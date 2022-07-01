The Ligonier High School Class of 1962 60th Class Reunion will be held Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Foggy Mountain Lodge and Pub, 127 Foggy Mountain Lane in Stahlstown.
The sit-down outdoor luncheon will be under a covered deck with a cash bar. The $30 luncheon fee will include one of three main entrees — laurel chicken, grilled ribeye steak or asiago crusted cod — a salad, two sides, coffee, tea and dessert.
Any class members who have not yet been contacted and want to attend should contact Albert Fiorina by phone or text (724-454-7002) or email (acande@comcast.net) before July 20.
* * *
July 1 is the Backyard Movie Night at the Cook Township Community Center. The featured film will be “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” The viewing starts at dusk (roughly 9 p.m.). It’s free, so bring your blanket and fun.
* * *
Give the gift that saves lives: blood. Donate from noon to 5:30 p.m. July 6 at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
* * *
Did you hear that? The Sunday Night Band Concerts are in full swing. ‘Tis the season for music. The next Sunday concert happens again July 10 on the Diamond in front of Town Hall at 7 p.m. Bring your chairs, please leave the pooches home as dogs are not to be on the Diamond grass. The Scottdale Area Concert Band will be performing for all to enjoy. The fun continues every Sunday with different groups performing throughout the summer season with Kiski Valley Community Band, East Winds, Symphonic Band, Community Band South, Penn-Trafford Community Band, Big Fat Jazz, Wally, and Ginger’s Orchestra.
* * *
The Chestnut Ridge C.V.F.C. hosts its 61st Annual Fair at the Flax Scutching Grounds in Stahlstown. This is a not-to-be-missed event. It may be modern times, but there is still a vintage flavor at this fair with some of the yesteryear comforts. There’s a schedule of events for Monday through Saturday. The event runs Monday to Wednesday, 6-9 p.m.; Thursday to Saturday, 6-10 p.m. On Monday, July 11, Powerwheels Derby for ages 4-7 and 8-10 along with the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, is a rescue demo. Wednesday, July 13, is a classic car cruise and the sheriff’s office at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 14, is the parade at 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, is the tractor pull show and CRCVFC’s Got Musical Talent Show at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16, is the fireworks at 10 p.m. sharp. Admission is $7 per car or $3 walk-in. Food, games, 50/50, bingo, baked goods, inflatables for $8 a kid and music and trivia by DJ Sandy.
Baked goods are needed for the CRCVFC Fair. Homemade, purchased, veggies, fruits, market items. Drop off at the fairgrounds 3 p.m. July 11-16. Thank you.
* * *
The St. John’s UCC Church Youth Group is selling Marianna subs and pizza. For $9 each, you can enjoy the delicious food. Delivery will be July 12. Please let a youth member/parent know if you would like to order or call Shannon at 724-689-6835 to place your order. The youth raise money to pay for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter meals for some families in need, community charities, attending an Altoona Curve baseball game, and youth group meetings. They appreciate all your support.
Looking ahead, there will be the annual yard sale of the youth group Saturday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Darlington Fire Hall. There will be treasures to purchase as well as a lemonade stand with beverages and snacks to purchase. You can sell your own treasures of yard sale goods, not crafts, for $15 a table. Please contact Shannon at 724-689-6835 to purchase a table or with questions.
* * *
Enjoy producers and processors around the Diamond for the Ligonier Night Markets on a Thursday every month of the summer from 5-8 p.m. Find your goodies and enjoy shopping and eating around town. Mark your calendar for the future ones: July 21, Aug. 18, and Sept. 15. There’s something for everyone. Remember to support your local everything.
* * *
Get your writing caps ready for the Forbes State Forest 2022 Storybook Trail Story Writing Contest. This is brought to you by the Ligonier Valley Library. The contest runs from June 1-Aug. 1 with the contest winner being announced Aug. 5. This is a community-wide story writing contest. You, your child and/or your entire family are welcome to participate in writing, illustrating and submitting a short story. This is an open contest to everyone... children, teens, adults and families. The chosen winner wins the privilege of having their story featured along the Storybook Trail at Forbes State Forest in Laughlintown. This trail allows people to visit and enjoy nature while reading a story along the footpath. Each story needs to be 10-25 pages long. Illustrations are recommended. Writing templates will be available for pickup at the library. For full details go to www.ligonierlibrary.org. Please remember stories must be family friendly. The handwritten final copy must be legible or the story may be typed up with illustrations included and follow the template. The theme is wonders of water... this can include rain, stream, pond, puddle, or anything water related. On your mark, get set, write.
