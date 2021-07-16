This weekend, July 17-18, the Ligonier Valley Historical Society presents Ship’s Company, a Naval reenactment unit from Maryland, and a history of cricket in America at Compass Inn, Laughlintown, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Members of the Ship’s Company will portray the life of “Civilian Naval Agents and the Sailors of the War of 1812. Tom Melville, American cricket player and historian, will conduct short, informal 19th century cricket games.
There will be a Howitzer Cannon drill and firing at 12:30 and 3 p.m. daily. A smaller cannon will also be displayed for comparison.
On-going activities and discussions include: Sail Maker — try your hand at repairing the sail of a ship; Ship Quarters — sleeping in hammocks; Ship Dining — making ship’s biscuits; Naval Cooking — learning the meals and cooking techniques; Cricket — demonstrations, exhibition games, and history; Candle Making — discussing role of fire and candles on a ship; Knot Tying — understanding the skills needed to be a sailor; Blacksmithing — demonstrations of tools needed on ships, and Cooking in Cookhouse — 19th-century cooking
In addition, docent lead tours will be given throughout the museum and historic grounds for no additional charge.
General admission is adults $12, adults 62 or older $11 and children $8. Tickets can be purchased on-site the day of the event. For additional information, check their website at compassinn.org/eventcalendar. For any questions, email info@compassinn.org or 724-238-6818.
* * *
A correction about the date of special features at Ligonier County Market in last week’s column: Wayne Shaffer, a plugged-in acoustic guitarist and solo singer of throwback signature songs from the 1960s and onward, will be performing Saturday, July 17.
Market mascot Daisey May has put together Grab & Go Crafts. Come by the Market Sprouts tent and grab a bag with everything you need to make your own flower pot magnets at home.
The market, located on the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm near the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, operates from 8 a.m. to noon.
No pets are permitted in the market’s vendor area. Service animals are allowed with proper credentials. Stop and check in with your service animal at the red executive director’s tent.
The market area is tobacco free, no smoking or chews allowed. Vaping is also not permitted on the grounds.
* * *
Because of weather predictions for Friday, July 16, the Wheels and Reels Movie night at the Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department No.1, Waterford, firehall grounds, has been postponed until Friday, July 30.
* * *
“Finding Nemo an Interactive Movie” event will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 19, at the Ligonier Valley Library. Registration is required.
Participants will be watching a familiar movie with a twist. Everyone will receive an interactive script and a bag filled with props and snacks.
This free multigenerational program is for older children and even teens but all ages are welcome.
Call the library at 724-238-6451 to register or if you have any questions.
* * *
Join the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce at Pop’s Pub & Grub Inn, Laughlintown, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 22, to play Music Bingo.
Purchase your favorite items from the Inn’s menu. A bingo card is $5. All songs are from the 1960s, ‘70s, and ‘80s. Prizes and 50/50 available.
Music bingo is a fun spin on traditional bingo that allows participants to jam out to snippets of songs from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s while playing bingo.
Instead of letters and numbers, the DJ will play 30 to 60 seconds of a song and players who recognize the song and see it on their card, mark it off. The DJ keeps playing snippets of songs until someone gets five songs in a row on their card and yells out “Bingo!”
Reservations strongly encouraged. Call the Inn at 724-238-2500. For additional information, executive director contact Amy Beitel at 724-238-4200.
* * *
Fort Ligonier is offering a Sunset Tour from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 23, for adults age 21 and up.
Attendees will enjoy a private guided tour of the museum, a wine and cheese reception and lantern-lit walk through the fort at dusk. Casual attire and comfortable walking shoes recommended.
Register at fortligonier.org. Cost is $30 Fort Ligonier Association members and $35 for non-members.
* * *
A Movie Under the Stars, featuring “Scoob!” will be presented at dusk, Friday, July 23, at the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown. It will be shown rain or shine.
Free admission, bring your own blanket, pillow or sleeping bag. Popcorn and drinks will be available for purchase.
* * *
Diamond Theatre of Ligonier will present an original production, “A Hirø’s Tale,” an action-packed medieval drama, featuring a royal family in a tangled tale of love, passion, hatred, revenge and murder.
It is an original play written by Cletus McConville and Lanigan McCulty and will only be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 24-25.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library and the Diamond will be alive with flowers from 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturday July 24.
“Getting to Know the Natives,” a small standard flower show hosted by the Weeders and Seeders Garden Club of Ligonier, is open to the public for free and not only can you attend it, but you can participate.
