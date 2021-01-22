Jan. 22, 2021

State Rep. Mike Reese was no stranger to Ligonier. He attended many events, including the dedication of two veterans memorial plaques located on the grounds of the Waterford Fire Hall.
Following his untimely passing at the age of 42, residents of District 59 that he represented in Harrisburg are working to extend support to his wife and three children. There are several ways to assist the Reese family. Money donated will be utilized for both short-term needs and long-term health, education and welfare needs of his children.
All checks must be made payable to Angela Reese, put in the memo: Mike Reese Memorial. Mail checks to Standard Bank, Mike Reese Memorial, 211 West Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
If you would like to assist the Reese family further, monetary donations for meals are being accepted at 3 Gems Catering, a Mount Pleasant business operated by Theresa Firmstone. One meal a week will be delivered to the Reese family until funds are exhausted.
The suggested donation to cover a meal is $50, but any amount is welcome and appreciated. Checks can be made to 3 Gems Catering and mailed to 3 Gems Catering, Mike Reese Family, 14 Finch Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601.
The district office in Ligonier Town Hall continues to be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office can also be reached by calling 724-238-2155.
* * *
Fort Ligonier, South Market Street, will have an ice sculpture of a cannon on display on the front yard area of the museum for Ice Fest.
The museum will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Jan. 22-24. Wearing of masks and socially distancing from other guests are required.
* * *
There will be ice sculptures on display in the Diamond Park and the main and side streets Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 23-24.
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 30th annual Ice Fest a little differently because of the pandemic. There will be no carving demonstrations and visitors are asked to social distance and wear masks.
Shops will have sales and restaurants special items on their menus. Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, Station 43, will be grilling burgers, hot dogs and making fresh cut fries from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until sold out on Saturday, Jan. 23, in front of the fire hall on North Fairfield Street.
* * *
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is hosting a free virtual program from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, and has extended an invitation to Ligonier Valley Library patrons. Through this online presentation and discussion, learn how you can help maintain local history through preserving burial grounds and cemeteries.
Hear speakers from the Pennsylvania Hallowed Grounds Project, the Historic Eden Society, and the Friends of Lebanon Cemetery. Register online at https://us02web.zoom.us/.../tZUufuGtqjgvH9wH1ziRxjBTWOs74...
Learn more about the Commission online at https://www.phmc.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx
* * *
Ligonier Cub Scout Pack 370 Bear Den 3 has a question. Do any local businesses use robots?
This is for the Pack’s robotics elective. They are looking to see how many businesses use them, what kind of robots, and do they do dangerous jobs, dirty jobs, dull (monotonous/boring) jobs or difficult (complex) jobs?
The Scouts will also be looking at the possibility of setting up a tour probably via Zoom.
For additional information, contact Sara Hillen at sarahillen33@gmail.com.
* * *
AWE Learning, a provider of literacy-focused digital learning solutions, has revamped and updated educational programs that are beneficial to learners aged preschool to 12 years olds.
If your children enjoyed using the AWE programs on computers in the Ligonier Valley Library, they are now available virtually to use at home. All that you need is internet access, a username and a password that can be used for one month at a time. This will allow children to have access to free quality educational/fun games and programing.
To register, go to https://aweplatinumonline.com/login. For additional information or registration assistance, call the library at 724-238-6451 and ask to speak to the children’s department.
* * *
Powdermill Nature Reserve, Route 381, Rector, will host a guided Family Nature Walk starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.
Participants will meet in the atrium of the Powdermill Nature Center before heading outside to explore the beauty of winter. This family-friendly experience is open to all ages. Pre-registration is required.
For additional information or to register, call 724-593-6105.
* * *
Ligonier Borough is looking for both a zoning and code enforcement officer.
Anyone interested in either or both positions should send a letter of interest and resume to Ligonier Borough, 120 East Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658 or email ligonierboro@comcast.net
* * *
Ligonier Township is currently seeking letters of interest to fill a vacancy on the recreation board.
Letters must be submitted by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. For additional information, go to http://ligoniertownship.com/pdf/Notice%20of%20Rec%20Board%20Vacancy.pdf, call 724-238-2725, ext. 116 or email jnieusma@ligoniertownship.com
* * *
Ligonier Township Supervisors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, and the Ligonier Township Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, both in the municipal complex.
A limited number of residents can attend in-person. Email before 2 p.m. the day of the meeting to find availability. Masks are required.
Residents may attend remotely via Zoom. To attend remotely, contact Jim Nieusma by 2:30 p.m. jnieusma@ligoniertownship.com or call 724-238-2725, ext. 116
* * *
Ligonier Borough Planning Commission meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, will be via Zoom. Next week, the meeting access information will be available on the borough website, ligonierboro.com, or by calling the office at 724-238-9852.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.