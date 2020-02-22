The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches will offer a Lenten service, “I AM the Bread of Life,” beginning at noon Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, North Market Street.
The speaker will be the Rev. Christine Doren of the United Methodist Church, Stahlstown Charge.
The theme for the 2020 Lenten services is “The Seven I AM’s of Christ” from the Gospel of John.
Members of the congregation will serve a luncheon following the service for a nominal charge.
* * *
Wilpen Volunteer Fire Department, Wilpen Road, will be offering Lenten fish fry dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, with a limited menu, and Friday, Feb. 28, with the full menu.
Full menu options include: Fried fish, baked fish or shrimp, Steeler Platter (four pierogies served over haluski), Wilpen Whaler (fish sandwich topped with french fries and coleslaw), fried fish sandwich, baked fish and roll, pierogi, haluski, macaroni and cheese, french fries and green beans.
Eat-in includes beverages and dessert. Take-out orders are available by calling 724-238-7221.
* * *
The Print Shoppe of Irwin selected Wilpen Volunteer Fire Department as a participant in the “2020 Top 11 Fish Frys of Westmoreland County.”
To vote for Wilpen as your favorite, visit https://www.facebook.com/ThePrintShoppeNHT/ and scroll down to the voting ballot.
According to information posted on the store’s Facebook page, “This poll is meant to be fun and (bring) awareness to our local first responders and their fundraising efforts during fish fry season in Westmoreland County.”
* * *
Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1, Waterford will offer Lenten fish fry dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday, starting Feb. 28, through Good Friday, April 10.
Dinners include: Coleslaw, parsley potatoes or French fries, choice of green beans or macaroni and cheese, dessert and drinks.
Dinner choices include: Baked fish, fried fish or fried fish sandwich $10, chicken tender $8, and shrimp $10.50. Children dinner portions $5, sodas $1.
Take-out orders add $.50, call: 724-238-5270 The fire hall is located on Route 271.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Library’s children’s department will host a free hands-on Science & Literacy Workshop at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Have fun while learning to think like a scientist. This program is for children ages 3-5 and their caretakers.
Must be registered by Monday, Feb. 24, to attend. Call the library at 724-238-6451 or visit the library to register.
* * *
February is bag sale month at Open Hands Ministry Clothing Boutique located in the Cook Township Community Center on Route 711 South, Stahlstown A small grocery store bag full of clothing is $1 per bag, while a small kitchen bag of clothing is $3 per bag. The sale takes place every day the boutique is open in February.
Regular hours of operation are 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, closed Friday and Sunday.
* * *
A two-day “Winter Quarters Workshop Series: Leather Working 201 Portmanteau” will be held at Fort Ligonier from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
Students will have the opportunity to create an 18th-century portmanteau reproduction of a rare example from the Fort Ticonderoga collection.
Workshop participants will prepare waxed-ends, prepare pre-cut portmanteau pieces for assembly, apply bindings, texture the leather, sew and attach leather-wrapped handles, prepare straps, attach buckles and straps, and sew the portmanteau together.
This workshop is for students ages 18-plus. Brett Walker will be the instructor. Class size is limited to eight people. Cost is $360 and includes class fee and materials.
For addtional information or to register, call 724-238-9701 or visit the fort’s website at www.fortligonier.org/event.
* * *
Chestnut Ridge Community Center, Route 259, Fairfield Township, has scheduled a number of events, including:
Square Dance, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 7; “Land and Water Conservation and Restoration Chat,” Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10; CPR and AED training, Mutual Aid, 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 25, and Doo Wop Oldies Dance, EPICS from Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 13, time to be announced.
* * *
David Zahl, author of “Seculosity,” will speak at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in Ligonier Town Hall on the decline and future of organized religion.
He will discuss how career, parenting, technology, food, politics and romance became our new religion. His talk, hosted by Epiphany Anglican Fellowship of Ligonier, is free and open to the public.
Copies of the book are available for purchase at Second Chapter Books, East Main Street.
* * *
Valley School of Ligonier’s annual spring musical production, will be “Annie, Jr.!” based on Harold Gray’s “Little Orphan Annie” comic strip, that debuted in the New York Daily News in 1924 and became one of the most popular comics of the latter half of the 20th century.
It will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, and 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the school located on Lupine Lane, off of Linn Run Road, Rector.
Admission is free and open to the public.
* * *
Powdermill Nature Reserve will hold a children’s Storytime and More program at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Children ages 3-9, accompanied by an adult, are welcome to discover the wonders of nature through a picture book read-aloud
“Curious George Makes Maple Syrup” will be the topic. George is learning to make pancakes, and he loves them with maple syrup. When he uses the last drop, George wants to make more for his friend.
Come learn with George how maple syrup is made during the reading of this fun story. Afterward, participants will venture outdoors in search of sugar maple trees.
For additional information about this free program, call 724-593-6105. Powdermill is located along Route 381 in Rector.
* * *
Wood Bridge Preschool registration for the 2020-2021 school year will begin on Monday, March 2. Anyone wanting to enroll their child in preschool, call 724-238-6050 or email woodbridgepreschool@yahoo.com to receive registration materials.
Interested parents can attend an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, March 2, through Friday, March 6.
All applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
* * *
Join Forbes State Forest staff after work for a sunset two-mile snowshoe hike from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6.
Come prepared with warm layers, water and a headlamp. If there is no snow, participants will hike. Hot cocoa and tea will be provided.
Registration is required. For additional information or to register, contact rmahony@pa.gov or 724-259-2201.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Writers’ 29th annual Student Poetry Contest for poets in grades 4-12 is now open to submissions. Cash prizes will be awarded at all grade levels in different forms of poetry, from haiku to free verse to rhymed forms.
Homeschoolers are welcome.They can win up to $20 for a poem. The deadline for submitting is March 11.
Students, teachers and parents can get entry forms and contest rules by visiting www.LVWonline.org or contacting LVW Publicity Director Judith Gallagher at jgallagher@LHTOT.com or 724-593-7294.
The awards ceremony for the winners of the Student Poetry Contest will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at Barnes & Noble, Route 30, Greensburg.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Supervisors, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the township municipal building; Ligonier Borough Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Ligonier Town Hall, and Ligonier Township Planning Commission 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the township municipal building.
* * *
