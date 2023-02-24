Paint the night away with the Bolivar Parks and Recreation’s Paint Night on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 5-7 p.m., at the Bolivar Borough Building. The cost is $25 per person to paint a super cute bunny with The Porch Peddler’s Workshop. Call to reserve your space at 412-527-9248. Tell them some bunny told you about this!
It’s fish fry season. Happy Lent! I’ll feature a different one each week. Want yours included, shoot a message. Enjoy fishing.
The Waterford Volunteer Fire Department Lenten Fish Fry for 2023 has all dinners including choice of two sides, coleslaw, one dessert, roll or bun (with sandwich). Sides choices include green beans, mac and cheese, parsley potatoes or fries. Menu and prices include baked fish dinner $15, fried fish dinner $15, fried fish sandwich dinner $15, fried shrimp dinner $15, chicken tender dinner $12, fried fish sandwich only $10. Extras (three) shrimp $5, dessert $2, (one) fish $5, mac and cheese $3, fries $3, green beans or potatoes $2, sauces 50 cents, haluski $4, soda/water $1. All children dinners are $8. They now accept credit/debit cards.
There’s a new nonprofit in town, Ligonier Youth Inc. The organization was created to provide funding to the area’s youth who wish to participate in extracurricular activities, but are financially limited. They will be able to provide funding through direct grants to other local organizations or through individual scholarships. They need your help to make this dream a reality for so many of our youth. To inquire about helping, email Ligonieryouthinc@gmail.com. This is so very exciting to help those who wish to play a team sport, play an instrument, be a part of a club or dance, and the sky’s the limit.
Batter up! The Ligonier Youth Baseball Softball Association (LYBSA) opened spring baseball/softball registration Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. online. The board has been working hard to plan an exciting new season with some added benefits. There will be Tee-Ball (6U), Baseball Rookies (8U), Softball (8U) ages 6-8, Baseball Minors (10U), Softball (10U) ages 9-10, Baseball Majors (12U), Softball ages 11-14. Go to www.ligonierybsa.org to find more information and to register. Any questions email ligonierybsa@gmail.com. If cost is a concern please don’t hesitate to reach out. All our youth should have the chance to play baseball/softball.
The LYBSA is very excited to announce the 2023 softball season, joining the Cambria-Somerset League. Age division is 8U, 10U, 12U and 15 U.
The Tree House in Ligonier shop is having a huge 50% off everything sale. Stock up on baby gifts, grab the ladies some Brighton accessories, and have a look around. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Ligonier Country Market is in search of a mascot for the children’s program. The gig is a part-time job on Saturdays (Memorial Day-Labor Day). For more details call Cari at 724-858-7894. Must be 14 years old or a parent must be with you at all times. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon. Males and females are invited to apply.
Reverse, reverse...now is the cupid shuffle in your head? The Reverse Basketball Game “Ballin’ for Barks” is happening March 10, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the game at 6 p.m. in the Greater Latrobe High School gymnasium. This includes Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley with the boys cheering and the girls playing basketball. Donations are requested at the entry of the event. All proceeds go to Action for Animals and Helping Hearts and Healing Tails. There will be basket raffles and a 50/50 in addition to all the fun.
The Ligonier Valley Writers are holding a Student Poetry Contest for students in grades four-12. Cash prizes in 30 categories, no entry fee, and there will be an awards ceremony and booklet of all the winning poems. Download the contest rules and entry form from lvwonline.org. Poetry is such a beautiful way to write and express yourself, for the youth to be able to work and hone this art is quite a gift that the LVWriters are encouraging. March 11 is the deadline for the entries in the Student Poetry Contest.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year...sub sales resume! The Ligonier Valley football program will be selling Marianna 14-inch subs (Italian flavor only onsite) March 11, April 15, May 13 and June 10. Can’t say I didn’t warn you. Get with your favorite football player and pre-order an Italian, turkey, all American or roast beef. This helps the players with their training expenses.
Helping Hearts & Healing Tails Animal Rescue is holding its first bash since 2020. Tickets are ready for you to get. They are looking for people to sell tickets as well as purchase them. Tickets are available for purchase at Agway, Hair Parade, and Tobias Auto Tag and Notary. Gun and cash bash Saturday, March 11, at A.V. Germano Hall in Derry with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.
The next school board meeting for the Ligonier Valley School District is Monday, March 13, at the Ligonier Valley High School auditorium. Come at 5:30 p.m. for the committee of the whole meeting and/or the 6:30 p.m. regular board meeting. See what the latest is in the school district. The subsequent meetings are April 11, May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Nov. 13.
RKM Elementary School has Spring Pictures on Wednesday, March 15. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.
RKM Elementary School has its “Celebrating Reading and Dr. Seuss” next week. Monday, wear your favorite hat; Tuesday, wear red or blue; Thursday, wear backwards, mismatched, or inside out clothing, wear crazy socks, and Friday, dress for your future profession.
Pleasant Grove UMC is holding its annual soup sale March 4. There is beef vegetable, chicken noodle, ham and bean, wedding, and stuffed pepper soups available for $8 a quart. Advance orders can be placed by contacting Darleen at 724-593-2031 and leave a message. No guarantees on availability if not ordered in advance. Place orders by March 1. Pick up at state Route 711 south of Ligonier 4.5 miles from town, take a left onto Horseshoe Bend Road to Pleasant Grove Road on the right.
The famous MOPS Shop is returning Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church. This is a wonderful event for all caregivers to snag some amazing deals on clothes, shoes, toys and other children’s accessories. This event is brought to you by the Ligonier MOPS and MOMSNEXT group.
The Cook Township Community Center will be hosting an Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market & Bake Sale Saturday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. $10 pre-paid reserved space with table provided (call Pat at 724-238-2630) and $15 with table if not reserved (on day of sale). Food available to purchase from Community Center Kitchen. Come shop and or sell your own treasures.
The Darlington Inn is taking orders for holiday rolls/bread; plain bread, poppyseed roll, nut roll, apricot roll, and raisin bread. Pickup date is April 5, and deadline to order is April 1.
Mark those calendars for the Ligonier Valley School District Athletics Hall of Fame Induction April 15 starting at 5:30 p.m. at The Barn. The district is so excited about this induction of people from the past and their achievements.
The Ligonier Lodge 331 F&AM will be hosting its second Sporting Clays Shoot June 24 at the Butler Creek Sporting Clays. Get your reservation before June 17 by contacting Damian Hart at 724-691-4338. An individual is $100, a team is $400, and just dinner only is $35. You get 100 birds, a cart included, and prime rib dinner (BYOB). Wish to sponsor this event? Inquire as there are $100 station sponsorships.
Fare thee well February, hello March!
Valley Views items may be emailed to: brshirey@gmail.com.
