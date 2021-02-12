Feb. 12, 2021

Need a date for Valentine’s Day? The Ligonier Valley Library has you covered. Staff members have set up a match making display that will hook patrons up on a “Blind Date With A Book” and hopefully be the start of a new love affair.
The display is located near the main circulation desk. The books are completely wrapped to keep patrons from peeking inside. On the back, they wrote a few simple details describing the book.
Pick a book, check it out at the main circulation desk and fall in love. Don’t like it? Return it and select another. The display will be up until Monday, March 1.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s “Spread the Love Valentine’s Day Online Auction” ends at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb 13.
Among the lots offered include: shopping sprees, sports memorabilia, jewelry, full bartender kit including assorted liquors. Link to view the lots and place a bid is https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/LVHS-Spread-the-Love-16844
The auction benefits the society and the continuation of its projects.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Library will host a “Facebook Live Valentine Storytime” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, on the library’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ligoniervalleylibrary.
Anyone can watch and enjoy the reading of the story, however, the Valentine Take and Makes are all gone.
For additional information, call the library at 724-238-6451.
* * *
Wilpen Volunteer Fire Department will be having their Lenten Dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. on the following dates: Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17 (no haluski this date), and every Friday from Feb. 19 through and including Good Friday.
The dinners are takeout only due to COVID-19; no phone orders, come to the hall to place and pick up orders.
The menu will include fried fish sandwich dinner or fried shrimp dinner. Cost is $12 per dinner.
Dinners include one side of your choice: french fries, haluski, mac and cheese or four pierogi. Individual sides are available for purchase at $5 each. Cash or check only.
* * *
Death in the Stacks, a mystery/thriller book discussion group at Ligonier Valley Library, will be a fun reading challenge in 2021.
Participants will use Beanstack, through the app or website, to track their reading. There may even be a few prizes given throughout the challenge.
Activities will include a suggested read by the moderators of mystery book club with an option for reader’s choice. Participants are encouraged to then write a review of what they read.
Anyone wanting to have a more in depth discussion can request to join the group on Facebook. The challenge is open to ages 18 to 108 and runs Friday, Feb. 26, through Friday, Dec. 10.
For additional information or help setting up your Beanstack account, stop in or call the library at 724-238-6451 or visit the library’s website at www.ligonierlibrary.org.
* * *
Wood Bridge Preschool, located in Rector, is scheduling small tours at 1 p.m. each day from Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5.
If interested in attending, call the school at 724-238-6050 or email woodbridgepreschool@yahoo.com to schedule your tour.
Due to COVID-19, all tours will be given after students have left for the day and will be conducted in small groups. Masks must be worn during the tour.
* * *
Ligonier Girl Scout Troop 90003 will be selling cookies on the Diamond by Town Hall, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 27, and at Ligonier Giant Eagle, South Walnut Street, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Sunday, Feb. 28.
All cookie money stays local. Your purchase impacts only the Girl Scout standing in front of you who may simply want to earn money to go to camp.
* * *
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art — Ligonier Valley, Route 711 south, will host an Artists of the 21st Century exhibition starting Friday, Feb. 12.
Register at https://www.sama-art.org/event-list to attend the opening reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 6.
For additional information, call 724-238-6015.
* * *
St John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Wilpen Road, is holding a halupki (stuffed cabbage) sale. Cost is one dozen $25 and half a dozen $15.
Place orders between Monday, March 1, and Saturday, March 20. Pick up is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at the church.
To preorder, call Steve 724-238-2286 or Barb 724-238-5800. Leave your name, phone number and quantity wanted. Payment is due at the time of pickup; cash or check only.
* * *
Join Wilma Light of the Bluebird Society of PA for an informative online program on the Eastern Bluebird. It will include an opportunity to make your own bluebird house to attract these colorful thrushes to your home.
The Loyalhanna Watershed Association is offering a free birdhouse kit to the first 50 households who register for this program in celebration of the organization’s milestone 50th anniversary this year.
To register for this free program opportunity, visit https://bluebirdprogram.eventbrite.com.
Additional information on how to access the virtual program link will be forwarded prior to the Saturday, March 13, program date.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled Soups On Walk and Merchant Bingo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all soups will be served outside rather than inside the businesses.
* * *
The Pittsburgh Foundation Scholarship application information and forms are online at https://pittsburghfoundation.org/scholarshipsearch.
There are 11 options or more for Ligonier Valley High School seniors. Also check out your intended major and higher education institution for more possible scholarships. Many of these applications have a March 15 deadline.
This site is another resource for scholarships in addition to high school guidance counselors. For additional information, call 412-391-5122 or email scholarships@pghfdn.org..
* * *
At Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Fort Ligonier VFW Post 734, Chief John Berger was presented with the post’s Law Enforcement Award.
This award recognizes Chief Berger for his adherence of the highest ideals of law enforcement and protecting lawful rights of the citizens. He has served the Ligonier Valley for 28 years.
* * *
Cook Township will not hold a spring dumpster day in April. There are plans to hold one from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
* * *
Ligonier residents are asked to be patient and allow time for public works crews to deal with adverse conditions on multiple roads resulting from freezing rain and snow. If possible, stay home but if you can not, leave early enough for commuting.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce and the PA 59th Legislative District office, both located in Town Hall, and the Ligonier Township municipal offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, for Presidents Day.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board, Tuesday, Feb. 16, canceled for lack of agenda, and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, in the municipal complex.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L
