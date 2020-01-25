The 29th Annual Ice Fest, organized by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, will take place this weekend on the Diamond and along adjoining streets.
DiMartino Ice Co. of Jeannette will begin carving ice at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, and noon Sunday, Jan. 26.
Among a number of planned activities will be two free concerts in the Town Hall auditorium with Big Fat Jazz at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, and Candle in the Wind at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.
* * *
Fort Ligonier VFW Post 734, East Main Street, will be serving a breakfast brunch from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. The breakfast is open to the public.
Homemade meals and soup will be available to eat in or to go.
* * *
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, Station 43, will offer spaghetti lunch and/or dinner from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m or until they run out of food on Saturday, Jan. 25, in the basement of Town Hall.
The menu includes company president Steve Barron’s famous spaghetti sauce, salad, Pie Shoppe rolls, cake and drink.
Cost for the all-you-can-eat meal is $7 and children 12 and under $4. Proceeds will be used to support the fire company.
* * *
Join the children’s department of the Ligonier Valley Library at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, for “Winter Tales,” a special storytime.
There will also be a fun and wintery craft, set up in the Smart Room, that can be made any time between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public. It is geared for all ages and no registration is required.
* * *
Graceful Aging Wellness Center is currently offering a new Barre Yoga class from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Mondays. TRX will be held at 9 a.m. and Zumba at 10:30 a.m., both on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The center is located in the Bethlen Communities, Kalassay Drive.
For additional information, call 724-238-2142.
* * *
The Genealogy Forum will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the Ligonier Valley Library’s Pennsylvania Room.
January is a networking session with a chance for participants to share ideas on discussions and programs they would like to see for 2020.
The forum is free and open to the public, especially those interested in exploring their family trees.
For additional information or to request a brochure and survey sheet, call the library at 724-238-6451 or send an email to lvlparoom@ligonierlibrary.org.
* * *
Come to the Chestnut Ridge Community Center, located along Route 259, Fairfield Township, Saturday, Feb. 1, and enjoy square dancing from 8 to 11 p.m. with a live band.
Cost of admission is $5 per person. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Help support the center by attending this fun event.
For additional information, contact Jane Guyer 724-235-9793.
* * *
Bethlen Communities is offering a grief support program designed to help people walk the journey of grief and be supported on the way. The group meets for eight weeks to help participants face these challenges and move toward rebuilding their life.
The group will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. starting Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the Center for Community Services, located on West Vincent Street.
For additional information, contact Jim Parrish at 724-238-2613 ext. 114.
* * *
Parenting workshops return at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in Mommy Gear’s meeting room, South St. Clair Street, Ligonier.
Join Dr Maureen Ittig to chat about parenting with your child’s temperament. Participants will talk about strategies for understanding and supporting different temperament types.
Anyone who cares for children are welcome including fathers, frandparents, foster parents and early childhood professionals.
For additional information, call 724-238-9633.
* * *
Fort Ligonier will host a winter quarters workshop series, sewing 101, Forbes Campaign provincial kit, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
Interested in portraying a Virginian or North Carolinian Provincial in a reenactment? Come to the fort to learn and make items to accurately portray a Provincial during the Forbes Campaign of 1758.
This class is for beginners and/or experienced sewers. Participants will be making breechclouts, leggings and linen shot bags.
Class size is limited to 12 people. Cost $150 and includes class and materials. The instructor is Justin Meinert.
For additional information or to register, visit www.fortligonier.org/ or call 724-238-9701.
* * *
A scam alert posted on Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, Station 43, website states that “residents have reported that a group identifying themselves as donors are calling with a 215 area code and claiming to be part of the National Firefighters Association. They are soliciting personal information and monetary payments. Do NOT provide these individuals with any information or money.”
* * *
The Ligonier Township website (www.ligoniertwp.com) notes that mixed paper and flattened cardboard may be dropped off in their respective receptacles located in the township municipal complex parking lot. Do not leave materials behind if the bins are full.
There is a receptacle in the municipal lobby to safely dispose of pills, including over-the-counter, prescriptions, vitamins and veterinarian. No needles or liquids.
Plastic bags, bubble wrap, and air pillows can be recycled at most grocery stores.
McInchok Sanitation offers a monthly curbside service in some areas of the township. Call the business directly for more details at 724-238-1547.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Supervisors, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the municipal building, and Ligonier Borough Planning Commission, Tuesday, Jan. 28, canceled for lack of an agenda.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
