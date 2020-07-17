July 17, 2020

Chestnut Ridge Community Center, located on Route 259, holds fundraisers year-round to use the proceeds for donating to nonprofit organizations and to maintain the center.
Among the events are homemade soup and sub sales, square dances, gun bashes, oldies dance, banquet services with home-cooked meals. The center is available for rental with full kitchen and air conditioning. In addition, it is used for local auctions and a voting poll place for Fairfield Township residents.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley YMCA now requires that you call in advance for a reservation for daytime Child Watch. Evening Child Watch is cancelled until further notice.
Morning hours will remain, 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. There is a one-hour maximum.
Reservation must be made by 7 p.m. the day before, and 3 p.m. Saturday to reserve for Monday mornings. No same day reservations will be accepted. If no reservations are received, no child watch attendant will be available that day.
For additional information or to make a reservation, call 724-238-7580 ext 0.
* * *
Summer in Ligonier Arts and Crafts show and merchant sidewalk sales will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18, on the Diamond.
* * *
A special “Friendly Fire” Whiskey sale will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18, in Fort Ligonier’s museum shop.
This exclusive whiskey made expressly for Fort Ligonier will be on sale for two days only.
Crafted by the Pittsburgh-based, award winning, Wigle Whiskey Distillery, the 100-proof straight rye whiskey evokes George Washington’s close escape from friendly gunfire in 1758.
A special permit has been obtained from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to sell this exclusive whiskey.
A limited quantity is available. Cost is $50 per 375 ml. bottle or two for $90. It is not available for shipping.
For additional information, email office@fortligonier.org or call 724-238-9701.
* * *
“Irresistible” will be shown at the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier at 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18, and at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 19.
Ticket prices are $8 for adults and $7 for children age 10 an under.
* * *
St John the Baptist Orthodox Church, located on Wilpen Road, invites the public to place pre-orders for their Ethnic Food Sale.
Orders must be placed no later then Friday, Aug. 14, for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. Cost is halupki, one dozen $25, half a dozen, $15, and ethnic platter, $8. The platter includes one halupki, two pierogies and haluski.
Call orders to Barb at 724-238-5800 or Steve at 724-238-2286. Leave your name, phone number and the quantity you want. Payment is due at pickup time; cash or check only.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library will host an encore Socrates Virtual Café at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, in a Zoom chat room.
The discussion topic will be “Life & Life After COVID: a Socratic discussion of our changing norms in the time of/after COVID-19.”
Registration is required, https://bit.ly/lvl-svc-registration The information for joining the café will be emailed to registered participants at (or shortly after) 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 22. Anyone interested in joining the discussion is encouraged to register by noon on Wednesday.
Participants can use a personal computer, tablet or smartphone to join the conversation. Make sure you have good audio/visual capability. There is also an option to phone in.
The purpose of the café is to become more informed and accepting. The group discussions are meant to inspire each person within the group to discover and cultivate his/her unique point of view. The café is not a debate society or a platform for proselytizing or sermonizing. We do not all think alike, but we can all come together and feel safe to share our views.
For additional information on the café and upcoming gatherings, visit: https://www.ligonierlibrary.org/events-programs/socrates-cafe/
* * *
The Annual Farm-to-(Picnic)Table Harvest Dinner, a summer event held in partnership by the Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) and the Ligonier Country Market, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, on the LWA farm.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase from many of the market vendors. Wayne Shaffer will provide live acoustic favorites from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by the Cash Out Band playing from 7 to 9 p.m.
Cost for admission/parking is $5 per person, with all proceeds benefitting LWA’s free community education programs.
Bring a chair, table, canopy or whatever would make your picnic complete. There are a limited amount of picnic canopies that include a canopy tent, table and six chairs that can be pre-set for an additional $20.
Limited tickets are available, to comply with social distancing guidelines. For additional information on obtaining tickets, contact Susan Huba at 724-238-7560, ext. 1# or susan@loyalwater.com.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, canceled, and Ligonier Township Planning Commission 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23. For updates on whether meetings will be in-person at the municipal building or via Zoom, visit the township’s website at http://www.ligoniertwp.com/
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.