Anyone can enter that is at least 6 years old. You can enter flowers, vegetable, fruits, arrangements or a single flower. You needn’t be experienced. Youth groups including Scouts and 4-H will be participating.
If you would like information on how to participate, contact co-chairwomen Angela McDonnell at 724-238-9851 or Paula Heming at 724-238-3713.
Extra information is available at the Ligonier Valley Library and the Ligonier Creamery.
Join the Laurel Mountain Volunteer Group for a trail work day in the North Woods/Roaring Run Natural Area from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24.
For additional information about becoming a conservation volunteer, contact rmahony@pa.gov or 724-238-1200.
* * *
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will celebrate the “Looking for the Light in Dark Times” exhibition with a luncheon at noon Thursday, July 29.
The artists, Jonelle Summerfield and her mother, Jolene Joyner, will be present to greet visitors and discuss their work.
Cost is $15 for members and $18 for non-members which includes lunch and the artist lecture. Space is limited and registration is required by Thursday, July 22. Reservations can be made at https://www.sama-art.org/event-list or by contacting the museum at 724-238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org.
* * *
Do you love reading mysteries and then talking about them? If you answered yes to both questions, then sign up today to join the Ligonier Valley Library’s Mystery/Thriller Book Discussion Group.
The group will meet at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, in-person in the library’s community room to discuss “One Perfect Lie” by Lisa Scottoline.
Registration is required and available on line https://www.ligonierlibrary.org/events/death-in-the-stacks-July-2021 or at the library. If you would like a copy of the book reserved, a current Westmoreland Library Network library card is required. Sign up ASAP to allow time for books to be ordered or you are also welcome to acquire your own copy.
Future meetings will be held on the last Friday of the month in August, September and October. If you have any questions, stop in the library or call 724-238-6451.
* * *
Graceful Aging will hold a second goat yoga class from 6 to 7:30 p.m., weather permitting, Friday, July 30, at their center located on Kalassay Drive in Bethlen Communities.
Full Circle Goat Co. will host this event open to all. Cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. It is anticipated that the class will sell out, so sign up now at www.gracefulagingwellnesscenter.com/events-and-programs. For additional information, call 724-238-2142 or email gracefulaging@bethlen.com
* * *
Go Laurel Highlands invites photographers to enter the 2021 Laurel Highlands Photo Contest.
First place in each of the categories will receive $500; second place $200 and third place $100. Only photos taken in Fayette, Somerset or Westmoreland counties will be eligible. Categories include: People (portraits and experiences), plants and animals (nature) and places (attractions and landscapes).
Participants may submit an unlimited number of images for the contest. Only high-quality digital photo submissions will be accepted.
Deadline for submissions is July 31. For complete details and to upload photos for consideration, visit www.golaurelhighlands.com/about-us/photocontest/ or call 724-238-5661.
* * *
This first-ever Wine Tasting event, hosted by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, and will feature samples of Danimi and Collefrisio wines paired with appetizers at the Loyalhanna Watershed Barn, intersection of Route 30 West and Springer Road, Ligonier Township.
This event is different from the Wine, Whiskey & Sweets Walk. For that event, people purchased a ticket and walked around town tasting wines, whiskeys and sweets at their leisure. This is a sit-down event where participants will sample six different wines, each paired with an appetizer, while the sommelier, a wine steward, talks about each wine and shares facts.
Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased weekdays, from 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Chamber office, located Town Hall on the Diamond. Cash, check or credit card payment is accepted.
For additional information, call the Chamber at 724-238-4200.
* * *
The Ligonier Borough Parks and Recreation Committee is looking for public comment on how to renovate and upgrade the tennis court space behind Friendship Park.
A public forum has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22, in Town Hall for any interested citizens to share feedback. If you can’t attend, letters and emails can be sent to the borough secretary at Borough of Ligonier, 120 East Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658, or email ligonierboro@comcast.net.
For additional information, call 724-238-9852
* * *
Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger warns residents of the valley that since the Ligonier Valley firefighters started their donation drive by mail, numerous residents have received phone calls asking for donations for the association. The Firefighters only send donation requests by mail not by phone.
Also beware of recent fraud attempts being made. Individuals are fraudulently opening unemployment claims with people’s identities. Be sure to safe guard and monitor personal information such as social security numbers, banking information, etc. Should you suspect you are a victim of this type of fraud, report or notify police by calling 911 or 724-238-5105 and leaving a message.
* * *
Cook Township will hold Dumpster Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, for Cook Township residents only. ID will be required.
* * *
Among the meeting scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, in the municipal complex; Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, in the municipal complex, and Ligonier Township Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22, in the municipal complex.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case.
