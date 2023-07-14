Get your gaming brain ready, set, play at the library’s Board Game Saturdays every month for all ages to play a wide variety of games. Games from the library’s collection include Catan, Forbidden Island, Munchkin, One Night Werewolf, Stuffed Fables, Ticket to Ride, Carcassonne, Coup, Exploding Kittens, and more. Classics include Candyland, Sorry!, Monopoly, Clue, Scrabble, Uno, Scattergories, Cranium, Risk and Connect 4. Registration is not necessary and you can bring your own games.
***
The scarecrows are in full force at the Ligonier Country Market from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the market grounds. Enjoy all the market offers and tell your friends and family to meet you at the market. There is something for everyone there! Grab breakfast, brunch or lunch while you shop for fresh produce, baked goods, delicious sweets and treats, crafts, and who knows what else. I have my favorites that my family and especially children have grown up with. Be sure to check out the Children’s Garden if you have younger ones with you.
Special Features for Saturday, July 15
Music by The Evergreens – “We’re an indie folk duo hailing from Johnstown. As full-time musicians, we perform at a wide variety of special events and locations across Pennsylvania and surrounding states (but we’re always up for traveling farther)! So why did we choose the name, ‘The Evergreens?’ While we do love Christmas and the smell of cedar, we call ourselves The Evergreens because of the songs we play. We cover hits that have stood the test of time and have never ‘gone out of season’ – much like Evergreen trees. We put our own indie/folk twist on hits ranging from the 1950s-90s (with a few modern songs in the mix). This allows us to connect with all people in an audience – young and old. (Example: We’ve rocked the stage at both a 100-year-old and a 3-year-old’s birthday party!)”
Market Sprouts — Mr. Rogers and King Friday
Make hand puppets like Mr. Rogers did when your parents were children. Make and wear King Friday’s Crown proudly. Did you know Mr. Rogers was born in Westmoreland County? What a great way to celebrate Westmoreland County 250.
Market — Every Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon
Ligonier Night Market — third Thursday of the month, June-September
Harvest Dinner — Aug. 12
Holiday Market — Nov. 4.
***
The Sunday Night Band Concerts are in full swing on the Diamond Sunday nights at 7 p.m. July 16 — Kiski Valley Community Band; July 23 — East Winds Symphonic Band; July 30 — Community Band South; Aug. 6 — Penn Trafford Community Band; Aug. 13 — Big Fat Jazz; Aug. 20 — Wally Ginger’s Orchestra, and Aug. 27 — Candle in the Wind.
***
On Thursday, July 20, the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomes visitors to shop the night away from 5 to 8 p.m. during the Ligonier Night Market. During the Ligonier Night Market, many of the merchants and restaurants are open. Visit one of the following locations to participate in Carnival Minute to Win It: Artisan Made Marketplace, Annalynn Boutique, Black Bunny Boutique, Encore Emporium Ligonier, G Squared Gallery, Georgia’s Stationery Shop, Hart n’ Sole, Laurel Highlands Olive Oil, Ligonier Paws on Main, Main Exhibit Gallery & Art Center, My Honeybee, On the Diamond Antiques, Quacked Glass Studio, Second Chapter Books, Song of Sixpence, The Wooden Mantel, and Wandering Spirits. You can play games and win prizes. Organizers encourage you to Shop Small, Shop Local and Shop Ligonier.
***
The 64th annual McMaster Family Reunion will be held July 30, starting at noon at the Chestnut Ridge Community Center. They can’t wait to see family!
***
Our adult summer reading challenge started June 21. New and current users can open up the fun by visiting either ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org or downloading and joining through the free Beanstack app.
There’s a reading challenge for everyone! The challenge is to read or listen to 2,121 minutes between June 21 and Aug. 21 – about 35 minutes each day. Books, e-books, audiobooks, newspapers and magazines all count. Log your minutes and complete activities to earn fun badges and tickets that can be used for a chance to win a prize!
If you need help, stop in or call the Ligonier Valley Library at 724-238-6451.
***
Checkmate! The Chess Club at Ligonier Valley Library will happen every fourth Saturday of the month for ages 17 and under. Stop by the Community Room any time between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for chess practice and games. All experience levels are welcome. Learn from our tournament judge and other experienced players. Have fun playing and learning the game of the minds.
Join us in the Smart Room for LEGO challenges and free play. Suggested for ages 6-12. LEGO Duplo will be provided as free-play for children under 6. Registration is not necessary.
