and museum, play games, make new friends and more.
Advance registration is required 48 hours prior. Sign up online at www.fortligonier.org. For additional information, call 724-238-9701.
Fort Ligonier will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 4.
* * *
Join the Ligonier Valley Library Children’s Department and Lynne Donnelly at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, for storytime at the Loyalhanna Watershed barn, intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, Ligonier Township.
Participants will learn about nature through stories along with hands-on fun. This free program is geared for ages 3 to 6, but older siblings are welcome.
Call 724-238-6451 to register for the event.
* * *
The Eric Eslary Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Champion Lakes Golf Course, Route 711, Bolivar.
Eslary was killed in the line of duty in May 2015 when an intoxicated driver collided with his patrol car.
His family created this memorial scholarship for students of Ligonier area schools. In keeping with the spirit of his life, it will be awarded annually to a student who displays the greatest community outreach and involvement.
The event is a four-person scramble format. Cost is $95 per person and includes golf, cart, dinner and prizes.
For additional information, call 724-238-5440.
* * *
Come to the Chestnut Ridge Community Center, located along Route 259, Fairfield Township, for square dancing from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 10.
There will be a live band and guided instructions via a live caller; no experience is necessary.
Cost of admission is $5 per person.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Help support the community center by attending this fun event.
For additional information, contact Jane Guyer 724-235-9793.
* * *
Valley Youth Network will be holding its annual general household auction beginning at 1 p.m. July 17 at the Barn on Springer Road.
The doors open at noon in order to view the merchandise. Food and drinks will be available.
Lots of clean, quality items are needed for the auction including art work, sporting goods, household items, collectables, glassware, tools, etc.
No large furniture will be accepted.
Donations can be taken to the Barn between noon and 8 p.m. Monday, July 12, through Thursday, July 15.
* * *
The Stroll, sponsored by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 13, featuring a car show, Swing City performing on the bandstand and merchant sidewalk sales
Each Stroll participant will receive a goodie bag with donated business cards, brochures or even a coupon.
The chamber will display a vinyl banner between the columns by Citizen’s Bank listing all sponsors.
* * *
Town Hall, Ligonier and Cook Townships offices will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of the Fourth of July.
Brush pick up in Ligonier Borough has been moved from Monday to Tuesday, July 6.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Cook Township Supervisors, 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, in the municipal office, and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, in the municipal complex.
* * *
Ligonier Borough Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Town Hall, in person or via Zoom. Information to sign in via Zoom will be available on the borough website (https://ligonierborough.com/) on Tuesday, July 6.
* * *
Wishing everyone a save and Happy Fourth of July.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.