* * *
Let the magic begin with a little abracadabra and hocus pocus at the Ligonier Valley Library 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Donaldson Fields for a magic show. All ages are welcome and no registration is needed. Bring a blanket or chairs to sit on and purchase snacks from the open concession stand. If it rains this will be in the community room at the library.
Ask the front desk for a free COVID-19 rapid antigen test kit. Max of four per individual.
* * *
Andy & Judy are raring to entertain you with folk music and sea shanties 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the library. The duo come from New England and have been singing up a storm since 2009. Pre-registration is appreciated with walk-ins welcome. Call 724-238-6451. Thank you from the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation for the grant that helped make this event happen.
* * *
Cannons and Cocktails will be served up 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 1 at Fort Ligonier. Enjoy artillery firings, cocktails served by the Rusty Musket Distillery Company, light bites and music. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-members.
* * *
The free summer kid’s program at the fort, Cannonball Club, begins Wednesday, July 6, from 10:30 to noon. Ages 5-12 are welcome to enjoy learning about the history of the fort and Colonial days in fun ways. Registration is required 48 hours before the day. Every Wednesday through Aug. 10, the club will meet. Please call the fort to register your little cannonball at 724-238-9701.
* * *
Looking ahead to July, mark your calendar for Saturday, July 16, for some fun at Summer in Ligonier Arts and Crafts Show on the Diamond from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Enjoy the creations of the art and craft vendors along with kid activities and sidewalk sales. There will also be some live entertainment as well. It’s a great day to spend in our town.
* * *
The second Living History Weekend of the Summer happens July 16 and 17 at Compass Inn Museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Interact with the men and women of the Ship’s Company, a Maryland-based reenactment unit that portrays the roles of early American businesswomen, tailors, seamstresses, sailmakers, brewers and millers. This also includes tours of the historic Compass Inn and the buildings around it. Enjoy the demonstrations of cooking and blacksmithing. General admission is $14 for adults, $12 for 62+, $8 for youth (6-18) and free for 5 and younger. Email lvhscompassinn@mail.com or call 724-238-4983.
You are cordially invited to dance into the night at Compass Inn Museum’s A Midsummer Night’s Ball with Miss Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy, along with Dance Mater Brett Walker, accompanied by The Wayward Companions music. Dust off your period clothing, leave your pride and prejudice at home, and dance the night away while enjoying music and refreshments Saturday, July 16, from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $40 a person. Email the inn and call the number mentioned in the above event.
* * *
Valley Youth Network annual fundraising auction is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16; doors open at noon at the Barn at Ligonier Valley.
Please donate. In need of clean, quality items for the auction. Artwork, sporting goods, household items, collectables, glassware, tools, etc. No large furniture will be accepted.
Donations may be brought to the Barn Monday, July 11, through Thursday, July 14, between noon and 8 p.m. To schedule a different drop-off time, call 724-238-9441 and leave a message.
* * *
Valley Youth Network Annual Golf Outing is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 19, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
You are invited to this fun-filled scramble at beautiful Champion Lakes.
Whether you sign up to golf, sponsor a hole, donate a prize, or make a contribution, we greatly appreciate your help.
By helping the Valley Youth Network, you are investing in the lives of our youth and strengthening our mission of sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with them.
* * *
St. James Lutheran Church in town will have its day camp from July 25-29 with Camp Sequanota. Ages kindergarten to sixth grade will meet Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a snack provided; please pack a lunch. This fun program is free and they look forward to seeing you. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/stjamesdaycamp.
* * *
Heritage UMC on the Diamond will host a Food Truck Party, “On a Roll with God,” on Aug. 1-5 from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Lunch is included with the program for ages 3 years old to fifth grade. Call 724-238-2627 to register or visit the website ligonierhumc.org.
* * *
Get your poodle skirt, saddle shoes, slicked hair, and all your Stroll attire ready for Friday, Aug. 5, from 5-9 p.m., around the Diamond. The annual Stroll will have all the amazing vehicles, live music, dancing and music of the ’50s. Find your dream vehicle.
* * *
Grab your red and black Rams gear and come on out for the Meet the Rams Night 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Come one come all Rams fans to Weller Field for an evening to meet the athletes of all the sports teams, the marching band, and the cheerleaders. The athletic director, Joe Skura, is expecting to see a huge community turnout. Jeff Page, the voice of the Rams, will host the event. They hope to have the concession stand open and spirit wear available for purchase. If Mother Nature happens, the event will be held in the gym.
* * *
Summertime and the livin’ is easy.
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
