The Ligonier Valley High School Marching Band would like to thank everyone for their support at the dinner fundraiser at Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse and silent auction. They had a successful night. The band is staying busy with a pep band that plays at the home basketball games. Marching band members are looking forward to their trip to Niagara Falls in late April.
* * *
Friendly reminder from the local fire companies, when there is snowfall, be sure to shovel around any fire hydrants for easy visibility and access. Thanks for being proactive and responsible.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library invites you to join them in their February reading challenge on Beanstack. Unlock badges and earn tickets while you read! There are some interesting Valentine activities to do as part of the challenge. Any age is welcome to participate in this free challenge. There’s a chance to win a $5 Chamber Gift Card. Join by downloading the Beanstack app or https://ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org/
Join the author/illustrator of the Black Bear Sled Dog book series and her Alaskan sled dogs for an afternoon of fun on Feb. 19 from 2-3 p.m. Enjoy meeting Guano, the newest sled dog making the trek from Alaska, learn about sled dog life in the Alaskan bush, and create your own sled dog team with the help of real Alaskan sled dogs. Something extra special, there will be a film crew with Black Bear filming a documentary. If you attend you will be asked to sign a waiver for permission to be part of it! Call to register 724-238-6451. Children must be 5 years or older to attend as well as adults without children are welcome too. Limited space to make a hasty trek to register.
And now for something a little different, the Chess Workshop at the library Feb. 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Learn at the Chess workshop with the Chess Tournament judge, Ed Surma. Children grades K-8 are encouraged to come and plan to attend the Chess Tournament next month. Children are expected to already know how to play chess to get the most our of this workshop. Caregivers who play chess are invited to stay and share their skills with the children. Registration is required and space is limited. Call 724-238-6451 as registration is currently open at this time. Get that checkmate!
* * *
Since classes fill up quickly looking ahead to the next month, grab your Valentine for a clay date, mug & and dish workshop on Valentine’s Day, Monday, Feb. 14, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Plan something special for your loved one and what better way than making something together. Hey folks, I’m helping you out here! Friends and family members are welcome as well to join the class. Using the clay slab technique participants will each make a mug and dish in clay and decorate it with underglazes. The gallery will fire and glaze your work for pickup. Class size is limited to four couples. COVID protocols will be followed, masks are required. $85 for two people includes all materials.
* * *
Did you know that every fourth Wednesday of the month FAVOR Faces and Voices of Recovery for Western Pennsylvania meet at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church at 300 W. Main St. in Ligonier at 6:30 p.m. For more information call FAVOR at the Bolivar Center 724-676-2111 or Becky 878-645-0777.
Every Thursday at noon in 2022 you can tune in for the Community Education and Support NA log-in day for a meeting with the national site. Please call the same number listed above for more information. NARCAN and NARCAN Training available at all community meetings.
* * *
Got blood? The need for blood donations is at a critical level. Help by donating at the Blood Drive at Heritage UMC (on the Diamond) on Friday, Feb. 11, from 2-7 p.m.
* * *
Enjoy some stretching and flowing with an hour long yoga class. Full Circle Goat Co. every Tuesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Yoga classes are held at Bridget Dawn’s Studio of Performing Arts in town. Classes are limited to 10 people per class for $15 by check or cash due at class time. Enjoy stretching and finding peace with Amie. Book via https://www.fullcirclegoatco.com/bookings-checkout/yoga-at-dance-studio/book online.
* * *
Learn the basics of pet first aid at Paws on Main in their Pet First Aid Workshop on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m. Call for more information 878-238-1729 Keep your furry loved ones safe and know what to do in an emergency for them. The lecture-style workshop is taught by our own Veterinarian, Dr. Constance Donovan Matson. Space is limited to 25 attendees. The fee to attend is $20. Keep those pets safe!
* * *
Treat your Valentine to Brunch at the Fairfield Community Room at the Fire Hall on Sunday, Feb. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come enjoy sausage, bacon, pancakes, French toast, eggs, biscuits and gravy, desserts and more (menu subject to change). Adults are $10, 6 to 12 years old are $7, and 5 years and younger are free. Thank you for your support!
