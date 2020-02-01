There will be a new Ligonier Country Night Market, a joint effort with the market and the Ligonier Chamber of Commerce, held on the third Thursday of the month from June through October on the Diamond.
This will be an abridged version of the traditional Saturday market with approximately 40 vendors. The focus will be on produce and processed foods (jarred items, cheese, meats and more).
The hours are from 5 to 9 p.m. and the dates will be June 18, July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17 and Oct. 15.
Opening day for the traditional Saturday market is 8 a.m. on May 16 at the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm near the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, Ligonier Township.
* * *
February is bag sale month at Open Hands Ministry Clothing Boutique, located in the Cook Township Community Center on Route 711 South, Stahlstown. A small grocery store bag full of clothing is $1 per bag, while a small kitchen bag of clothing is $3 per bag. The sale takes place every day the boutique is open in February.
Regular hours of operation are from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The boutique is closed Friday and Sunday.
The boutique is looking for volunteers. Volunteer positions involve serving the shopper by assisting with sales and directing them to the items they are looking for. The volunteers man the shop in time segments of two and three hours.
Monies raised stay in the community and fund local projects to help the elderly and disabled, as well as provide layettes for newborns of financially struggling families. If you are interested in helping out or have any questions, call volunteer scheduler Esther Berkey at 724-238-4844.
Anyone wishing to donate to the projects can mail contributions to Open Hands Ministries, P.O. Box 896, Ligonier, PA 15658. These donations defray the costs of rent and utilities.
* * *
The film “Jojo Rabbit” is showing at the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.
* * *
Join Powdermill Nature Reserve staff at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, in the museum located along Route 381 in Rector, for two free educational programs.
The Science and Nature program, appropriate for high school and adult learners, will feature the topic “Attracting Bluebirds and Why It’s Important.” Participants will explore the bluebird’s history in Pennsylvania, their uncertain future and what you can do to help.
The Nature Explorers program, geared for learners in grades 3 through 8, will explore the topic “Calling All Bluebirds!” Come explore the lives of bluebirds and find out ways you can help them right in your own backyard. There will be a hands-on investigation of feathers and nests.
If you plan to attend either program and would like to build a bluebird house to take home, call 724-593-6105.
* * *
Pleasant Grove United Methodists Church will hold its annual soup sale on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Choices of soup include chicken noodle, ham and bean, beef vegetable, wedding and stuffed pepper. Price this year is $6 a quart.
Pick up is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church, located off Route 711, approximately 4.5 miles south of Ligonier.
Orders may be placed by calling Darleen at 724-593-2031 and leaving a message with your order as well as a name and contact number. Orders should be placed by Monday, Feb 10. Extra soup may be available at the church but availability is not guaranteed.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library and the library’s chess judge, Ed Surma, will hold a chess workshop for children from kindergarten through eighth grade from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 15.
This workshop is for children who already know how to play chess and want to fine-tune their skills, especially for the upcoming chess tournament on March 14.
No registration is necessary. Bring a standard chess set if you have one. Parents are encouraged to stay for the workshop especially if your child is young.
For additional information, call the library at 724-238-6451.
* * *
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will host a special workshop for children ages 8 to 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Children will learn to create paper sculpture “Pop-Up” cards.
This workshop coincides with the “Artists of the 21st Century” exhibition featuring works by students throughout Westmoreland County.
Cost for the workshop is $20 per person. All materials are provided. Reservations are required by Thursday, Feb. 13, and can be made by contacting the museum at 724-238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org.
The museum is located on Route 711 south. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. It is handicapped-accessible and available to the public free of charge. For additional information, call 724-238-6015 or visit www.sama-art.org.
* * *
Break out your beach gear and make your way to the Laurel Mountain Ski Lodge from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, for a Beach Ski Theme Scavenger Hunt on the slopes.
Register for the event at guest services or at the Wildcat Lounge. Advance registration is $20 per team of four and day of the event registration is $30 per team. Prizes will be awarded.
For additional information, call 724-238-2801.
* * *
Jason Cherry, author of “Pittsburgh’s Lost Outpost ... Captain Trent’s Fort,” will discuss his book from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, in Fort Ligonier, South Market Street.
Discover the story of William Trent, who built the first fort that would form the beginnings of Pittsburgh and set the staging ground for the French and Indian War.
Cost is $12 for Fort Ligonier Association members and $15 for non-members. For additional information or to register, call 724-238-9701 or visit http://fortligonier.org/
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, in the municipal building, and Cook Township Supervisors, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, in the municipal office.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
