The 31st annual Ice Fest is this Saturday, Jan. 22, and Sunday, Jan. 23. With over 40 ice sculptures, grab a warm drink, and admire the ice art in town for a fun winter time. Take a carriage ride for $5 per person and enjoy a different mode of transportation around town as well as munch on some freshly made kettle corn to purchase and enjoy. Be sure to get your photos with your favorites. There’s a free concert each day at Town Hall starting at 2 p.m on Saturday with Big Fat Jazz and 12:30 p.m. Sunday with Candle in the Wind. Come spend the day and enjoy all that town has to offer and more.
Enjoy your favorite shops and their indoor sales. Be sure to support the famous Firemen’s Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. until sold out, which always happens.
During the Ice Fest, Saturday, Jan. 22, the Ligonier Valley Library will have a free craft available for all children to make (great for all ages). Stop in to make Snowman Scratch Art between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. while supplies last.
Get your favorite soup at Cub Scout Pack 370’s Soup Sale at Heritage United Methodist Church (on the Diamond). Sunday, Jan. 23, from noon — 3 p.m. the Scouts will be selling Vegetable Beef, Loaded Potato, Tomato, and Chicken Noodle soup along with coffee and hot chocolate. Pick up your hot soup to go or purchase jars of soup to heat up later. The Cub Scouts thank you for your support.
In time for the weather, Main Exhibit Gallery is offering a Fused Glass Snowflakes Workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 1, from noon-2 p.m. Learn how to cut basic glass shapes and layer them for fusing two snowflake suncatchers to be fused in a kiln. Make your own unique snowflake design. The workshop is $55 with all materials included. Class limit is six participants so don’t be a flake and sign up.
Since classes fill up quickly looking ahead to the next month, grab your Valentine for a clay date, mug and dish workshop on Valentine’s Day, Monday, Feb. 14, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Plan something special for your loved one and what better way than making something together. Hey folks, I’m helping you out here! Friends and family members are welcome as well to join the class. Using the clay slab technique participants will each make a mug and dish in clay and decorate it with underglazes. The gallery will fire and glaze your work for pickup. Class size is limited to four couples. COVID protocols will be followed; masks are required. $85 for two people includes all materials and $80 if you register early by Feb. 8.
Have a fun night out this Saturday at the New Florence VFW. Join The Other Side of the Hill Band for their performance from 8-11 p.m. Enjoy the music with your friends and help the band donate the fees back to the New Florence VFD in memory of their former chief, Keith Boring.
Friendly reminder from the local fire companies, when there is snowfall, be sure to shovel around any fire hydrants for easy visibility and access. Thanks for being proactive and responsible.
The Ligonier Borough Planning Commission meeting will be held Jan. 25 at 7 p.m at Town Hall. Tune in via zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85405723358?pwd=RlNxVFVkc1lPL0dmWWlBa2RxWXY3QT09 Meeting ID: 854 0572 3358 Passcode: 015806
Starting Jan. 1 and going until the end of the month, Jan. 31, the Ligonier Valley Library is participating in the Beanstack’s fifth annual Winter Reading Challenge, “Read for a Better World,” sponsored by Lerner Publishing Group. The Ligonier community is challenged to read at least 10,000 minutes during the month of January. You can keep track of your reading on the library’s Beanstack’s site at https://ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org as well as downloading the Beanstack app. This is a fun challenge to read as well as chances to win prizes that include books, signed books, and even virtual author visits. Ready, Set, Read!
Enjoy some stretching and flowing with an hourlong yoga class. Full Circle Goat Co. every Tuesday beginning Jan. 4 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.yoga classes are held at Bridget Dawn’s Studio of Performing Arts in town. Classes are limited to 10 people per class for $15 by check or cash due at class time. Enjoy stretching and finding peace with Amie. Book via https://www.fullcirclegoatco.com/bookings-checkout/yoga-at-dance-studio/book online.
Did you miss the English Country Dance Lessons at Fort Ligonier? Don’t worry, they are coming back. On Jan. 11 and 25 at a new time 6 — 8 p.m. Brett Walker, English Country Dance Master will be instructing all skill levels for this historical dance style. Fun tidbit, did you know English Country Dancing was the predecessor to Square Dancing? Drop ins are welcome! Have fun dancing at the fort for only $8 a session!
Make the best you with Red Brick Yoga at the Graceful Aging Wellness Center 6 week series. Starting Jan. 12 to Jan. 26 at 10:30 a.m. Ange from Red Brick Yoga will focus on basic yoga poses, healthy spine alignment, balance, and more. This is a great class series for beginners to experienced yogi. This is a great way to work on yourself and get the health benefits that yoga offers.
The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches wishes to thank the individuals and the groups who continue to support our local Food Pantry with their donations of food and/or money each month. Without your support we would not be able to continue to serve over 100 individuals and families each month. If you know of anyone in the Ligonier Valley who would be eligible to receive the items from the Food Pantry please advise them to go to Holy Trinity Catholic Church on West Main Street in town. The Food Pantry is held on the Saturday after the third Friday of every month beginning at 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. This month’s Food Pantry will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22. You may sign up then.
Already have an interest in genealogy or want to start, join the Genealogy Networking Night group to work on your family’s history. Learn tips and tricks on how to track down information on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m in the Ligonier Valley Library in the Pennsylvania Room (located in the basement).
The local historical police station is up for real estate auction on Saturday, Jan. 29, with registration beginning at 11 a.m. and auction beginning at 2 p.m. The auction will take place at Ligonier Town Hall, 120 E. Main St., in the Community Room. The property up for auction is 112 N. Fairfield St. (former Ligonier Borough Municipal Building). Now is your chance to own a bit of town history.
Making a Mindful Change Workshop with Small Things Often will help you explore how to stay mindful and navigate the stages of change while staying true to yourself. Take a few moments on Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mommy Gear. Bring a journal, yoga mat and any props that you regularly practice with, enjoy light refreshments will be provided, but bring a beverage and snack. Cost for the class is $45.
Stay warm, but get out there!
