Don’t forget to recycle your live Christmas trees instead of throwing them away. The Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling sponsor help organize the live Christmas tree recycling events throughout the county. Instead of being sent to the landfill the trees are either chipped into mulch and used to beautify community parks, or placed in natural areas to provide wildlife habitat. Be sure to note your location with Ligonier’s being at the Country Market parking lot of the Loyalhanna Watershed land. Find out more at www.westmorelandcleanways.org/christmas-trees/
Starting Jan. 1 until the end of the month, the Ligonier Valley Library is participating in the Beanstack’s Fifth Annual Winter Reading Challenge, “Read for a Better World,” sponsored by Lerner Publishing Group.
The Ligonier community is challenged to read at least 10,000 minutes during the month of January. You can keep track of your reading on the library’s Beanstack’s site at https://ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org as well as downloading the Beanstack app. This is a fun challenge read away as well as win prizes that include books, signed books and even virtual author visits. Ready, Set, Read!
Enjoy some stretching and flowing with an hour-long yoga class. Full Circle Goat Co., every Tuesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Jan. 4. Yoga classes are held at Bridget Dawn’s Studio of Performing Arts in Ligonier Borough. Classes are limited to 10 people per class for $15, with check or cash due at class time. Enjoy stretching and finding peace with Amie. Book via https://www.fullcirclegoatco.com/bookings-checkout/yoga-at-dance-studio/book online.
Dust off those cowboy boots, grab your hat and circle round with a do-si-do to the Chestnut Ridge Community Center square dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. Enjoy square dancing no matter your skill level and have some fun.
Look ahead to the new year and ring it in with Fort Ligonier’s Twelfth Night Celebration from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 8.
The colonial holiday tradition is celebrated with music by the Wayward Companions, dancing, treats and spirits. Dress in your 18th century outfits of modern day cocktail attire. Fort member pricing is $40 and non-members are $50. Our Valley is so lucky to have such a historical event.
Bring your appetite to the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Company’s brunch in the fire hall’s community room from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9.
Adults are $10, ages 6 to 12 are $7 and children 5 years and under are free. Brunch includes delicious sausage, bacon, pancakes, french toast, eggs, biscuits and gravy, plus desserts (menu subject to change). Bring your appetite and support the fire company.
Try your luck at bingo on Monday, Jan. 10, at the Waterford Volunteer Fire Company. Early bird begins at 6:30 p.m. Bring your lucky item, dauber or anything else you need to win. They can’t wait to see you!
Make the best you with Red Brick Yoga at the Graceful Aging Wellness Center six-week series, starting at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12-26. Ange from Red Brick Yoga will focus on basic yoga poses, healthy spine alignment, balance and more.
This is a great class series for beginners to experienced yogi. This is a great way to work on yourself and get the health benefits that yoga offers. Register online by Jan. 10 at www.redbrickyoga.com.
It’s a bit away, but mark your calendars now for the 31st annual Ice Fest on Saturday, Jan. 22, and Sunday, Jan. 23.
With more than 40 ice sculptures, grab a warm drink, and admire the ice art in town for a fun winter time. Take a carriage ride for $5 per person and enjoy a different mode of transportation around town as well as munch on some freshly made kettle corn to purchase and enjoy. Be sure to get your photos with your favorites. There’s a free concert each day at Town Hall starting at 2 p.m. Saturday with Big Fat Jazz and 12:30 p.m. Sunday with Candle in the Wind. Come spend the day and enjoy all that Ligonier has to offer.
Did you miss the English Country Dance Lessons at Fort Ligonier? Don’t worry, they are coming back at a new time from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 and 25. Brett Walker, English country dance master, will be instructing all skill levels for this historical dance style. Fun tidbit, did you know English country dancing was the predecessor to square dancing? Drop ins are welcome! Have fun dancing at the fort for only $8 a session!
Already have an interest in genealogy or want to start, join the Genealogy Networking Night group to work on your family’s history. Learn tips and tricks on how to track down information at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Ligonier Valley Library in the Pennsylvania Room (located in the basement).
The local historical police station is up for real estate auction on Saturday, Jan. 29 with registration beginning at 11 a.m. and auction beginning at 2 p.m. The auction will take place at Ligonier Town Hall, 120 E. Main St. in the Community Room. The property up for auction is 112 North Fairfield St. (Former Ligonier Borough Municipal Building). Now is your chance to own a bit of town history.
I hope this finds you well in the new year and you’re able to make it to some of the above fun!
