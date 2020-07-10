Ligonier Chamber of Commerce (LVCC) Calendar Contest is seeking submissions of new, unique photographs of the Ligonier Valley for its 2021 Ligonier Valley Calendar Contest.
Photos need to be easily recognizable as a location in the Ligonier Valley, represent any of the four seasons, and can include scenic landscapes, special events, landmarks, etc.
Among the guidelines are: must be submitted as high-quality photos, high-quality digital photos on CD or flash drive; must be labeled with the photographer’s name, address, and phone number; must be in color and horizontal format; no black and whites will be accepted, and watermarks may disqualify the entry.
Deadline for submissions is Friday, July 24. Send to the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, 120 East Main St, Ligonier, PA 15658 or office@ligonierchamber.com.
The Chamber reserves the non-exclusive right to use any photo(s) in its marketing projects and publications.
Winners will receive a $25 cash prize and a 2021 calendar per photo selected.
For additional information, call the Chamber at 724-238-4200.
* * *
The Open Hands Ministry Boutique, located in the Cook Township Community Center on Route 711 in Stahlstown, will host a bag sale Monday, July 13, through Saturday, July 18.
A small grocery store bag full of clothing is $1 per bag, while a small kitchen bag of clothing is $3 per bag.
Regular hours of operation are 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, closed Friday and Sunday.
Under current regulations, customers and volunteers are expected to wear masks, practice proper hand hygiene, and social distancing. Customers will be limited to five at a time.
The boutique is seeking volunteers to serve shoppers by assisting with sales and directing them to the items they are looking for. Volunteers man the shop in two and three hour segments.
Monies raised stay in the community and fund local projects to help the elderly and disabled, as well as provide layettes for newborns of financially struggling families. If you are interested in helping out or have any questions, call the volunteer scheduler, Esther Berkey, at 724-238-4844.
Monetary donations to support these projects and help defray the costs of rent and utilities can be made by sending contributions to Open Hands Ministries, PO Box 896, Ligonier PA, 15658.
* * *
Ligonier Country Night Market returns to the Diamond from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 16.
* * *
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, Station 43, will hold a sub sale starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, on the Diamond and at the corner of Walnut and West Main Streets.
Cost is $7. Pre-orders are available, call Terry Barr at 724-420-7122.
* * *
“Let’s Make a Zine!,” is curently being offered by the Ligonier Valley Library.
Zines are a small circulation, self-published work of original texts and images, usually reproduced via photocopier. They are the product of either a single person or a very small group, and are popularly photocopied into physical prints for circulation. (Wikipedia)
The intent of the program is to make something that brings the community together, while staying safe and maintaining social distance through this pandemic. Zine will be digital. Anyone in the community can participate.
Comics, poems, art, collages, photos, illustrations, short stories, short essays, lists, etc.,that you make yourself, can be submitted.
Keep the material family-friendly. Page will not be included if there is anything deemed inappropriate.
Physical copies will not be accepted. Either use a free app like Genius Scan or Google’s PhotoScan, or come into the library and use their machine. Email pages to lvlyoungadult@gmail.com.
For additional information about the program and how to submit a page, visit https://www.ligonierlibrary.org/lets-make-a-zine/.
Deadline to submit is July 31.
* * *
Registration for Vacation Bible School (VBS) is now open at Heritage United Methodist Church, located on the Diamond.
Serving pre-K through fifth grade, it will be virtual starting on Monday, July 27. Parents can pick up supply packets at Heritage each week from 9:40 to 10:40 a.m. on Sundays at the sanctuary doors; 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays in the church office, and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays at the sanctuary doors.
VBS will be filmed and sent via email and on YouTube to watch at any time, once a week for five weeks. Crafts, science, music, and Bible lessons will be included each week.
Fill out the registration form at https://2020.cokesburyvbs.com/HeritageUMCvbs/register/.
Added information will be sent via email. Direct questions to the church office 724-238-2627.
* * *
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), Bureau of Forestry is in the process of writing a new Forestry Strategic Plan that will set the bureau’s mission and goals.
It will guide how the bureau provides leadership in forest management and conservation on both public and private lands in urban and rural areas.
DCNR is currently conducting an online public survey intended to obtain input pertaining to the new plan. Opinions will prove valuable in the planning process. The survey should take approximately 10 minutes to complete.
Submission deadline is Aug. 31.
Complete the survey at https://bit.ly/3dNdZmz. For additional information visit https://bit.ly/3ghbuuB.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Recreation Board, 7 p.m. Monday, July 13, in the municipal building; Ligonier Valley Police Commission, 5 p.m. and Ligonier Township Supervisors, 7 p.m Tuesday, July 14, and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, with their meetings in the municipal building either in person or both in person and online via Zoom.
Check for updates on meetings on the township’s website http://www.ligoniertwp.com/.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
