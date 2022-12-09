When you’re out and about especially at Giant Eagle don’t forget some change or even that long green paper money to throw in the Salvation Army red kettle. Maybe I’ll see you the day we volunteered to ring the bell. All donations are greatly appreciated.
* * *
Time to place your orders for some delicious homemade/handmade food at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 315 Wilpen Road, Ligonier Township. There’s halupki (stuffed cabbage) one dozen $25, 1/2 dozen $15, ethnic platter (stuffed cabbage, two pierogi, haluski) $8. Pre-orders now until Dec. 12 with pickup Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Call Stevi 724-238-2286 (cell) or Barb 724-238-5800 (landline). Please leave name, phone number and quantity if you leave a message. Payment is due at pickup by cash or check only. Thank you.
* * *
Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Tristan Tappe will be available at the Chestnut Ridge Community Center with Shop With A Cop info and accepting donations. The program helps children have a smile on their face for Christmas and get to shop with PSP for something on their Christmas wish list. She will also give a presentation and answer any questions that the public might have. It’s a great cause and is always enjoyed by everyone. Please join them, all are welcome. Call Jane at 724-235-9793 with any questions.
* * *
Free parking on the following Saturdays to make your shopping and dining easier during the holiday hustle and bustle: Dec. 10 and 17 all day. Thanks to the Ligonier Borough and Elek Wealth Management.
* * *
Now is the time to be ugly. The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Ugly Sweater Contest. The rules are: 1. Post a picture in your ugliest sweater in Ligonier until Dec. 9 on Visit Ligonier Facebook and use hashtag #visitligonier #uglysweaterjinglejam 2. Photos will be posted on Visit Ligonier Dec. 13. 3. Vote for your favorite between noon Dec. 13 and noon Dec. 19 by hitting “LIKE.” 4. Top three photos with the most “LIKES” will receive Chamber gift certificates.
Grab your 2022 Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce ornament to keep or gift from the Chamber office at Town Hall. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. $20 or $26 includes shipping and handling to mail. Makes a great gift to collect every year. Look for each year to feature a different treasure of town.
* * *
The most delicious event that you are not allowed to eat is happening Dec. 2-12. The 18th Annual Gingerbread House Walk and Contest. This year it is generously sponsored by Bethlen Communities, Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, Quacked Glass Studio and Song of Sixpence. The contest will benefit the Ligonier Valley Police K-9 Fund. Gingerbread creations will be on display throughout the participating merchants. All houses will be on display with voting available at each location for the public to vote on “Community Favorite.” There will be bidding on the houses to raise money for the K-9 fund. Prizes will also be given after being judged.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce 2023 calendar is available to keep you organized and knowing what day it is. These also make wonderful gifts. Don’t forget your service people like postal people, newspaper deliverer, teachers, activity instructors, neighbors and anyone else. Each calendar is $15 and can be purchased at the Chamber office, El Vaquero, Ligonier Giant Eagle, and O’Shea’s Ligonier Sweet Shop. Call the Chamber with your calendar questions 724-238-4200. They can be mailed for those homesick friends and family.
* * *
Breakfast with Santa at the Darlington Volunteer Fire Hall Dec. 17 with breakfast at 9 a.m. Santa arrives at 10 a.m. to visit with the children. Call Nikki to reserve a spot at 724-454-1904. Leave a message.
* * *
The jolly guy will be at the Oak Lodge for breakfast. Join Santa at Oak Lodge Sunday, Dec. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to noon for a breakfast buffet, refreshments, explore the village and spend time with Santa. Tickets are available for purchase until sold out. Go to www.oaklodgepa.com to register. Costs are $20 for adults, $15 for children 10 and under.
* * *
Don’t cook dinner on Dec. 23, instead grab some Chick-fil-A and support the LVHS junior class. Make sure to tell them that you’re to support them. Yum!
* * *
You are invited to attend two events at the Oak Grove Church of Christ:
The Oak Grove Church of Christ, 3742 Route 711, Ligonier Township, will present a live Nativity scene from 7-9 p.m. Dec. 21-22-23.
They will have a Christmas Eve service with Communion at 6 p.m. at the church. All are invited to attend.
* * *
Join St. John’s United Church of Christ in Darlington for their Christmas Eve Service 7 p.m. Dec. 24.
* * *
Looking ahead, mark those calendars for the Ligonier Ice Fest Jan. 21-22 with all the usual icy fun.
* * *
As always it’s a pleasure to list the events around our beautiful town. Send your event our way to have it included. There’s so much to enjoy and do around here.
* * *
Remember to be on the “nice list” while you go about your holiday fun.
* * *
