Three cheers for some heartwarming fire companies news. The Darlington Volunteer Fire Co. Station 42 recently donated one of the fire trucks to the Poole Community Fire Department in Poole, Kentucky. Wilpen VFC and Chestnut Ridge VFC donated some of their equipment to the department to help them. Talk about helping your brothers and sisters in fighting fire. Well done!
* * *
The local Cub Scouts Pack 370 is selling Marianna Subs and Pizza to raise funds for their camps and events. Find a Cub Scout to place your order before March 28 with subs being delivered April 9. Support your Scouts.
* * *
The local Book Drive sponsored by the Ligonier Lodge 331 F&AM will be collecting children’s books for the Champion Christian School, which includes the Ligonier, Donegal and Champion locations. New and slightly used books are appreciated for children up to 10 years old. The book drive is an annual event that runs from Feb. 25-April 2. Book donations are accepted at Fox’s Pizza Den of Ligonier, Fox’s Pizza Den of Seward, Ligonier Creamery and Kelley Asset Management (132 W. Main St. #6, Ligonier). Thank you to the businesses for allowing the collections. For any questions please contact Karl Horman at 724-259-0226. Thank you for your donations and support.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library invites you to join them in their February reading challenge on Beanstack. Unlock badges and earn tickets while you read! There are some interesting Valentine activities to do as part of the challenge. Any age is welcome to participate in this free challenge. There’s a chance to win a $5 Chamber Gift Card. Join by downloading the Beanstack app or https://ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org/
And now for something a little different, the Chess Workshop at the library Feb. 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Learn at the Chess Workshop with the Chess Tournament judge, Ed Surma. Children grades K-eight are encouraged to come and plan to attend the Chess Tournament next month. Children are expected to already know how to play chess to get the most out of this workshop. Caregivers who play chess are invited to stay and share their skills with the children. Registration is required, and space is limited. Call 724-238-6451 as registration is currently open at this time. Get that checkmate!
After the Chess Workshop, a month later there will be a Chess Tournament.
Treat those little ones to Lap Time Storytime. The interactive storytime is for children ages 1 and 2 along with their caregiver. A lap is required for every child! This fun storytime will meet three weeks in March for 30 minutes with a story, singing, finger play, and rhymes. Space is limited to 12 children and their caregiver. Call to register starting March 1.
* * *
Everyone’s favorite season is upon us, Fish Fry time! Plan your Friday meals accordingly and also support the local area’s organizations. It’s a win win.
Wilpen Volunteer Fire Co. will have its Lenten Fish Fry this year starting on the first Friday of Lent with doors opening at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Freezers are stocked and ready to provide you with the delicious hand-cut and breaded fried fish and baked with along with the favorites of haluski, pierogi and shrimp. Call 724-238-7221 for questions and orders.
The 2022 Waterford Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department will have their to-go-only Fish Fry Dinners. All dinners include a choice of two sides, coleslaw, a dessert, roll/bun with sandwich. Call for prices and orders 724-238-5270.
* * *
Did you know that Ligonier has its own DAR chapter? Daughters of the American Revolution is a lineage-based membership service organization for women who are directly descended from a person involved in the United State’s efforts toward independence. The nonprofit group passionately promotes historic preservation, education and patriotism. For more information on the local chapter, email mamurty@outlook.com.
There is also a Children of the American Revolution chapter as a part of the DAR chapter. For more information, please email Jennifer Gavin jennygavdar@yahoo.com.
* * *
If you know of anyone in the Ligonier Valley who would be eligible to receive the items from the Food Pantry please advise them to go to Holy Trinity Catholic Church on West Main Street in town. The Food Pantry is held on the Saturday after the third Friday of every month beginning at 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. This month’s Food Pantry will be held on Saturday, March 19, You may sign up then.
* * *
Our local Inn, Compass Inn that is, will be hosting some exciting series to keep you warm with information and discussion.
Ever have those moments where you ponder life’s deep questions? Some of them might be who’s Nick in the word nickname, why a cow is in the pasture but it is beef on a plate? The list goes on and Cornell graduate Dr. Emily Barth will help answer these for you. Compass Inn will continue to host the series, “Histories and Mysteries of Language,” March 10 & 24 and April 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each date will have a new discussion topic and welcomes anyone to attend without having attended a previous date.
Fireside Chats will continue with experts addressing diverse topics. Sit down with the experts and learn about their field of study. Dr. Barth works as the head museum interpreter at Compass Inn Museum and kicks off this series. “Language is a historical artifact that we use every day. I’m looking forward to sharing this unique historical topic with a new audience,” added Dr. Barth.
General admission is $5. This event is recommended for adults only due to the complex nature of the topic. Tickets can be purchased the day of the event on location or at
https://www.eventbrite.com/.../fireside-chats-histories....
* * *
Get your appetite ready: St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church, Rector, will be serving up the goodness of pancakes for its annual Shrove Tuesday pancake supper. Join them from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1. The dinner includes pancakes, sausage, syrup, applesauce and beverage. The donation is $7 for adults and $4 for children under 12 years of age. A family rate is also available. Proceeds benefit the Agua Viva School in Guatemala.
* * *
Chestnut Ridge 4-H Club will be starting up its 2022 season on March 2 at 7 p.m. Children ages 8-19 by Jan. 1, 2022, are eligible to join. Cloverbuds for ages 5-8 enjoy activities and projects available; there’s more to it than just animals. For information please call or text Jane Guyer 412-554-2562.
The famous local Chestnut Ridge Community Center Square Dance is March 5 at 7-10 p.m. $5 admission for the fun and food available for purchase with a live band playing. All ages and skills available. For more information call Jane at the above number.
* * *
Be sure to follow the West Fairfield Community Center Facebook page for updates on the progress and fundraising events/activities to restore the building for community use.
* * *
Looking into the next month, but important to note. One day only, the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department will be at the Ligonier Township Municipal Building on Tuesday, March 22, from noon until 6 p.m. Get your gun permit applications and renewals. Grab your gun permit paperwork online at the county’s website to fill out ahead of time. Please wear a mask when you enter the building; they are required. Expect an extended wait with this event.
* * *
Mark those calendars for the Darlington Fire Hall Ladies’ Auxiliary Spring Vendor Show Saturday, April 30, from noon to 4 p.m. at the fire hall. There will be shopping, Chinese auction, food and fun. Grab your family and friends to enjoy the fun. If you wish to be a vendor please email or call Marissa mal81378@gmail.com or 724-875-5057.
* * *
Support local in every form! You have all the chances above. Enjoy.
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
