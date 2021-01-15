There is still time to cast your vote for the Loyalhanna Creek as the 2021 Pennsylvania River of the Year Award.
Vote now through Friday, Jan. 22, by visiting www.pariveroftheyear.org and select the Loyalhanna. One vote can be cast for each email address that is entered.
If selected as the winner, the Loyalhanna Watershed Association will be awarded a $10,000 leadership grant from DCNR to help fund several activities already planned for 2021 to celebrate the Loyalhanna’s incredible transformation and the 50th anniversary of the association.
For additional details, contact the association at 724-238-7560.
* * *
Replacement chairlift parts were installed at Laurel Mountain Ski Resort and it will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, and the weekend.
Sign up for the Laurel Mountain email newsletter at http://www.laurelmountainski.com/newsletter/ and you will receive the latest inside information. Simply select the categories that most interest you and emails based on your preferences will be sent.
Also, if you want to know when it snows and how much has fallen, you can sign up for the snow reports.
* * *
Unfortunately because of the governor’s orders to close entertainment venues, the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier had to cancel its live production of “Christmas Eve Diner Dilemma” in December.
It will be shown this weekend with a live band, plenty of humor, and uplifting entertainment, all set in the 1950’s. Tickets will be on sale at the door 30 minutes before showtime.
Show times are 6 p.m. Friday, Jan 15, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17. Wear a mask and respect others by keeping social distancing.
* * *
The 30th annual Ligonier Ice Fest will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 23-24, on the Diamond and surrounding area.
Among the events scheduled are: a display of ice sculptures created by DiMartino Ice Co. of Jeannette; freshly popped corn, Hanson’s Original Kettle Korn; horse drawn rides, Misty Haven Carriage, weather permitting; grilled “Burgers, Dogs and Fries.” Saturday, Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. #1, Station 43, and merchant sales plus restaurants weekend specials.
There will be no live ice carving demonstrations this year.
* * *
Ligonier Volunteer House Company No. 1, Station 43, will be grilling burgers, hot dogs and making fresh cut fires from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until sold out on Saturday, Jan. 23, in front of the firehall on North Fairfield Street.
Along with the food, they will be selling hot chocolate and coffee to help keep patrons warm as they tour the town and view the ice sculptures.
* * *
“Dyslexia, an Artist’s Gift” will be hosted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, in Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art — Ligonier Valley, Route 711 South.
Heather Davis will present a lecture on how dyslexia can be seen differently from the artist’s perspective..
Register to attend at https://www.sama-art.org/event-list. For additional information, call 724-238-6015.
* * *
Fort Ligonier Museum is observing winter hours and will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and closed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Wearing of masks and socially distancing from other guests are required.
The staff is currently working on plans for future events.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce’s office hours will be 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. The office is located in Town Hall on the Diamond.
* * *
Starting Sunday, Jan. 17, the Ligonier Giant Eagle will close at 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. It will continue to remain open until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
* * *
The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, in the municipal complex, Route 711 North.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
