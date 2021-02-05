The Ligonier Valley Library has a newly redesigned website at www.ligonierlibrary.org.
Highlights include: the ability to search the catalog from the library’s home page, redesigned children’s and teen’s pages, and direct access to Flipster, a digital magazine service. In order to access the digital magazines, several databases and to request items in the catalog, patrons will need the 14-digit barcode on the back of their library card.
A quick tour of the new site can be found at www.ligonierlibrary.org/news/. Keep checking back as staff continues to update the site with a new “Adult & Seniors” page as well as a redesigned Pennsylvania Room page.
Ligonier Valley Library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ligoniervalleylibrary, also offers up-to-date information as well as some “just for fun” posts.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s “Spread the Love,” a Valentine’s Day themed, online auction continues until 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
From shopping sprees, romantic dinners, jewelry or sports memorabilia, this auction has something for everyone. The auction site is https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/.../LVHS-Spread-the...
All proceeds will benefit the historical society and the continuation of its programming in the Ligonier Valley.
For additional information or view auction items, visit https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/LVHS-Spread-the-Love-16844
* * *
The new challenge has started and the goal for this month is to read 25,000 minutes during the Ligonier Valley Library Virtual Field Trip Reading Challenge.
To register and enjoy this fun event during the cold winter month of February, visit https://ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org/.
This challenge is for all ages and there will be names drawn for fun prizes along the way. For additional information, call the library at 724-237-6451.
* * *
The Shenango River was voted the 2021 PA River of the Year. Buffalo Creek was voted second, Lehigh River, third; Loyalhanna Creek, fourth, and Tunkhannock Creek, fifth.
The Shenango River is a principal tributary of the Beaver River, winding through Northwestern Pennsylvania — connecting the Pymatuning and Shenango lakes with the Beaver River.
* * *
The Women’s Cancer Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12, in Heritage United Methodist Church Lounge, on the Diamond.
Everyone, from newly diagnosed to longtime survivors, are welcome.
* * *
Stop by the Ligonier Valley Library to pickup a free “Valentine Take and Make” kit that will be available until Friday, Feb. 12, or until supplies run out.
The craft kit includes a coloring page and fun math activity using candy hearts. Kits are available one per family.
There will be a live event on the library’s Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/ligoniervalleylibrary/ at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Join Heather Oates, children’s librarian, and Bobbi McDowell, children’s department clerk, as they read a Valentine story then sort/count candy hearts together along with a few other fun activities.
For additional information, call the library at 724-238-6451.
* * *
Heritage United Methodist Church, located on the Diamond, will host a Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
Register online at www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
* * *
Powdermill Nature Reserve, Route 381, Rector, will host a guided adult nature walk starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
Participants will gather in the atrium of the Powdermill Nature Center before heading outside to explore the beauty of winter.
This adult program is open to age 18 and up. Pre-registration is required. For additional information or to register, call 724-593-6105.
* * *
“Cognitive Dissonance” will be the topic for the Socrates Virtual Café hosted from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, by the Ligonier Valley Library in their Zoom chat room, with participants able to join from the comfort of their home.
The term cognitive dissonance is used to describe the mental discomfort that results from holding two conflicting beliefs, values or attitudes. People attempt to relieve this tension in different ways, such as by rejecting, explaining away or avoiding new information.
The facilitator will be Dighton Fiddner, Ph.D., retired from the U.S. Army and Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he was a professor of political science.
Everyone attending, including those who have attended previous virtual or in-person sessions, are required to register at http://bit.ly/LVLSocratesCafe-Feb11-reg
For additional information, call the library at 724-238-6451, or visit https://www.ligonierlibrary.org/events/socrates-virtual-cafe
* * *
Laurel Mountain Ski Resort invites you to check out its mountain cam to view conditions on the slopes online at http://www.laurelmountainski.com/ski-ride/mountain-cam/ The image is updated once every 15 minutes.
Just a reminder, natural snow areas may be thin and snow drifts in some places, use caution when choosing your decent.
Wear your masks inside the lodge. This is not negotiable and you will be asked to leave if you are not wearing it.
Hours of operation is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Check the cam website for updates. All hours are weather permitting.
* * *
The Pennsylvania Room of the Ligonier Valley Library is looking for information on Veterans of the Korean War for this year’s historic photography show, “Faces of Ligonier Valley: Veterans of the Korean War Era.”
Shirley Iscrupe, Pennsylvania Room Archivist, would like to borrow and make copies of photographs and documents, and any other data to help identify the men and women who served at that time including those stationed in Germany.
This exhibit was postponed from 2020 and it is hoped that it can be held this year. There are currently around 175 veterans on the list.
For additional information, call the library at 724-238-6451 or email Shirley.Iscrupe@wlnonline.org
* * *
Join virtually “Tipsy History: The Birthday Roast of George Washington” from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, to celebrate Washington’s birthday with two of Fort Ligonier’s Museum professionals roasting and entertaining you with fun facts about his life and military career.
This program is live over Zoom and geared toward adults, make sure to put in ear buds around children due to language involved in the program.
Only one Zoom link is needed per household. Cost is $10. Proceeds will support Fort Ligonier’s preservation projects.
For additional information or to register, visit https://www.fortligonier.org/event/virtual-tipsy-history-the-birthday-roast-of-george-washington/ or call 724-238-9701.
* * *
The Ligonier Township Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the municipal complex. A limited number of six residents can attend in person. Masks are required. Email Tracy Krowchak tkrowchak@ligoniertownship.com before 2 p.m. the day of the meeting to check availability.
The meeting will be available on Zoom. Comments to be read on record can be emailed to Terry Carcella, tcarcella@ligoniertownship.com or mailed to Caracella at 1 Municipal Park, Dr. Ligonier, PA 15658.
To attend remotely, contact Jim Nieusma by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at jnieusma@ligoniertownship.com
* * *
Ligonier Borough Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, via Zoom. Next week, the meeting access information will be available on the borough website, ligonierboro.com, or by calling the office at 724-238-9852.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Valley School Board, committee meeting 5:30 p.m., business meeting 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 8, in Ligonier Valley High School auditorium, Springer Road, and Ligonier Township Recreation Committee, reorganization meeting, 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, in the municipal complex.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
