The Heritage United Methodist Church is hosting the Heart and Soul Fair Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors will be there like Weathered by the Storm home furnishings, Tyler’s Bakery foods, The Serrv Shop that has handmade items by artisans around the world, Ligonier Valley Hemp Company, Angela Marie Art Prints, Perfect Paws, Oils of Grace and more.
* * *
Happy Birthday, Georgie! Fort Ligonier wanted to remind everyone that this month is George Washington’s birthday; he would be turning 291. They have some special options for teachers to help the students celebrate. They can schedule a special free birthday call or interview with George. George is always looking forward to speaking with students about his time spent at Fort Ligonier. Email mgault@fortligonier.org for more information.
* * *
Laissez les bons temps rouler! Happy Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21. Grab your beads, your king cake, and your hats and boas to celebrate. Cheers!
* * *
There’s a new nonprofit in town, Ligonier Youth Inc. The organization was created to provide funding to the area’s youth who wish to participate in extracurricular activities, but are financially limited. They will be able to provide funding through direct grants to other local organizations or through individual scholarships. They need your help to make this dream a reality for so many of our youth. To inquire about helping, email Ligonieryouthinc@gmail.com. This is so very exciting to help those who wish to play a team sport, play an instrument, be a part of a club or dance, and the sky’s the limit.
* * *
Batter up! The Ligonier Youth Baseball Softball Association (LYBSA) opened spring baseball/softball registration Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. online. The board has been working hard to plan an exciting new season with some added benefits. There will be Tee-Ball (6U), Baseball Rookies (8U), Softball (8U) ages 6-8, Baseball Minors (10U), Softball (10U) ages 9-10, Baseball Majors (12U), Softball ages 11-14. Go to www.ligonierybsa.org to find more information and to register. Any questions email ligonierybsa@gmail.com. If cost is a concern please don’t hesitate to reach out. All our youth should have the chance to play baseball/softball.
The LYBSA is very excited to announce the 2023 softball season, joining the Cambria-Somerset League. Age division is 8U, 10U, 12U and 15 U.
* * *
The Ligonier Country Market is in search of a mascot for the children’s program. The gig is a part-time job on Saturdays (Memorial Day-Labor Day). For more details call Cari at 724-858-7894. Must be 14 years old or a parent must be with you at all times. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon. Males and females are invited to apply.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Writers are holding a Student Poetry Contest for students in grades four-12. Cash prizes in 30 categories, no entry fee, and there will be an awards ceremony and booklet of all the winning poems. Download the contest rules and entry form from lvwonline.org. Poetry is such a beautiful way to write and express yourself, for the youth to be able to work and hone this art is quite a gift that the LVWriters are encouraging. March 11 is the deadline for the entries in the Student Poetry Contest.
* * *
Keep your eyes peeled for Penny Wars next week. The schools will be collecting to raise money to help those who need food. Find a student to give your pennies to (or your other coins and paper money to sabotage the other classes’ collections as they count as negative money. It’s all in good fun for a good cause.
* * *
You are invited to the Bourbon Swirl — Bourbon Tasting Feb. 23, from 6-9 p.m. at the Getaway Café catered by Eastwood Inn. The menu is “The Seelbach – a classic bourbon – champagne cocktail, Old Forester – the first bottled bourbon, 4th Bourbon – something special about it, Horse Soldier – Green Berets’ hand at bourbon, and St. Augustine – the spirit of Floridian bourbon. Each bourbon will be paired with a small plate prepared by the Eastwood Inn. Tickets $125 each at www.ligonier.com.
* * *
Paint the night away with the Bolivar Parks and Recreation’s Paint Night on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 5-7 p.m., at the Bolivar Borough Building. The cost is $25 per person to paint a super cute bunny with The Porch Peddler’s Workshop. Call to reserve your space at 412-527-9248. Tell them some bunny told you about this!
* * *
It’s the most wonderful time of the year...sub sales resume! The Ligonier Valley football program will be selling Marianna 14-inch subs (Italian flavor only onsite) March 11, April 15, May 13 and June 10. Can’t say I didn’t warn you. Get with your favorite football player and pre-order an Italian, turkey, all American or roast beef. This helps the players with their training expenses.
* * *
Helping Hearts & Healing Tails Animal Rescue is holding its first bash since 2020. Tickets are ready for you to get. They are looking for people to sell tickets as well as purchase them. Tickets are available for purchase at Agway, Hair Parade, and Tobias Auto Tag and Notary. Gun and cash bash Saturday, March 11, at A.V. Germano Hall in Derry with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.
* * *
RKM Elementary School has Spring Pictures on Wednesday, March 15. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.
* * *
The famous MOPS Shop is returning Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church. This is a wonderful event for all caregivers to snag some amazing deals on clothes, shoes, toys and other children’s accessories. This event is brought to you by the Ligonier MOPS and MOMSNEXT group.
* * *
The Cook Township Community Center will be hosting an Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market & Bake Sale Saturday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. $10 pre-paid reserved space with table provided (call Pat at 724-238-2630) and $15 with table if not reserved (on day of sale). Food available to purchase from Community Center Kitchen. Come shop and or sell your own treasures.
* * *
The Darlington Inn is taking orders for holiday rolls/bread; plain bread, poppyseed roll, nut roll, apricot roll, and raisin bread. Pickup date is April 5, and deadline to order is April 1.
* * *
Remember Presidents Day on Monday and all that we have in our country, America.
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to: brshirey@gmail.com.