* * *
Mark those calendars for the Feb. 14 Ligonier Valley School Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the high school. They will announce the Foundation Grant recipients for 2022. Congratulations to the following: Flight Simulators for JROTC Classroom: $1,500, Col. (Ret.) Charles Johnson, LVHS. Rams Cafe Freezer: $599, Adam Storey, LVMS. Activities in Daily Living: $1,395.01, Joy Adair, LVES. Achievement in Adapted PE: $1,226.65, Dana Dorian, LVHS. In the Kitchen Pantry Supplies: $1,500, Kelly Ankney, LVMS. 7th Grade Gettysburg Field Trip: $1,500, Clint Mullen, LVMS. Baseball Field Bullpen: $1,400, Jason Bush, LV Baseball Field. Ligonier Valley FBLA State Competition: $1,500. Emily Tatsch, LVHS. Xylophones for Music Class: $1,487.50, Alane Stolkovich, RKME. Total amount of grants awarded: $12,108.16
* * *
Please note that two of the area’s staples will be closed for a bit. The Diamond Theatre of Ligonier will be closed this weekend, and the Darlington Inn will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 16, to Friday, March 4, for knee surgery recovery. Be sure to catch both when they are open!
* * *
Grab your winter wear and join SAMA Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art for their “Winter Paint Out.” Come up with your own unique way to stay warm and dry like Pat Young did with his tent last year. Reserve your spot for “Winter Paint Out 2022” Feb. 17-19.
Ligonier Plein Air Paint Out is a $30 participation fee. Register by phone 724-238-6015 or by email ligonier@sama-art.org. The paint out will offer $500 in cash prizes which are sponsored by Singer Accounting, Betsy’s of Ligonier, and SAMA Ligonier Auxiliary. Enjoy the Wet Sale on Sunday, Feb. 20, with no registration needed and open to the public from 1-5 p.m. Grab a piece of art for yourself and enjoy speaking with the artists.
A congratulations to the new education coordinator of SAMA, veteran Kristin Miller. She will represent SAMA with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. She will be working to expand the education programs in the schools and six communities that SAMA serves.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches wishes to thank the individuals and the groups who continue to support our local Food Pantry with their donations of food and/or money each month. Without your support we would not be able to continue to serve over 100 individuals and families each month. If you know of anyone in the Ligonier Valley who would be eligible to receive the items from the Food Pantry please advise them to go to Holy Trinity Catholic Church on West Main Street in town. The Food Pantry is held on the Saturday after the third Friday of every month beginning at 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. This month’s Food Pantry will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19. You may sign up then.
* * *
The Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Co. invites you for their “Wing, Hoagie, and Dance Night” on Friday, Feb. 18. Doors open at 5 p.m. with “The Other Side of the Hill Band” playing at 6 -10 p.m. Rumor has it there will be fresh cut fries, everyone’s favorite. No cover charge, food and drink to purchase. It’s sure to be a good time.
* * *
Be a bird’s best friend with the famous Loyalhanna Watershed Association birdseed sale on Monday, Feb. 21, at 9 a.m. Stock up on the famous “Loyalhanna Custom Mix” birdseed, sunflower, and suet cakes at their annual sale. There’s a slight change in the seed mixes that they’ve had in the past due to supply chain issues. Place your order by calling Josh 724-238-7560, ext. 2, or email josh@loyalwater.com and download an order form on the LWA website.
* * *
Enjoy the latest Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s blog post. Learn more about the history of our beloved Ligonier.
https://www.compassinn.org/.../if-ligonier-valley-could...
Our local inn, Compass Inn that is, will be hosting some exciting series to keep you warm with information and discussion.
Ever have those moments where you ponder life’s deep questions? Some of them might be who’s Nick in the word nickname, why a cow is in the pasture but it is beef on a plate? The list goes on and Cornell graduate Dr. Emily Barth will help answer these for you. Compass Inn will host the series, Histories and Mysteries of Language on Feb. 24, March 10 & 24 and April 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each date will have a new discussion topic and welcomes anyone to attend without having attended a previous date.
Fireside Chats will continue with experts addressing diverse topics. Sit down with the experts and learn about their field of study. Dr. Barth works as the head museum interpreter at Compass Inn Museum and kicks off this series. “Language is a historical artifact that we use every day. I’m looking forward to sharing this unique historical topic with a new audience,” added Dr. Barth.
General admission is $5. This event is recommended for adults only due to the complex nature of the topic. Tickets can be purchased the day of the event on location or at
https://www.eventbrite.com/.../fireside-chats-histories....
* * *
Get your appetite ready, St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church, Rector, will be serving up the goodness of pancakes for their annual Shrove Tuesday pancake supper. Join them from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1. The dinner includes pancakes, sausage, syrup, applesauce and beverage. The donation is $7 for adults and $4 for children under 12 years of age. A family rate is also available. Proceeds benefit the Agua Viva School in Guatemala.
* * *
No matter if you’re in the borough or township you can have your cake and eat it too. Enjoy these events in our area.
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.