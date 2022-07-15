The Ligonier High School Class of 1962 60th Class Reunion will be held Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Foggy Mountain Lodge and Pub, 127 Foggy Mountain Lane in Stahlstown.
The sit-down outdoor luncheon will be under a covered deck with a cash bar. The $30 luncheon fee will include one of three main entrees — laurel chicken, grilled ribeye steak or asiago crusted cod — a salad, two sides, coffee, tea and dessert.
Any class members who have not yet been contacted and want to attend should contact Albert Fiorina by phone or text (724-454-7002) or email (acande@comcast.net) before July 20.
***
Friendly reminder that no signs are permitted on the Diamond area (the round part) as per the borough rules. Thanks for keeping our town looking like a diamond.
***
Did you hear that? The Sunday Night Band Concerts are in full swing. ‘Tis the season for music. The Sunday concert is back this Sunday, July 17, on the Diamond in front of Town Hall at 7 p.m. Bring your chairs, please leave the pooches home as dogs are not to be on the Diamond grass. The Kiski Valley Community Band will be performing for all to enjoy. The fun continues every Sunday with different groups performing throughout the summer season with Kiski Valley Community Band, East Winds, Symphonic Band, Community Band South, Penn-Trafford Community Band, Big Fat Jazz, Wally, and Ginger’s Orchestra.
***
The Chestnut Ridge C.V.F.C. hosts its 61st Annual Fair at the Flax Scutching Grounds in Stahlstown. This is a not-to-be-missed event. It may be modern times, but there is still a vintage flavor at this fair with some of the yesteryear comforts. Friday, July 15, is the tractor pull show and CRCVFC’s Got Musical Talent Show at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16, is the fireworks at 10 p.m. sharp. Admission is $7 per car or $3 walk-in. Food, games, 50/50, bingo, baked goods, inflatables for $8 a kid and music and trivia by DJ Sandy.
***
All expecting and new parents are welcome to attend Mommy Gear’s Mommy Club for support. This is a free in-person informal meeting to provide information, support and friendship. The next meetings are Monday, Aug. 8, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Right after the Mommy Club, the Ligonier La Leche League Breastfeeding Support Group will meet and all are welcome to stay for that. Ask questions and join in the discussion.
***
Everybody loves a deal and a bargain. See what you can find at the St. John’s UCC Youth Group Annual Looking Yard Sale of the Youth Group Saturday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Darlington Fire Hall. There will be treasures to purchase as well as a lemonade stand with beverages and snacks to purchase. You can sell your own treasures of yard sale goods for $15 a table. Please contact Shannon at 724-689-6835 to purchase a table or with questions.
***
Enjoy producers and processors around the Diamond for the Ligonier Night Markets on a Thursday every month of the summer from 5-8 p.m. Find your goodies and enjoy shopping and eating around town. Mark your calendar for the future ones July 21, Aug. 18, and Sept. 15. There’s something for everyone. Remember to support your local everything.
***
Get your writing caps ready for the Forbes State Forest 2022 Storybook Trail Story Writing Contest. This is brought to you by the Ligonier Valley Library. The contest runs from June 1-Aug. 1 with the contest winner being announced Aug. 5. This is a community-wide story writing contest. You, your child and/or your entire family are welcome to participate in writing, illustrating and submitting a short story. This is an open contest to everyone... children, teens, adults and families. The chosen winner wins the privilege of having their story featured along the Storybook Trail at Forbes State Forest in Laughlintown. This trail allows people to visit and enjoy nature while reading a story along the footpath. Each story needs to be 10-25 pages long. Illustrations are recommended. Writing templates will be available for pickup at the library. For full details go to www.ligonierlibrary.org. Please remember stories must be family friendly. The handwritten final copy must be legible or the story may be typed up with illustrations included and follow the template. The theme is wonders of water... this can include rain, stream, pond, puddle, or anything water related. On your mark, get set, write.
***
The free summer kid’s program at the fort, Cannonball Club, is Wednesday, July 20, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Ages 5-12 are welcome to enjoy learning about the history of the fort and Colonial days in fun ways. Registration is required 48 hours before the day. Every Wednesday through Aug. 10, the club will meet. Please call the fort to register your little cannonball at 724-238-9701.
