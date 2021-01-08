The Ligonier Valley Library children’s department is offering “Take and Make” penguin craft packets intended to be made at home.
Suitable for children ages 3 to 10, they include instructions and what you will need to make a fun craft with family and friends. The only thing needed to complete the craft is glue.
The craft packets are available to patrons when checking out books for their children.
For additional information, contact Heather Oates, children’s librarian, at 724-238-6451.
Fort Ligonier’s Museum reopened to the public today, Jan. 8, with winter hours 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
There is still time to register for Fort Ligonier’s virtual “Twelfth Night Celebration,” scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9.
The program includes the history of Twelfth Night and other 18th century holiday traditions, a demonstration on how to make Fort Ligonier’s secret rum punch and features a concert of 18th century music by the Wayward Companions.
There are two cost options available: a virtual program link only is $15, or virtual program link and a Colonial Treat to Go, with a pair of bayberry candles, tea for rum punch recipe, Twelfth Night cake for two and other festive surprise is $35 for Fort Ligonier Association members and $45 for non-member.
For details on signing up and treat box pickup, visit fortligonier.org or call 724-238-9701.
Zoom trainings featuring tips on navigation of Ligonier Valley Library’s new website will be offered on Jan. 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, 28; the use of new digital magazine viewer Flipster! will be on Jan. 12, 19, 26, and the benefits of NoveList, a readers’ advisory service linked to the library’s collections, will be held Jan. 14, 21, 28.
Check the library’s website for times and additional information at www.ligonierlibrary.org.
The Socrates Café will be hosted by the Ligonier Valley Librarey at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, via Zoom.
The café brings together a group of diverse individuals to discuss a topic chosen by the group in a safe and friendly environment.
The topic for the discussion will be “Confirmation Bias,” defined as “the tendency to interpret new evidence as confirmation of one’s existing beliefs or theories” in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary
Registration is required by noon the day before at http://bit.ly/lvlcafe-zoom-reg. A confirmation email will be sent with a link to join the café. Do not share the email as the link is unique to you, but feel free to encourage others to register and join the café discussion
Check the library’s website for additional information at www.ligonierlibrary.org or call 724-238-6451.
Powdermill Nature Reserve, Route 381, Rector, will hold a guided adult nature walk at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.
Participants ages 18 and up will meet in the atrium of the nature center before heading outside to explore the beauty of winter.
Pre-registration is required. For additional information or to register, call 724-593-6105 or go to https://carnegiemnh.org/event/adult-nature-walk-at-powdermill-2/
The Ligonier Township Recreation Board has an opening for one member. Contact the township office for additional information by calling 724-238-2725, ext 116, or email jnieusma@ligoniertownship.com
Ligonier Township residents need to be patient during inclement weather; the township road crew works as fast as is safely possible. If you don’t need to be out, stay home and stay safe.
The Ligonier Valley School Board will meet virtually at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, for a committee meeting, followed at 6:30 p.m. with a business meeting. The link to register to virtually attend will be posted on the day of the meeting.
If you would like to address the board during the public comment portion of the business meeting, you must contact Marjy Grace at mgrace@lvsd.k12.pa.us before 5 p.m. the day of the meeting. For additional information, visit https://www.lvsd.k12.pa.us/apps/news/article/1335173 or call 724-238-5696.
The Ligonier Valley Police Commission will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, in the Ligonier Township municipal complex. A limited number of residents can attend in-person. Email before 2 p.m. the day of the meeting to find availability. Masks are required.
The meeting will not be available on Zoom unless someone requests it ahead of time; no last-minute requests. To confirm or request a Zoom meeting, contact Jim Nieusma jnieusma@ligoniertownship.com. Comments to be read can be emailed to Terry Carcella, tcarcella@ligoniertownship.com or mailed to Caracella at 1 Municipal Park, Dr., Ligonier, PA 15658.
For additional information, call the township office at 724-238-2725, ext. 111, and speak to administrative assistant Tracy Krowchak.
Ligonier Borough Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, via Zoom. The meeting access information will be available next week on the borough website, ligonierboro.com, or call the office at 724-238-9852.