Abracadabra, the magician Steve Haberman will be presenting the mystery and magic in the Community Room July 20 from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. All ages are welcome and registration is not needed.
***
Did you miss a recent weekend at Compass Inn and Scoundrel’s Alley? You don’t want to miss Saturday, July 15, starting at 10 a.m., and Sunday, July 16, and ending 4 p.m. for a step back in time during 1812. Interact with the Ship’s Company, a reenactment unit that portrays the naval contractor system that was used along with many other roles of people in the early 1800s. The Living History events are always something to do at Compass Inn in Laughlintown.
***
Compass Inn Museum cordially invites you to dance the night away under the stars with local dancing master, Brett Walker, and period music by The Wayward Companions. Period clothing is encouraged. Refreshments are included in the ticket price.
Once guests have arrived, they will be greeted by the sounds of 19th-century music before being ushered under the grand tent and onto the dance floor. While spinning and swaying under the moonlight, guests will get to experience a piece of the past for themselves and discover a new meaning behind the timeless tradition of dance. Should guests find themselves thirsty or hungry, they can find their way to the cocktails and hors d’oeuvres for a refreshment before getting back to the night’s exciting activities! Ticket reservations are required. General admission tickets cost $55 per person and $50 per person for members. For questions, email tgrohall@compassinn.org or call 724-238-6818.
***
July 22 is the Hammer-In: A Blacksmithing Event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Compass Inn. Let me tell you, my son is wild about the blacksmithing trade and all because of watching them at the Inn. It’s for all ages to enjoy! This event will have around 25 smithies demonstrating this historic craft. General admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62+) and $8 for youth (6-18). Admission is free to children 5 years old and younger. You can purchase tickets on-site that day. Might I suggest inquiring about joining so you get into most things free or discounted. We did this because it is a favorite of our family. Any questions contact them at lvhscompassinn@gmail.com or 724-238-6818.
***
The Fort is jumping with historical events. The Summer Saturday Specialty Tour — A General’s Perspective: John Forbes and Fort Ligonier is this Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Join them for an in-depth tour experience. This one focuses on the fall of 1758 and the Forbes Campaign nearing its breaking point: the pressure that Gen. Forbes had to deal with as he was dying and the time on the campaign to take Fort Duquesne. Fort members $5 and non-members $20.
The greatly attended Sunset Tour takes place July 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. where guests enjoy a private guided tour while enjoying a wine, cheese and dessert reception on the patio. The walk through the fort is enjoyed as the sun sets and the lantern is lit to guide the tour. This is a 21-and-over event, and casual attire and walking shoes are recommended. Advance registration is required. Fort members are $35 and non-members are $45.
***
The Summer in Ligonier Block Party is July 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. around the Diamond. Kids and adults will have fun with the activities and sales happening that day.
* * *
The 4th Annual Al Ludwig Memorial Fund presents the Golf Classic and Family Fun Night at Champion Lakes Golf Course in Bolivar. Join in the fun Friday, Aug. 18, from 7-10 p.m. for Classic Kick-off. The fun community event is for all ages with live entertainment by Acoustic Fingers. There will be a basket raffle, games of chance, appetizers and pizza donated by Carol & Dave’s Roadhouse and Fox’s Pizza of Ligonier. Saturday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. is the shotgun start for the 18-hole scramble. The tee sheet is currently full but contact Cindy Shaffer at cshaffer_107@comcast.net to be added to the wait list and for sponsorship opportunities. What an amazing charity group honoring the memory of an amazing local man.
* * *
Looking ahead to next month, the New Florence Community Development is hosting at the New Florence Playground a Back To School Scavenger Hunt. Join them Aug. 20 at the New Florence Playground at 2 p.m. for fun, something to eat and school supplies. This is for ages Pre-k to fifth grade and their smiling faces.
New Florence is the place to be! The New Florence Community Development is hosting a vendor-craft show Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Florence Playground. They are looking for vendors to sell their goods for a fee of $15. Contact the committee at nflcommunitydev@yahoo.com or call 724-235-9993. Deadline to register is Aug. 18.
* * *
The 115th Annual Flax Scutching Festival will be Sept. 16-17 at Monticue’s Grove in Stahlstown. Just reminding you to mark those dates in your agendas.
* * *
Our community is so blessed to have this format to list events and news for free regarding our amazing community of Ligonier. When you have something to include make sure that you put Valley Views in the subject line so that it is noted and not potentially lost. Let’s enjoy what all is offered!
* * *
We are in the dog days of summer!
***
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.