***
Mark your calendar for Saturday, July 16, for some fun at Summer in Ligonier Arts & Crafts Show on the Diamond from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy the creations of the art and craft vendors along with kid activities and sidewalk sales. There will also be some live entertainment as well. It’s a great day to spend in our town.
***
The second Living History Weekend of the Summer happens July 16 and 17 at Compass Inn Museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Interact with the men and women of the Ship’s Company, a Maryland-based reenactment unit that portrays the roles of early American businesswomen, tailors, seamstresses, sailmakers, brewers and millers. This also includes tours of the historic Compass Inn and the buildings around it. Enjoy the demonstrations of cooking and blacksmithing. General admission is $14 for adults, $12 for 62+, $8 for youth (6-18) and free for 5 and younger. Email lvhscompassinn@mail.com or call 724-238-4983.
You are cordially invited to dance into the night at Compass Inn Museum’s A Midsummer Night’s Ball with Miss Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy, along with Dance Mater Brett Walker, accompanied by The Wayward Companions music. Dust off your period clothing, leave your pride and prejudice at home, and dance the night away while enjoying music and refreshments Saturday, July 16, from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $40 a person. Email the inn and call the number mentioned in the above event.
***
Valley Youth Network annual fundraising auction is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16; doors open at noon at the Barn at Ligonier Valley.
***
Valley Youth Network Annual Golf Outing is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 19, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
You are invited to this fun-filled scramble at beautiful Champion Lakes.
Whether you sign up to golf, sponsor a hole, donate a prize, or make a contribution, we greatly appreciate your help.
By helping the Valley Youth Network, you are investing in the lives of our youth and strengthening our mission of sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with them.
***
St. James Lutheran Church in town will have its day camp from July 25-29 with Camp Sequanota. Ages kindergarten to sixth grade will meet Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a snack provided; please pack a lunch. This fun program is free and they look forward to seeing you. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/stjamesdaycamp.
***
The Pavilion will host a Fall Prevention Seminar Thursday, July 28, from 2 to 3 p.m., at 438 Pleasant Grove Church Road, Cook Township. The seminar is sponsored by Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church and Nova Care Rehabilitation.
Attendees will learn about statistics of falls and fall prevention techniques, testing availability, targeted muscle workouts and much more. Speakers include Dr. Hannah Seibel (physical therapist) and Dr. Roxane Peiffer (physical therapist, exercise physiologist and certified fall prevention specialist).
Seating is limited. Call Nova Care Rehabilitation at 724-238-6660 to reserve your seat before July 22.
***
Heritage UMC on the Diamond will host a Food Truck Party, “On a Roll with God,” Aug. 1-5, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Lunch is included with the program for ages 3 years old to fifth grade. Call 724-238-2627 to register or visit the website ligonierhumc.org.
***
Come one, come all to the National Night Out for our town Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., in the Ligonier Borough Parking Lot A (located in front of the YMCA). Come show your support for the LVPD, local fire departments, and celebrate the Ligonier Township’s 200th anniversary. There’s fun to be had with a bounce house, dunk tank, demonstration by K-9 Officer Kilo and a tug of war between the police department and volunteer firefighters.
***
Get your poodle skirt, saddle shoes, slicked hair, and all your Stroll attire ready for Friday, Aug. 5, from 5-9 p.m., around the Diamond. The annual Stroll will have all the amazing vehicles, live music, dancing and music of the ’50s. Find your dream vehicle.
***
Grab your red and black Rams gear and come on out for the Meet the Rams Night 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Come one come all Rams fans to Weller Field for an evening to meet the athletes of all the sports teams, the marching band, and the cheerleaders. The athletic director, Joe Skura, is expecting to see a huge community turnout. Jeff Page, the voice of the Rams, will host the event. They hope to have the concession stand open and spirit wear available for purchase. If Mother Nature happens, the event will be held in the gym.
***
In a blink of an eye, the fall season will be upon us so plan accordingly for the fun. Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival is Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with musical entertainment by SuperMOON String Trio, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash tribute artists, the Dirty Grass Players, and Raid on the Homestead. Sunday, Sept. 18, begins with a church service from 9-10 a.m. and entertainment beginning at 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Black Diamond Bluegrass Band, The Martin Sisters, and Raid on the Homestead. Stroll throughout the grounds for other displays, demonstrations, crafts and delicious food. It’s really a cherished local event.
***
“Cause a little bit summer time is what the whole year is all about.”
***
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.