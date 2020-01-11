Girls and boys ages 10-18 interested in Scouting, be aware you can join BSA Troop 372 Ligonier, for a visit with a sled dog team, to be on their team for the Klondike Derby, and you still have time to get ready for summer camp.
BSA Scout troops for boys and girls meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays in Calvary United Methodist Church, at the corner of North St. Clair and East Church streets.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Heritage United Methodist Church’s TBA Youth Group is hosting a dodgeball tournament at the Ligonier Valley YMCA, West Church Street, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
The $5 entry fee will be used to support the TBA Youth Group. Gather up a team of five and come play. Sign up at the YMCA front desk.
* * *
“Jumanji: The Next Level” will be shown at the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, at 8 p.m. today and 7 p.m. tomorrow.
* * *
“Moonlight and Snow” will be the topic for the Nature at Night program at Powdermill Nature Reserve at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Once the sun has set, a crisp winter night can be a beautiful time to walk in the woods. The stillness of the evening lets participants listen to snow crunching under their feet, an owl hooting in a nearby tree or the distant yip of coyotes.
Bring your flashlight or headlamp, jacket, boots and gloves, and come hit the trail at night.
For additional information, call 724-593-6105. Powdermill is located along Route 381 in Rector.
* * *
Open Hands Ministry Clothing Boutique, located in the Cook Township Community Center on Route 711, Stahlstown, will hold the January bag sale from Monday, Jan. 13, through Saturday, Jan. 18. A small grocery store bag full of clothing is $1 per bag, while a small kitchen bag of clothing is $3 per bag.
Regular hours of operation are 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, closed Friday and Sunday.
* * *
Come to the Chestnut Ridge Community Center located along Route 259, Fairfield Township, on Saturday, Jan. 18, and enjoy square dancing from 8 to 11 p.m. There will be a live band and guided instructions via a live caller, no experience necessary.
Cost of admission is $5 per person.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Help support the community center by attending this event.
For additional information, contact Jane Guyer 724-235-9793.
* * *
Fort Ligonier will host a history and Hollywood talk, and show a movie from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.
Watch “The Last of the Mohicans,” meet local French and Indian War re-enactors who appeared in the movie, and hear a talk about the movie’s relevance.
The cost is $10 for for association members and $12 for non-members. Snacks provided. For additional information, contact the fort at 724-238-9701. Drop-ins are welcome.
* * *
A Block Party will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, in the Ligonier Valley Library.
The event is an hour-long free-play session with a set of universal wooden blocks, people, vehicles, animals, scarves, photographs of buildings and other materials where preschoolers have the freedom to build and play as they wish. Keva Planks and Legos will be incorporated as well.
This free family program is geared towards those age 3 to 5. No registration is required, but caregivers must stay and play with their child/children.
For additional information, call the library at 724-238-6451 and ask to speak to Heather Oates, children’s librarian.
* * *
The 29th Annual Ice Fest, organized by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26.
The schedule of events includes: Merchant indoor sales beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday; Ernie DiMartino of DiMartino’s Ice and team, ice carving demonstrations; Kettle Korn, and horse-drawn sleigh rides (weather permitting) both days.
Saturday — Ligonier Borough Volunteer Hose Co. Station 43, spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m. until sold out, Town Hall community room, and Big Fat Jazz free concert at 2 p.m. in the Town Hall auditorium.
Sunday — Candle in the Wind free concert at 12:30 p.m. in the Town Hall auditorium, and the Speed Carving Competition at 2 p.m. on the Diamond.
For additional information, contact the Chamber at 724-238-4200.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is planning a new event, “The Ligonier Valley Restaurant Tour.”
A tour passport will be issued during “Ice Fest After Dark” on Saturday, Jan. 25, and conclude on Thursday, April 30. The passport will be filled with information about the participating restaurants and patrons will use the passport to visit them.
For additional information, contact the Chamber office at 724-238-4200.
* * *
Signups for the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26, at Rosa-Oglietti Park, Route 981, Latrobe.
Youths ages 13-15 before Sept. 1 are eligible to play. Registration forms will be available at signups or at www.ldatl.com.
* * *
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) at Ligonier Valley is hosting a special student workshop for children ages 8-12 from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
Children will learn to create paper sculpture pop-up cards. They will discover how to turn a flat sheet of paper into three-dimensional sculptural forms.
The cost is $20 per person. All materials are provided. Reservations are required by Thursday, Feb. 13, and can be made by contacting the museum at 724-238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org.
The museum is situated at Boucher Lane and Route 711 South. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The museum is handicapped-accessible and available to the public free of charge.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley YMCA, West Church Street, has two new additions to its fitness center, a Jacob’s Ladder and a new Precor bike.
Congratulations are extended to members of the Y’s fencing team. Dennis Kraft, Ben Kenyon, Ben Russell and Jacob Kenyon competed in the Senior Men’s Epee Team event at the Charlotte North American Cup and placed fourth out of 42 teams over 11 hours of competition.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Valley School Board committee meeting 5:30 p.m., business meeting 6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13, in Ligonier Valley High School auditorium, Springer Road; Ligonier Township Recreation Board, 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13, in the municipal building; Ligonier Township Supervisors, Tuesday’s meeting canceled for lack of agenda, and Ligonier Valley Joint Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, the Ligonier Township building.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.