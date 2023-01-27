A Ligonier Borough resident is needed to fill the vacancy on the zoning hearing board to complete the term ending Feb. 15, 2024. Residents are asked to submit a letter of interest to the borough office.
https://www.ligonierborough.com/Zoning%20Hearing%20Board%20%28002%29.pdf
In the event that a council member vacates his position before his term is up, the vacancy board chairman serves along with council until a new member is appointed within 30 days. If council has not appointed someone to fill the position within 30 days, the vacancy board will have an additional 15 days to fill the position.
Not sure if you’re township or borough? Here’s a map of the borough. It’s always good to know which you reside in: https://www.ligonierborough.com/zoningdocs/updatedzmap-11-2013.pdf
There’s a new nonprofit in town, Ligonier Youth Inc. The organization was created to provide funding to the area’s youth who wish to participate in extracurricular activities, but are financially limited. They will be able to provide funding through direct grants to other local organizations or through individual scholarships. They need your help to make this dream a reality for so many of our youth. To inquire about helping, email Ligonieryouthinc@gmail.com. This is so very exciting to help those who wish to play a team sport, play an instrument, be a part of a club or dance, and the sky’s the limit.
Batter up! The Ligonier Youth Baseball Softball Association (LYBSA) opened spring baseball/softball registration Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. online. The board has been working hard to plan an exciting new season with some added benefits. There will be Tee-Ball (6U), Baseball Rookies (8U), Softball (8U) ages 6-8, Baseball Minors (10U), Softball (10U) ages 9-10, Baseball Majors (12U), Softball ages 11-14. Go to www.ligonierybsa.org to find more information and to register. Any questions email ligonierybsa@gmail.com. If cost is a concern please don’t hesitate to reach out. All our youth should have the chance to play baseball/softball.
The Loyalhanna Watershed is hosting its annual Christmas tree recycling until Jan. 31. Take your tree to the Country Market Field/Lower Watershed Farm located on the corner of West Main Street and Springer Road. The borough does not pick up Christmas trees. Be responsible and environmentally friendly.
The Ligonier Valley Writers are holding a Student Poetry Contest for students in grades four-12. Cash prizes in 30 categories, no entry fee, and there will be an awards ceremony and booklet of all the winning poems. Download the contest rules and entry form from lvwonline.org. Poetry is such a beautiful way to write and express yourself, for the youth to be able to work and hone this art is quite a gift that the LVWriters are encouraging. March 11 is the deadline for the entries in the Student Poetry Contest.
Kick off the new year with a good book. Join the Book Discussion Group Kickoff Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. in the library’s community room. This is a combined meeting of Death in the Stacks and Titles & Talk book groups. January’s selections are both by Nora Roberts. You’re welcome to read one or both of the books, “Year One” and “Nightwork.” The group will meet every other month with Death in the Stacks in February and Titles & Talk in March. Both on the fourth Friday of the month. If you’d like to join in the literary fun call and register at 724-238-6451. Ask for an audiobook if you need a special request. Cheers!
Enjoy the HT High Flyers perform their spectacular jump rope skills and tricks Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall. You will be thrilled and amazed at what these talented youth can do.
Helping Hearts & Healing Tails Animal Rescue is holding its first bash since 2020. Tickets are ready for you to get. They are looking for people to sell tickets as well as purchase them. Tickets are available for purchase at Agway, Hair Parade, and Tobias Auto Tag and Notary. Gun and cash bash Saturday, March 11, at A.V. Germano Hall in Derry with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.
The famous Chamber event, Soup’s On, will be happening March 18, but you can claim your tickets Feb. 1 at $20 each. They can be purchased online at www.ligonier.com or in the Chamber office Feb. 1 starting at 9 a.m. Taste your way around town! The birdies that are in the know say buy them early because this event sells out fast!
Covenant Presbyterian Church is hosting a Grief Share for anyone in the community grieving the loss of a loved one. Grief Share is a faith-based video seminar support group. It is non-denominational and features biblical concepts for healing from your grief. The group will be meeting at Covenant Church at 10 a.m. beginning Friday, Feb. 3, for 13 weeks. Please contact Covenant at 724-238-3657 for more information or at www.griefshare.org.
The Chestnut Ridge Community Center will host the monthly square dance Saturday, Feb. 4, from 7-10 p.m. All are welcome with skill levels.
The Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Company has you taken care of for the Super Bowl with its takeout menu Sunday, Feb. 12, with pickup between 4-6 p.m. Orders need to be in no later than Feb. 5. Call 814-418-4483 to place your order. They have wings, appetizer meatballs and pepperoni rolls.
The Heritage United Methodist Church is hosting the Heart and Soul Fair Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors will be there like Weathered by the Storm home furnishings, Tyler’s Bakery foods, The Serrv Shop that has handmade items by artisans around the world, Ligonier Valley Hemp Company, Angela Marie Art Prints, Perfect Paws, Oils of Grace and more.
The sub sale season will be upon us before you know it! And thank goodness, am I right?! The Ligonier Valley football program will be selling Marianna 14-inch subs (Italian flavor only onsite) Feb. 11 along with March 11, April 15, May 13 and June 10. Can’t say I didn’t warn you. Get with your favorite football player and pre-order an Italian, turkey, all American or roast beef. This helps the players with their training expenses.
The town is a hustle and bustle with Valentine’s Day options for your loved one.
Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse is hosting a Happy Galentine’s Day event for all the ladies Feb. 13. Drink specials are all day with Pink Champagne Margarita, Rouge Fizz, Shirey’s Chair, and Nuts & Berries. Grab some spinach artichoke dip or their open faced burger, you’ll thank me later, or their chicken parmesan over pasta and hot roast beef sandwiches. Call to make reservations at 724-238-2296.
* * *
Enjoy the last days of January for soon February will be here and feel longer than 28 days.
