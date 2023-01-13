A Ligonier Borough resident is needed to fill the vacancy on the zoning hearing board to complete the term ending Feb. 15, 2024. Residents are asked to submit a letter of interest to the borough office.
https://www.ligonierborough.com/Zoning%20Hearing%20Board%20%28002%29.pdf
In the event that a council member vacates his position before his term is up, the vacancy board chairman serves along with council until a new member is appointed within 30 days. If council has not appointed someone to fill the position within 30 days, the vacancy board will have an additional 15 days to fill the position.
Not sure if you’re township or borough? Here’s a map of the borough. It’s always good to know which you reside in: https://www.ligonierborough.com/zoningdocs/updatedzmap-11-2013.pdf
There’s a new nonprofit in town, Ligonier Youth Inc. The organization was created to provide funding to the area’s youth who wish to participate in extracurricular activities, but are financially limited. They will be able to provide funding through direct grants to other local organizations or through individual scholarships. They need your help to make this dream a reality for so many of our youth. To inquire about helping, email Ligonieryouthinc@gmail.com. This is so very exciting to help those who wish to play a team sport, play an instrument, be a part of a club or dance, and the sky’s the limit.
When you’re wondering what to do go to the Wicked Googly and check out their new bowling setup with the new machines and cosmic bowling Saturday night! Call to reserve a lane or two at 724-238-2123.
Batter up! The Ligonier Youth Baseball Softball Association (LYBSA) opened spring baseball/softball registration Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. online. The board has been working hard to plan an exciting new season with some added benefits. There will be Tee-Ball (6U), Baseball Rookies (8U), Softball (8U) ages 6-8, Baseball Minors (10U), Softball (10U) ages 9-10, Baseball Majors (12U), Softball ages 11-14. Go to www.ligonierybsa.org to find more information and to register. Any questions email ligonierybsa@gmail.com. If cost is a concern please don’t hesitate to reach out. All our youth should have the chance to play baseball/softball.
Once again I have your dinner planned. You’re welcome. Support the LVHS Junior Class at Chick-fil-A’s Spirit Night Fundraiser Jan. 13. Tell your order taker you are there to support the LVHS Junior Class so they earn a percentage of sales from your purchase. This is at the Eastgate Plaza Chick-fil-A in Hempfield Township. Dinner done.
If you are in the post festive spirit head to Fat Daddy’s for the After Christmas Christmas Party Jan. 16 from 5 to 9 p.m. It is requested that all who attend bring a donation for the residents of the Bethlen Home. Some suggestions for the elder folks are large print books, puzzle books, puzzles, pens, notepads, envelopes, blank cards, fleece throws, blankets, shawls, calendars, stuffed animals, socks, slipper socks with gripper bottoms, toiletries, lotion, lip balm, combs, tissues, soap, shampoo, emery board, nail clippers and nail polish. All donations must be new. Happy after Christmas partying fat daddyians.
Note the fantastic and very popular Ice Festival event in town Jan. 21-22. This includes 50 ice sculptures and fun to enjoy around town. Walk around admiring the sculptures, take pictures with them (there’s usually one that is interactive), grab a beverage from the coffee shops, enjoy lunch at one of our fine eateries, shop the merchant indoor sales and be sure to buy some kettle corn. A very special way to see town is by carriage ride which happens in front of Town Hall for $5 a person. Enjoy the two free concerts at Town Hall, Big Fat Jazz Saturday at 2 p.m. and Candle in the Wind Sunday at 12:30 p.m.
Don’t be a blockhead and miss the Foggy Mountain Lodge and Pub “It’s Murder Charlie Brown – A Murder Mystery Comedy Dinner.” Join the foggy crew for an evening of mystery, food, and try your best at sleuthing. Tickets are $45 and include dinner and participation in the mystery. This is an 18+ event to attend. Ticket sales are final and non-refundable. The Peanuts gang will be together once again for one more holiday. Lucy uses her psychiatrist skills to dig deeper into what makes Charlie Brown tick, but the Christmas tree isn’t the only thing dead. Tickets are available here: foggymountainlodge.square.site/events
The Cub Scout Pack 370 is stirring up some deliciousness for you to enjoy. Their soup sale fundraiser is happening once again Sunday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m. during the Ice Fest at Heritage United Methodist Church (on the Diamond). There will be soup, hot dogs, coffee, hot chocolate and more to purchase. All proceeds go to the pack. Eat in, take out, and quarts of soup to buy are available. Contact Megan Gross with any questions at 616-216-1205. Businesses can pre-order. Thanks for your support.
Jan. 22 from 2-3 p.m., “Entomology Never Sleeps: The Curious Lives of Winter-active Insects.”
Christmas Bird Counts are a well-known winter tradition, but what about Christmas Bug Counts? Some insects thrive in wintery conditions and can only be found during this otherwise sleepy time of year. Andrea Kautz, an entomologist at Powdermill Nature Reserve, will talk about these fascinating creatures, how to find them, and the adaptations they have evolved for such a frigid way of life.
Join us as we explore seasonal natural history phenomena of Powdermill Nature Reserve! A lecture will be given in the Parker Room at 2 p.m. Lectures are structured for adult audiences, and children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Follow this link to register: https://carnegiemnh.org/.../science-and-nature-lecture.../
Kick off the new year with a good book. Join the Book Discussion Group Kick-Off Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. in the library’s community room. This is a combined meeting of Death in the Stacks and Titles & Talk book groups. January’s selections are both by Nora Roberts. You’re welcome to read one or both of the books, “Year One” and “Nightwork.” The group will meet every other month with Death in the Stacks in February and Titles & Talk in March. Both on the fourth Friday of the month. If you’d like to join in the literary fun call and register at 724-238-6451. Ask for an audiobook if you need a special request. Cheers!
It’s not too soon to be planning your Valentine’s Day celebrations. The restaurants around here are starting to share what they have planned.
Helping Hearts & Healing Tails Animal Rescue is holding its first bash since 2020. Tickets are ready for you to get. They are looking for people to sell tickets as well as purchase them. Tickets are available for purchase at Agway, Hair Parade, and Tobias Auto Tag and Notary. Gun and cash bash Saturday, March 11, at A.V. Germano Hall in Derry with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.
“No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.” — Hal Borland.
Valley Views items may be emailed to: brshirey@gmail.com.
