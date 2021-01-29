Ligonier Valley Historical Society is excited to announce “Spread the Love,” a Valentine’s Day themed, online auction.
From shopping sprees, romantic dinners, jewelry and sports memorabilia, this auction has something for everyone.
Among the featured auction lots include a date night at the Smithy, shopping spree in and around Ligonier, a romantic getaway with Old World Charm for two, plus many more tempting auction items
The auction goes live at noon Saturday, Jan. 30, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. All proceeds will benefit the historical society and the continuation of its programming in the Ligonier Valley.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library Virtual Field Trip Reading Challenge, for all ages and perfect for families, officially begins Monday, Feb. 1.
Since many patrons have been at home because of COVID-19, Heather Oates, children’s librarian, thought it might be fun to read and head on out for some virtual field trip fun.
“Join us as we visit the animals, landmarks and hidden gems of our world. We can all do this from the comfort of our own home in this virtual field trip challenge,” Oates explained.
“During the month of February, participants will be challenged to read 25,000 minutes while also visiting several amazing places,” Oates added.
There will be a few fun prize drawings along the way.
If you are a new or returning reader, just register or log in at https://ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org/
For additional information, call the library at 724-238-6451.
* * *
The Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) is currently accepting orders for their semi-annual birdseed fundraiser coming up March 1-4.
A variety of specialty seeds including thistle, black oil sunflower, safflower, peanut bits and suet cakes are available to pre-order only, and an extra supply of Loyalhanna Custom Mix available in 20-pound and 40-pound bags, for walk-in purchases during the week of the sale.
Download a birdseed order form on the LWA website at www.loyalhannawatershed.org, contact Josh at josh@loyalwater.com or call 724-238-7560, ext. 2#. All orders must be placed by Thursday, Feb. 18.
Also, for a limited time, there are still a few 20-pound bags of Loyalhanna Custom Mix, from previous sales, discounted to $10 a bag available at the Watershed office.
* * *
Holy Trinity Parish, West Vincent Street, is collect soup for the Ligonier Association of Churches to give to the Ligonier Valley Food Pantry on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Boxes will be placed at both entries to Holy Trinity. Even one can of soup can help another person in need. No glass containers are allowed.
* * *
Come to the Chestnut Ridge Community Center located along Route 259, Fairfield Township, Saturday, Feb. 6, and enjoy square dancing from 7 to 10 p.m.
There will be a live band and guided instructions via a live caller. No experience is necessary.
Cost of admission is $5 per person. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Help support the community center by attending this family fun event. Masks are requested and social distancing will be done when able.
For additional information, contact Jane Guyer 724-235-9793.
* * *
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art — Ligonier Valley will host a Winter Pein Air Paint Out from Thursday, Feb. 18, through Sunday, Feb. 20, with more than a dozen artists visiting the Ligonier Valley, to paint a variety of winter scenes.
Following the three days of painting, the museum will hold an exhibition “Wet Sale” from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, with light refreshments. Open to the public free of charge, the wet sale offers an opportunity to purchase one of the paintings while speaking with the artists.
If you are unable to make the reception, the museum will be retaining works for view and purchase through Saturday, Feb. 27.
The paint out will offer cash prizes sponsored by the Emma Clyde Hodge Memorial Fund. Artists interested in participating can stop by the museum, contact ligonier@sama-art.org or call 724-238-6015. A $30 non-refundable registration fee is required.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Writer’s Student Poetry Contest, for students in grades 4-12, is celebrating its 30th anniversary and is now open to submissions.
In each of nine categories, first prize will earn $25, second prize $20 and third prize $15.
The deadline for submitting is Thursday, March 11. There is no entry fee. Home schoolers are welcome.
Here are a few prompts: Write a poem about a feeling or a relationship, a photo or painting, your favorite tree, a memorable day.
Students, teachers and parents can get entry forms and contest rules by visiting www.LVWonline.org or contacting Judith Gallagher, publicity director, at jgallagher@LHTOT.com or 724-593-7294.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce has a variety of events scheduled for 2021, including: Soups On, March 20; Wine, Whiskey & Sweets Walk, May 8; Sunday Evening Summer Band Concerts, May 30 to Aug. 22; Antiques on the Diamond, June 5; Summer in Ligonier Arts & Crafts, June 16-17; The Stroll, Aug. 13; Antiques on the Diamond, Aug. 28; Fort Ligonier Days, Oct. 8-10; Fall into Ligonier-a Restrauant Tasting, Nov. 6; Light up Ligonier, Nov. 26; Gingerbread Walk/Contest, Dec. 3-12, and Town-Wide Open House, Dec. 5.
* * *
The Ligonier Township Supervisors have approved Wade Stoner to fill the vacancy on the Ligonier Township Recreation Board for a three-year term.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week include the Cook Township Supervisors 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, in the municipal office, and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, in the township municipal complex.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
