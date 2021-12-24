A friendly reminder that the Ligonier Valley Library will be closed Dec. 24-25, 31, 2021, and Jan. 1, 2022, for staff to enjoy the holiday season. They wish you the very merriest of holidays.
* * *
Enjoy this online post from the Compass Inn highlighting the season for holiday cheer, Christmas movies, traditions, feasts, and celebrations. The post better explains how the practices came to be and explore the stories and myths behind the holiday of Christmas and the jolly old soul, Santa Claus. To view, go to https://www.compassinn.org/lvhs-blog/tis-the-holiday-season
* * *
Fort Ligonier VFW Post 734 will have its calendars for sale for you last-minute shoppers on Friday, Dec. 24, during limited hours. Give them a call 724-238-4994. Support the local VFW with a $20 donation and a chance to win money 365 times.
* * *
Calvary United Methodist Church would like to invite you to its Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. Experience Christmas through special music, activities for kids, candlelight and an inspiring message. All children present will have the opportunity to participate in a live Nativity scene that will take place during the service.
* * *
Join the Christian Church of Waterford for its Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. All are welcome to enjoy the candlelight Christmas Eve service.
* * *
Don’t forget to recycle your live Christmas trees instead of throwing them away. The Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling sponsor help organize the live Christmas tree recycling events throughout the county.
Instead of being sent to the landfill the trees are either chipped into mulch and used to beautify community parks, or placed in natural areas to provide wildlife habitat. Be sure to note your location with Ligonier’s being at the Country Market parking lot of the Loyalhanna Watershed land.
Find out more at www.westmorelandcleanways.org/christmas-trees/
Get a leg up on how to dance English country style at Fort Ligonier. Dance lessons are back at the fort with Brett Walker, an English country dance instructor. Cost is $8, with the last class of the year held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28 in the Fort Ligonier Center for History Education. Masks and gloves are recommended. Spruce up your steps in time for the annual Twelfth Night Celebration on Jan. 8, 2022.
* * *
The Valley Center for Active Adults, 135 Kalassay Drive, Ligonier, will be hosting bingo on Wednesday, Dec. 29, in memory of Edith Hollick, a longtime member of the center, volunteer and the founder of bingo at the center.
Bingo will start at 1 p.m. Hot dogs and kraut, chips and free beverages will be available. The jackpot must go. We invite all of Edith’s bingo playing buddies to join us in honoring her memory.
For more information, call the center at 724-238-7942.
* * *
Ring in the new year of 2022 at the New Florence VFW. A live DJ will be leading the fun with your party tunes. Dance the night away and watch videos on the big screen. This event is open to the public with a $5 cover and only 21 and over allowed to attend. Cheers!
* * *
Ligonier American Legion Post 267 will host its New Year’s Eve party from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31. The event will include fun with food and a DJ. For more information, call 724-238-5525.
* * *
Look ahead to the new year and ring it in with Fort Ligonier’s Twelfth Night Celebration from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 8.
The colonial holiday tradition is celebrated with music by the Wayward Companions, dancing, treats and spirits. Dress in your 18th century outfits of modern day cocktail attire. Fort member pricing is $40 and non-members are $50. Our Valley is so lucky to have such a historical event.
* * *
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from me to you!
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
