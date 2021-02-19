Due to the continuation of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Ligonier Valley Association of Churches will not be holding their annual Lenten services and luncheons.
There will, however, be the continuation of the Daily Devotionals during Holy Week from Palm Sunday, March 28, to Easter Sunday, April 4. They may be accessed through the Ligonier Easter Facebook page. Various pastors of the area will be discussing each day the “I Am’s of Christ.”
* * *
Wilpen Volunteer Fire Department will have their Lenten Dinners available for pickup from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Feb. 19, and every Friday through and including Good Friday.
The dinners are takeout only. Due to COVID-19, there are no phone orders; come to the hall to place and pick up your order.
The menu includes fried fish sandwich dinner or fried shrimp dinner. Cost is $12 per dinner.
Dinners include one side of your choice: French fries, haluski, mac and cheese or four pierogies. Individual sides are available for purchase at $5 each. Cash or check only.
More than a dozen artists are currently painting a variety of local winter scenes in preparation for an exhibition and “Wet Sale” from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, in the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art — Ligonier Valley, Route 711 South.
Open to the public free of charge, the event offers an opportunity to make purchases on the freshly painted works while speaking with the artists. Registration is encouraged but not required at https://www.sama-art.org/event-list.
If you are unable to make the reception the museum will be retaining works for viewing and purchase through Saturday, Feb. 27.
* * *
Beginning Monday, Feb. 22, the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce’s new office hours will be from 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for Thursday, Feb. 25, when the office will open at 8:30 a.m. for the sale of a limited number of “Soup’s On Walk” tickets.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library’s Death in the Beanstack Reading Challenge, designed for ages 18 and older, begins on Friday, Feb. 26, and runs through Friday, Dec. 10.
Loosely based on the library’s mystery/thriller book discussion group, participants in the Beanstack version will earn badges by reading and reviewing six titles.
The title selections are located under the Activity Badges. There is a Library’s Choice reading selection as well as a Reader’s Choice option, for those who have already read the library’s pick. This option includes a link for read-alike titles. You only need to read one of the two options, but can do both if you like. Along the way, you will be eligible to possibly win some prizes.
Follow the challenge on Facebook and/or Instagram for updates, interactive posts, and possible virtual or in-person discussions. You can even request to join the private Death in the Stacks Facebook group.
Anyone can join this free challenge, but you must live within driving distance to win any possible prizes. If you have any questions or need help joining the challenge visit https://www.ligonierlibrary.org/ or call the library at 724-238-6451.
* * *
Powdermill Nature Reserve will conduct a guided Family Nature Walk at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27.
Participants will meet in the atrium of the Nature Center before heading outside to explore the beauty of winter. This family-friendly experience is open to participants of all ages.
Pre-registration and face masks are required. Register everyone in your party. For additional information or to register, call 724-593-6105. Powdermill is located along Route 381 in Rector.
* * *
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Pleasant Grove Road, Cook Township, will hold its annual soup sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, for pick up at the church.
Price remains at $6 per quart. Choices include beef vegetable, wedding, chicken noodle, ham and bean and stuffed pepper.
Orders can be placed by calling and leaving a message for Darleen at 724-593-2031. Leave your name, contact number, and order.
Extras may be available but are not guaranteed.
* * *
Ticket for the 11th annual “Soup’s on Walk” will be available for purchase through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ligonier-soups-on-tickets-141481754737, with a limited number, also, available at the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce office, starting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
Sponsored by the chamber, soup sampling and playing merchant/business bingo for a chance to win prizes, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20.
Cost of tickets is $20 each. All sales final, no refunds or returns. Tickets are not available over the phone or by voice mail request. For additional information, contact the chamber at 724-238-4200.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Library will be offering a new reading challenge for patrons of all ages, Monday, March 1, through Saturday, May 1.
It will be “Spring Into Reading” using Beanstack.
Beanstack is a platform for reading challenges and personalized book recommendations used by many organizations, especially libraries and schools.
Pre-register at https://ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org/. For additional information, call the library at 723-238-6451.
* * *
The Ligonier Township Supervisors credit the extra effort and perseverance of Tracy Legato, administrative assistant, for the addition of four cardboard dumpsters at the municipal complex.
The recycling company has also committed to a regular schedule of pickups.
* * *
A Ligonier Township Supervisors workshop scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23, has been changed to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, in the municipal complex, Route 711.
The meeting will be available on Zoom. A limited number of residents can attend in-person. Masks are required.
To attend in-person or remotely, contact Jim Nieusma before 2 p.m. the day of the meeting jnieusma@ligoniertownship.com or call 724-238-2725, ext 116.
* * *
Ligonier Borough Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23, was cancelled for lack of an agenda.
* * *
The Ligonier Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, in the municipal complex, Route 711.
The meeting will only be available to residents on Zoom.
No in-person available, attendance will be at capacity with the presenters.
To attend remotely, contact Jim Nieusma before 3:30 p.m. the day of the meeting jnieusma@ligoniertownship.com or call 724-238-2725 ext 116.
* * *
Linn Run Road sustained major damage and will remain closed for the foreseeable future as noted on the Forbes State Park Facebook page Thursday, Feb. 18.
Any questions about conditions of Laurel Summit roads and parking lots can be directed to the Forbes State Forest district office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 724-238-1200.
* * *
Ligonier Valley residents are reminded to be patient as municipalities work to improve road conditions. Drive safely for the weather conditions.
* * *
