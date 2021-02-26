Feb. 26, 2021

The Ligonier Valley Library children’s department will have special “Hat” themed preschool storytime packets, geared for children ages 3, 4 and 5, available from Wednesday, March 3, to Tuesday, March 9.
There will be a Facebook Live Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, using the fun items found in the packet. Even if you do not have a packet, feel free to join the live storytime.
For additional information, call the library at 724-238-6451 and speak to Heather Oates, children’s librarian, or Bobbi McDowell, children’s department clerk.
* * *
Wilpen Volunteer Fire Department will have their Lenten dinners available for pick up from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.
The dinners are takeout only because of COVID-19; no phone orders, come to the hall to place and pick up your order.
The menu includes fried fish sandwich dinner or fried shrimp dinner with one side of your choice: french fries, haluski, mac and cheese or four pierogies.
Cost is $12 per dinner. Individual sides are available for purchase at $5 each. Cash or check only.
* * *
The Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, will be showing the movie “Tom & Jerry” at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, and Saturday, Feb. 27, and from 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28.
A legendary rivalry re-emerges when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing the desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him.
* * *
Starting Monday, March 1, the Ligonier Valley YMCA, West Church Street, will be extending weekday evening hours as follows: Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Child watch is returning on a reservation basis, March 1, in the teen center location, on the following days: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Call the Y at 724-238-7580 to make a reservation. All reservations are for one hour long and cancellations without notice will be subject to a $5 fee. Reservations will only be accepted 24 hours in advance.
Day Passes will return March 1. Anyone who is not a member of the LVYMCA will have to purchase a Day Pass. Cost is $10 and can be used the entire day.
For additional information, call the Y.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library will be holding a “Teen Bookworm Challenge” starting Monday, March 1, and ending on Tuesday, Aug. 31, for young adults ages 13 to 18.
Each month will have its own theme, and the teens’ goal will be to read a book within that theme. Prizes will be awarded.
This challenge is through Beanstack. Readers can register through the app or on the library’s Beanstack page: https://ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365.
For additional information, contact Annamae Bolen, youth services, at 724-238-6451.
* * *
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Pleasant Grove Road, Cook Township, will hold its annual soup sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, for pick up at the church.
Price remains at $6 per quart. Choices include beef vegetable, wedding, chicken noodle, ham and bean and stuffed pepper.
Orders can be placed by calling and leaving a message for Darleen at 724-593-2031. Leave your name, contact number and order. Extras may be available but are not guaranteed.
* * *
Come to the Chestnut Ridge Community Center, located along Route 259, Fairfield Township, on Saturday, March 6, and enjoy square dancing from 7 to 10 p.m. with a live caller. No experience is necessary.
Cost of admission is $5 per person. Food will be available for purchase.
Help support the community center by attending this fun event. Masks are requested, not required, and social distancing applies.
For additional information, contact Jane Guyer 724-235-9793.
* * *
Italian immigrant Luigi del Bianco was the chief stone carver on Mount Rushmore, but it took decades after his death for the world to know his name.
Actor Lou del Bianco tells his grandfather’s story, from Luigi’s origins in Italy to the 25-year campaign that brought his legacy to light, via Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.
This virtual program is brought to you by Adams Memorial Library, Ligonier Valley Library and Norwin Public Library. Register online at https://forms.gle/JoyHASceo6yNFvx9A
* * *
An invitational “Indoor Flea Market & Bake Sale” will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
A pre-paid reserved space, with table provided, is $10. Call Pat at 724-238-2630 to make a reservation. If not reserved, the cost with a table is $15 on the day of the sale.
Food will be available for purchase from the center’s kitchen
* * *
In partnership with Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation, the Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) will co-sponsor the “Over the Hill Challenge” starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, on the hills of the Watershed Farm and will feature obstacles, physical challenges and tons of muddy fun.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation’s 2021 Learn to Swim Programs.
Cost is $20 per person and includes a commemorative “Over the Hill” neck gaiter and reusable water bottle. Pre-registration is required through Eventbrite at https://overthehillchallenge.eventbrite.com.
Refreshments from The Pickled Chef and Stateside Vodka will be available for purchase.
All participants must adhere to current CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines for outdoor events..
Contact Susan Huba at 724-238-7560, ext. 1# for additional information.
This is the first of several new events that will be featured this year, with help from their longtime community partners, in celebration of LWA’s 50th anniversary.
* * *
The Ligonier Country Market, located on the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm near the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, will open the 2021 season at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 15.
Ligonier Night Market, on the Diamond, will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16
* * *
Ligonier Scout Troops 372/1372 placed third in the 2021 Klondike Derby sled race and overall scoring for the day, winning a pop-up dining fly to use on their next camp out.
The Scouts braved cold temperatures by staying active with their activity stations, including fire-building, Morse code, first aid, egg flipping, search and rescue, orienteering and shelter building.
Carmen L Jarvis Rose and Denise Lawson brought their sled dogs and taught the Scouts about dog rescue efforts and sled racing.
The Scouts alternate outdoor in-person meetings, masks and have COVID-19 measures in place, with Zoom meetings. No previous scouting experience is required. For additional information about joining, call 724-953-6383.
* * *
The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, in the municipal complex.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case.
