Ligonier Valley Library’s Pennsylvania Room is currently looking for memorabilia for the 2020 Historic Photography Show, “Faces of the Ligonier Valley: Veterans of the Korean War Era.”
Anyone able or willing to lend items for display, contact Shirley Iscrupe, Pennsylvania Room Archivist, 724-238-6451.
The show will open Tuesday, May 12, and continue to Tuesday, July 14.
* * *
Holy Trinity Parish is collecting canned ravioli and spaghetti-o for the local Ligonier Valley Food Pantry until Sunday, March 15. Don’t forget to check the expiration date.
Boxes are located at both entrances to Holy Trinity Church, West Main Street.
* * *
Ligonier Lodge No. 331 F&AM is collecting new or slightly used books for the Ligonier Valley School District’s “Books-2-Go Program” through Friday, March 13, suitable for children up to 5th grade.
Donations can be made at the following locations: Ligonier Masonic Lodge, above Abigail’s Coffee House, and Ligonier Creamery both located on the Diamond; Fox’s Pizza Den, North Market Street, and Fox’s Pizza Den, Route 711, Seward.
For additional information call Karl Horman at 724-259-0226.
* * *
Sign ups for the 45th annual Passion Play at Holy Trinity Church, West Main Street, begin today, Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Atrium. Practices will also be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays throughout Lent.
Students, especially boys age 5 to 18, are needed to participate in the play. There is no need to worry about acting skills, as the play is performed as still scenes. Signups are open to all children of the community, not just those who attend Holy Trinity.
For additional information or to register your child contact Amber Carney at amber.carney7@gmail.com or 724-972-7400.
* * *
“Sonic the Hedgehog” will be shown at the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, at 8 p.m. today, Feb. 29, and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 1.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches will offer a Lenten service, “I AM the Light of the World” beginning at noon on Wednesday, March 4, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, North Market Street.
Speaker will be Rev. Bryan Jarrell of Epiphany Anglican Fellowship. The theme for the 2020 Lenten Services is: “The Seven I AM’s of Christ” from the Gospel of John.
Members of the congregation will serve a luncheon following the service for a nominal charge.
* * *
Wilpen Volunteer Fire Department, Wilpen Road, will offer Lenten fish fry dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6.
Menu options include fried fish, baked fish or shrimp, Steeler Platter (four pirogies served over haluski), Wilpen Whaler (fish sandwich topped with french fries and coleslaw), fried fish sandwich, baked fish and roll, perogi, haluski, mac ‘n cheese, french fries and green beans.
Eat-in includes beverages and dessert. Take out orders are available by calling 724-238-7221.
* * *
Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1, Waterford will offer Lenten fish fry dinners, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6.
Adult dinner choices are baked fish, fried fish or fried fish sandwich — $10; chicken tender — $8, and shrimp — $10.50. Dinners include coleslaw, parsley potatoes or French fries, choice of green beans or mac and cheese, dessert and drinks.
Children’s dinner portions — $5, and sodas — $1.
For take-out orders add $0.50 and call, 724-238-5270. The fire hall is located on Route 271.
* * *
Come to the Ligonier Valley Library at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, for “Circuit Central,” a free event that will explore the workings of circuits including how they work, what goes into them and why they are the way they are.
Participants will make fruit clocks, DIY circuit boards and a wire loop game.
This program is for teens in grades 7 through 12. For additional information call the library at 724-238-6451.
* * *
Chestnut Ridge Community Center, located along Route 259, Fairfield Township, will hold a square dance, from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.
There will be a live band and guided instructions via a live caller, no experience necessary.
Cost of admission is $5 per person. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Proceeds from the event are used to support the Community Center.
For additional information contact Jane Guyer 724-235-9793.
* * *
Explore the North Woods of Forbes State Forest on a two mile snowshoe trek to the Schafer Run warming hut from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13 Come prepared with warm layers, water, and a headlamp.
If there is no snow participants will hike. Hot cocoa and tea will be provided.
Registration is required. For additional information or to register contact rmahony@pa.gov or 724-259-2201.
* * *
Join Powdermill Nature Reserve staff at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, in the museum located along Route 381 in Rector, for two free educational programs.
The Science and Nature program, appropriate for high school and adult learners, will feature the topic “Pass the Syrup.” Nights below freezing and days above mean something special in the world of maple syrup. Explore the art and process of maple sugaring, plus a bit about its history.
The Nature Explorers program, geared for children ages 8 to 13, will explore the topic, “What’s That Tree?” Participants will learn how to identify many different kinds, look at the ways trees change as they reach toward the sky and how to figure out how old the trees are.
Following these activities both groups will participate in a brief foray outside.
For additional information about this free program call 724-593-6105.
* * *
Come to Fort Ligonier’s Center for History Education, South Market Street, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, and sip a cup of tea and learn about Director of History and Collections Dr. Erica Nuckles’ recent trip to England and Scotland where she researched Old World connections to Fort Ligonier and Braddock’s Battlefield History Center.
Cost is $20. For additional information or to register visit www.fortligonier.org/event/tea-and-time-travel/ or call 724-238-9701. Walk-ins are welcome.
* * *
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier is hosting a special student workshop for teens ages 13 to 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
Participants will learn the concepts of relief printing starting with drawing an original image, then transferring the design to a linoleum block, and finally carving the linoleum to obtain the lines and textures needed to print their one-of-a-kind image.
Everyone will create several prints and a complete set of notecards by the end of the workshop.
Cost is $20 per person. Reservations are required by Thursday, March 12, and can be made by contacting the Museum at 724-238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org.
This workshop coincides with the “Artists of the 21st Century” exhibition featuring works by students throughout Westmoreland County.
* * *
Wilma Light and other members of the Bluebird Society of PA, will hold a program on the Eastern Bluebird, including an opportunity to make your own bluebird house.
All ages are welcome to attend the event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 14, at the Loyalhanna Watershed Farms, West Main Street and Springer Road. All materials will be provided at this free program.
A limited number of bluebird houses are available. Pre-register by contacting Susan Huba at 724-238-7560, ext. 1.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Cook Township Supervisors 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in the municipal office; and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in the municipal building.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
