Ready! Set! Go! There’s a new race in town! Jan. 1, 2023, at 10 a.m., the “Set Your Year on Fire 5K” will be held in town. This will be on the Ligonier Valley Trail as an “out and back” race. Start the new year off by participating in this new 5K. All proceeds go directly to the Ligonier Borough Fire Company. To register go to https://runsignup.com/.../Ligonier/SetYourYearOnFire5k2023 View the race course at https://youtu.be/Xv6U1JDQw8w
* * *
The Ligonier area and some locals are once again in a movie and you can enjoy it at our local theater, Diamond Theatre of Ligonier. Catch a viewing Friday, Dec. 23, at 8 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 30, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 1, at 7 p.m. Grab a sweet seat (you’ll thank me later, but get there early to snag one) and don’t forget their delicious movie popcorn, bubble tea, pretzels, candy, and Dippin’ Dots, or if you’re like me, a good coke to enjoy. The storyline is “veteran detective Augustus Landor investigates a series of grisly murders with the help of a young cadet who will eventually go on to become the world-famous author Edgar Allan Poe.” See if you can spot the parts filmed at Compass Inn. As a bonus, if you were in the film or participated, the theater has a surprise for you so be sure to let them know when you purchase your ticket.
* * *
Check out the Holiday Pop-Up Art Sale at the Getaway Cafe until Jan. 2 with the SAMA Southern Allegheny Museum of Art.
* * *
When you’re wondering what to do go to the Wicked Googly and check out their new bowling setup with the new machines and cosmic bowling Saturday night! Call to reserve a lane or two at 724-238-2123.
* * *
Celebrate the new year Jan. 7 from 7-9:30 p.m. for Twelfth Night at the Fort. Enjoy the music from the 18th century, dance and sing along. Fill up on the tasty treats and spirits. Not sure how they celebrated this back then, come and find out for yourself. Dress up in your colonial attire or come in your modern garb. Register here https://www.fortligonier.org/event/twelfth-night-celebration-2/
* * *
The Chestnut Ridge Community Center Square Dance is Jan. 7 from 7-10 p.m. It’s always a good time with live music and all skill levels are welcome. For more info call Jane at 724-235-9793. The building is for rent at $100 which includes two floors and a full kitchen.
* * *
Note the fantastic and very popular Ice Festival event in town Jan. 21-22. This includes 50 ice sculptures and fun to enjoy around town. Walk around admiring the sculptures, take pictures with them (there’s usually one that is interactive), grab a beverage from the coffee shops, enjoy lunch at one of our fine eateries, shop the merchant indoor sales and be sure to buy some kettle corn. A very special way to see town is by carriage ride which happens in front of Town Hall for $5 a person. Enjoy the two free concerts at Town Hall, Big Fat Jazz Saturday at 2 p.m. and Candle in the Wind Sunday at 12:30 p.m.
* * *
Don’t be a blockhead and miss the Foggy Mountain Lodge and Pub “It’s Murder Charlie Brown – A Murder Mystery Comedy Dinner.” Join the foggy crew for an evening of mystery, food, and try your best at sleuthing. Tickets are $45 and include dinner and participation in the mystery. This is an 18+ event to attend. Ticket sales are final and non-refundable. The Peanuts gang will be together once again for one more holiday. Lucy uses her psychiatrist skills to dig deeper into what makes Charlie Brown tick, but the Christmas tree isn’t the only thing dead. Tickets are available here: foggymountainlodge.square.site/events
* * *
Jan. 22 from 2-3 p.m., “Entomology Never Sleeps: The Curious Lives of Winter-active Insects.”
Christmas Bird Counts are a well-known winter tradition, but what about Christmas Bug Counts? Some insects thrive in wintery conditions and can only be found during this otherwise sleepy time of year. Andrea Kautz, an entomologist at Powdermill Nature Reserve, will talk about these fascinating creatures, how to find them, and the adaptations they have evolved for such a frigid way of life.
Join us as we explore seasonal natural history phenomena of Powdermill Nature Reserve! A lecture will be given in the Parker Room at 2 p.m. Lectures are structured for adult audiences, and children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Follow this link to register: https://carnegiemnh.org/.../science-and-nature-lecture.../
* * *
Happy New Year! Cheers to a wonderful and blessed 2023.
* * *
