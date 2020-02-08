Feb. 8, 2020

Having a Valentine too much pressure? Celebrate yourself at a teen-only Anti-Valentine’s Day party at the Ligonier Valley Library on Friday, Feb. 14.
Participants will meet with Annamae Bolen, teen librarian, at 3:30 p.m. in the Smart Room to decorate cookies, break hearts and jam out to tunes that celebrate yourself.
For additional information, call the library at 724-238-6451.
* * *
Come to the Ligonier Valley Library for a Block Party from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
A Block Party is an hour-long free play session with a set of universal wooden blocks, people, vehicles, animals, scarves, photographs of buildings and other materials.
Preschoolers will have the freedom to build and play as they wish. Keva Planks and Lego will be incorporated as well.
This free family program is geared toward ages 3 to 5. No registration is required, but caregivers must stay and play with their child/children.
For additional information, call the library at 724-238-6451 and ask to speak to Heather Oates, children’s librarian.
* * *
The movie “1917,” about two soldiers who embark on a dangerous mission to save 1,600 men from certain doom during World War I, will be shown at the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.
* * *
A Child Development public open house will be hosted by the Ligonier Valley YMCA, West Church Street, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday, Feb. 10 to 13.
Enrollment is now open for the toddler and preschool 2020-21 program.
For additional information, contact the Y at 724-238-7580.
* * *
Join the Socrates Café on the second Thursday of every month from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Ligonier Valley Library Community Room.
The Socrates Café is a discussion club that brings together a group of diverse individuals on a regular basis to consider some of the profound issues of the universe.
On Thursday, Feb. 13, the group will discuss “Morality: What is it and Who defines it?”
This program is free and no registration is needed. For additional information, call 724-238-6451.
* * *
An 18th century sewing activity, “Have a Heart” will be hosted from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, in the Fort Ligonier Center for History Education, South Market Street.
Hand-sew a red wool heart-shaped pin cushion just like the colonial ladies used with Sally Nuckles, seamstress, reenactor and teacher.
The $14 fee includes materials and complimentary admission to the museum. RSVP to the Fort by Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 724-238-9701.
* * *
Elementary school learners will be hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 2 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, in the Laurel Valley Elementary School, Route 711, New Florence.
To schedule an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org or call the elementary school office at 724-235-2723.
A “Keeping Farmers on the Land,” workshop, in partnership with Westmoreland County Agricultural Land Preservation and Farm and Environmental Renewal Network of Ligonier, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the Loyalhanna Watershed Association Farm’s Mimick Family Education Center, Old Lincoln Highway and Springer Road.
The workkshop will provide information on how to maintain existing agricultural lands by keeping land affordable for prospective farmers and keeping current farms viable.
Information on the PA Agricultural Business Development Center, current grants, conservation easements and potential in solar energy will be discussed by various presenters. See full agenda at www.loyalhannawatershed.org/index.php/events.
Cost for this workshop is $5 per person and includes a continental breakfast and buffet lunch. Contact Susan Huba at 724-238-7560, ext. 1# or susan@loyalwater.com to reserve your space by Tuesday, Feb. 18.
* * *
Join Dr. Helen Sitler in her writing workshop entitled, “Memories of Home.” In this two-part series, Dr. Sitler will lead participants through prompts to create tales of the places they have called home.
Part one will involve writing and part two revising. They will be held from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, and Thursday Feb. 27, in the lifelong learning center, the Heritage building in the Bethlen Communities on Kalassay Drive.
The workshop is free. Pre-registation is required by calling 724-238-2142 or emailing aclocker@bethlen.com.
* * *
Forbes State Forest staff will hold a beginner-friendly snowshoe program from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Feb. 29, on Laurel Mountain.
Participants will learn about the history of snowshoeing, how to fit snowshoes, the different types of snowshoes and then have the opportunity to test out a pair of shoes on an easy one-mile walk.
Required registration is full. If interested in being added to the waiting list, contact rmahony@pa.gov or 724-259-2201.
* * *
Ligonier Township will host two meetings to gather community input regarding the Ligonier Beach Park project.
The meetings will take place at 7 p.m. at Fort Ligonier on Wednesdays, Feb. 19, and March 25.
Contact the Township office 724-238- 2725 in advance if you’d like to make a presentation.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Valley School Board committee meeting 5:30 p.m., business meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, Ligonier Valley High School auditorium; Ligonier Township Recreation Board, 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, municipal building; Ligonier Township Supervisors, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, municipal building; and Ligonier Borough Council, 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, Town Hall.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.