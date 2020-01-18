The Ligonier Valley Education Trust will fund grants to a maximum of $500 for educational projects by 501©(3) organizations or individuals affiliated with those groups in the geographic area of the Ligonier Valley School District.
Applications for the grants can be picked up at the Ligonier Valley Library or by contacting Arlene Lowry at 724-238-5471. The deadline for submitting the grant application is Feb. 28.
Since the trust was established in 1997, it has assisted a number of nonprofit organizations in achieving their educational goals. The trust funds are overseen by the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County.
Members currently serving on the trust’s board include: David Steimer, president; Arlene Lowry, vice president; Janet Smith, treasurer; Peggy McDonald secretary, and Dustin Barr, Carol Fenton, Pam Hysong, Patsy Kennedy, Mary Lindh, Mary Marcum, Joyce Miller and Doug Welty.
Purchase a chance to own a unique piece of Ligonier history — a decorative end table made from the recycled Diamond Park tree wood and created by master woodworker Paul Sirofchuck, owner of Main Exhibit along West Main Street.
A drawing will be held May 1 during the Ligonier Valley Library’s Books & Brew fundraiser. The winner does not need to be present at the event.
Tickets cost $10 each. All proceeds benefit the library.
The movie “Ford v Ferrari,” starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, will be shown at the Diamond Theatre, West Main Street, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.
There will be a square dance with a live band and guided instructions via a live caller at the Chestnut Ridge Community Center located along Route 259, Fairfield Township, from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. No experience is necessary.
Cost of admission is $5 per person. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the event will be used to support the community center.
An in-depth look at Emily Dickinson’s life, poetry and legacy will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the community room of the Ligonier Valley Library.
Registration is now open for Lap Time Storytime and Preschool Storytime at the Ligonier Valley Library.
Lap time will be from 11 to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday in February. This program is for children ages 1 or 2. Each child should also have a lap to sit on.
Preschool will run from Feb. 12 to April 8. The same, one-hour program will be offered at 10:30 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. Special programs will be held Feb. 26 and March 25. This program is for children ages 3 to 5; participants must be 3 years old at the time of registration.
Registration is required for both storytimes. Programs are limited in size. To register for either or both, stop in or call the library at 724-238-6451.
The Loyalhanna Watershed Association will hold a winter birdseed fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily Feb. 17-30.
Custom mix birdseed, as well as six other seed varieties and suet cakes, will be available at the final sale of the season.
Place seed orders by visiting www.loyalhannawatershed.org/index.php/events for an order form, by contacting Josh at josh@loyalwater.com or by calling 724-238-7560 ext. 2#. Orders must be received by Feb. 6.
Instead of looking back on local events everyone else has already reviewed, I chose a popular topic for football fans living in the Valley — the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Art Rooney founded a football team in 1933 and named it the Pittsburgh Pirates after the baseball team.
In 1940, Rooney decided to run a contest to find a new name the Steelers was selected.
In 1943, they became the Phil-Pitt “Steagles” after merging with the Philadelphia Eagles when football rosters became depleted during World War II.
In 1944, the Steelers merged with the Chicago Cardinals and were known as “Card-Pitt” and informally known as the “Car-Pitts.”
The Steelers went solo again for the 1945 season.
And in 1938, Rooney made Colorado All-America Byron “Whizzer” White the NFL’s first “big money” player with a $15,800 contract.
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board, reorganization, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the municipal building; Ligonier Township Supervisors, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the municipal building; Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the municipal building, and Ligonier Township Planning Commission, reorganization and business meetings, 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in the municipal building.
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
