Make a keepsake stained glass of your favorite dog or cat breed at the Main Exhibit Gallery & Art Center. Using the copper foil (Tiffany) method, participants will use supplied tools and materials to make their own masterpiece. The three-day morning class takes place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 17, 24, and 31. Cost of the class is $125 with glass sheets at an additional cost. For more information, call the gallery at 724-238-2310.
Since classes fill up quickly looking ahead to the next month, grab your Valentine for a clay date, mug and dish workshop from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Monday, Feb. 14. Plan something special for your loved one, and what better way than making something together? Hey folks, I’m helping you out here! Friends and family members are welcome as well to join the class. Using the clay slab technique participants will each make a mug and dish in clay and decorate it with underglazes. The gallery will fire and glaze your work for pickup. Class size is limited to four couples. COVID protocols will be followed, masks are required. $85 for two people includes all materials and $80 if you register early by Feb. 8.
* * *
Starting Jan. 1 and going until the end of the month on Jan. 31, the Ligonier Valley Library is participating in Beanstack’s Fifth Annual Winter Reading Challenge, “Read for a Better World,” sponsored by Lerner Publishing Group. The Ligonier community is challenged to read at least 10,000 minutes during the month of January. You can keep track of your reading on the library’s Beanstack site at https://ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org as well as by downloading the Beanstack app. This is a fun reading challenge and you could win prizes that include books, signed books and even virtual author visits. Ready, set, read!
* * *
Enjoy some stretching and flowing at an hour-long yoga class with Full Circle Goat Co. every Tuesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 4. Yoga classes are held at Bridget Dawn’s Studio of Performing Arts in town. Classes are limited to 10 people per class for $15 by check or cash due at class time. Enjoy stretching and finding peace with Amie. Book online at www.fullcirclegoatco.com/bookings-checkout/yoga-at-dance-studio/book.
* * *
Did you miss the English country dance lessons at Fort Ligonier? Don’t worry, they are back at a new time, 6-8 p.m., Jan. 25. Brett Walker, English country dance master, will be instructing all skill levels for this historical dance style. A fun tidbit: Did you know English country dancing was the predecessor to square dancing? Drop-ins are welcome! Have fun dancing at the Fort for only $8 a session!
* * *
It’s not here yet, but mark your calendars now for the 31st Annual Ice Fest on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 22-23. With over 40 ice sculptures, grab a warm drink and admire the ice art in town for a fun winter time. Take a carriage ride for $5 per person and enjoy a different mode of transportation around town as well as munch on some freshly made kettle corn to purchase and enjoy. Be sure to get your photos with your favorites. There’s a free concert each day at Town Hall starting at 2 p.m Saturday with Big Fat Jazz and 12:30 p.m. Sunday with Candle in the Wind. Come spend the day and enjoy all that town has to offer and more.
* * *
During the Ice Fest, on Saturday, Jan. 22, the Ligonier Valley Library will have a free craft available for all children to make (great for all ages). Stop in to make snowman scratch art between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. while supplies last.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches wishes to thank the individuals and groups who continue to support our local food pantry with their donations of food and/or money each month. Without your support we would not be able to continue to serve over 100 individuals and families each month. If you know of anyone in the Ligonier Valley who would be eligible to receive the items from the food pantry, please advise them to go to Holy Trinity Catholic Church on West Main Street in town. The food pantry is held on the Saturday after the third Friday of every month from 8 to 10 a.m. This month’s food pantry will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22. You may sign up then.
* * *
Get your favorite soup at Cub Scout Pack 370’s Soup Sale at Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond, from 12 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23. The scouts will be selling vegetable beef, loaded potato, tomato, and chicken noodle soup along with coffee and hot chocolate. Pick up your hot soup to go or purchase jars of soup to heat up later. The Cub Scouts thank you for your support.
* * *
Already have an interest in genealogy or want to start? Join the Genealogy Networking Night group to work on your family’s history. Learn tips and tricks on how to track down information at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, in the Ligonier Valley Library in the Pennsylvania Room (located in the basement).
* * *
The LVY Swim Team will have a Marianna sub/pizza sale on Friday, Jan. 28. Please contact Maria at 412-303-171 to place your order. Each sub and pizza costs $8.50. Pickup will be outside the YMCA between 4-5 p.m. The swim team thanks you for your support.
* * *
The local historical police station is up for real estate auction on Saturday, Jan. 29, with registration beginning at 11 a.m. and auction beginning at 2 p.m.
The auction will take place at Ligonier Town Hall, 120 E. Main St., in the Community Room. The property up for auction is 112 North Fairfield St. (the former Ligonier Borough Municipal Building). Now is your chance to own a bit of town history.
* * *
Get out and enjoy a little of what our area offers!
