The Socrates Café discussion group will hold their first meeting from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in the Ligonier Valley Library’s Smart Room.
What is a Socrates Café? A discussion club which brings together a group of diverse individuals on a regular bases to consider some of the profound issues of the universe. The emphasis is placed on questioning, open-mindedness and challenging our own assumptions while listening to and respecting the views shared by others.
The group will meet on the second Thursday of the month. Dighton Fiddner, Ph.D. (“Mac”) and Trudy Brisendine will be the facilitators.
* * *
Join Powdermill Nature Reserve staff at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, in the museum, located along Route 381 in Rector, for two free educational programs.
The Science and Nature program, appropriate for high school and adult learners will feature the topic “Bird-Friendly Building Design.”
In collaboration with the American Bird Conservancy, Pittsburgh based architect and avian conservationist, Nick G. Liadis, will explore why bird window collisions occur and how good design and architecture can help birds safely navigate around buildings and cities. After the lecture, participants will head outside for a brief bird walk.
The Nature Explorers program, geared for grades 3-8, will explore the topic “Bird-Friendly Windows.”
Discover ways you can help save birds as they migrate twice a year. Create your very own bird-friendly window cling and contribute to a mural in this hands on exploration of bird friendly windows. After the activity, the group will join the adults for a short walk outside.
For additional information, call 723-593-6105.
* * *
The Open Hands Ministry Clothing Boutique, located in the Cook Township Community Center on Route 711 South, Stahlstown, is looking for volunteers and for gently used clothing.
The January bag sale will be held from Monday, Jan. 13, through Saturday, Jan. 18. A small grocery store bag full of clothing is $1 per bag, while a small kitchen bag of clothing is $3 per bag.
Proceeds from these sales stay in the community. They fund local projects to help the elderly and disabled, as well as provide layettes for newborns of financially struggling families.
Donations of clothing or other items can be taken to the Boutique during hours of operation.
Regular hours of operation are 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday (closed Friday and Sunday).
Anyone wishing to donate to the project can mail contributions to: Open Hands Ministries, P.O. Box 896, Ligonier, PA 15658. These donations defray the costs of rent and utilities.
For additional information or to volunteer, contact Esther Berkey at 724-238-4844.
* * *
Leather Working 101 will be held at Fort Ligonier, South Market Street, Ligonier, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
Students will make a copy of a leather document case while learning basic leather working, hand-sewing and simple decorative skills. Instructor Brett Walker teaches various classes in the art of leather making.
Class size is limited to eight people and is for ages 18 and older. Cost is $230 and includes materials. Tools are provided, but students are welcome to bring their own for use with instructor approval. Skills taught in this course can be utilized in various ways.
For additional information or to register, visit https://www.fortligonier.org/event/information or call 724-238-9701.
* * *
The Escape the Library program went “really well and each team wanted to know when the library would host another escape,” noted Annamae Bolen, teen librarian and youth services coordinator at the Ligonier Valley Library.
Six teams participated, three adult and three youth, took part in the event. The winning team was a group of three middle school boys that escaped with five minutes left.
The second-place team was called The Untouchables and escaped with three minutes remaining.
The third-place team was a group of four elementary and middle school girls, who escaped with nine seconds left. The other three teams did not escape.
Bolen plans to do another escape room in May or June.
* * *
Carolyn Cornell Holland, a Ligonier Borough resident, wanted to share her husband Monte’s experience at a local retail store:
“At the end of November, my husband went to Dollar General and purchased a 79-cent bottle of glue I needed for a Christmas project. The next day, he couldn’t find his wallet and finally realized he must have left it at the store. He walked over and asked if anyone found his wallet.
“The clerk went to the back room and, coming forward with the item, asked Monte if it was his. It was. Monte took his license out of the wallet to assure the clerk he owned it.
“Since Monte had just cashed a large check, the wallet had quite a bit of money. It and everything else was accounted for.
“It’s nice to have this honest store in the Ligonier community. Many thanks to Dollar General for noting the wallet was left and for securing it in a back room.”
* * *
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, Station 43, posted these holiday fire safety recommendations on its Facebook page:
- Dried out Christmas trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home or garage, or placed outside against the home;
- Bring outdoor electrical lights inside after the holidays to prevent hazards and make them last longer.
* * *
Ligonier Borough will not pick up Christmas trees. Tree recycling is available, from dawn to dusk, until Jan. 31 at the Ligonier Country Market field, located on the Loyalhanna Watershed Association farm property on the corner of West Main Street and Springer Road, Ligonier Township. Participants are asked to remove ALL decorations, lights, tree skirts, bags, etc., from trees.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Supervisors, reorganization, 4:30 p.m. and business meeting, 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in the municipal building; Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, in the municipal building; Ligonier Borough Council, reorganization, 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in Town Hall, and Ligonier Borough Council, business meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in Town Hall;
* * *
